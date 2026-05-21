ETV Bharat / technology

Tata Tiago And Tiago EV Facelift Teased With Bolder Design, Confirmed To Launch On May 28

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has confirmed to launch the facelifted versions of its popular hatchback on May 28, 2026, in India. The Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric avatars of Tiago are subject to a facelift. Both models will receive a comprehensive exterior redesign, offering a bolder, more contemporary appearance in line with the brand's current design language.

Exterior Design

The most immediately visible change is the new front-end treatment. Both variants feature bold headlights with eyebrow-shaped LED daytime running lights. The ICE version receives a black grille similar to the larger Altroz, while the Tiago EV gets a body-coloured blanked-off grille, keeping its electric identity. The ICE model also gains pixel-style fog lamps, which are absent on the EV. Both versions feature revised front bumpers.

The sides of both hatchbacks gain redesigned alloy wheels, which are expected to retain the existing 15-inch size. It features black wheel arches similar to the current Tiago NRG.

At the rear, both cars sport updated tail lamps with multiple vertical LED strips connected by a chunky horizontal bar. Both variants share the same revised rear bumper.

A teaser video released by Tata Motors has also confirmed a new 360-degree camera system for both models, with camera pods mounted on the front bumper and beneath the outside rearview mirrors.