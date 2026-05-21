Tata Tiago And Tiago EV Facelift Teased With Bolder Design, Confirmed To Launch On May 28
Tata Motors will launch the facelifted Tiago and Tiago EV on 28 May 2026, bringing a redesigned exterior, upgraded cabin features, and safety suite.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tata Motors has confirmed to launch the facelifted versions of its popular hatchback on May 28, 2026, in India. The Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric avatars of Tiago are subject to a facelift. Both models will receive a comprehensive exterior redesign, offering a bolder, more contemporary appearance in line with the brand's current design language.
Exterior Design
The most immediately visible change is the new front-end treatment. Both variants feature bold headlights with eyebrow-shaped LED daytime running lights. The ICE version receives a black grille similar to the larger Altroz, while the Tiago EV gets a body-coloured blanked-off grille, keeping its electric identity. The ICE model also gains pixel-style fog lamps, which are absent on the EV. Both versions feature revised front bumpers.
The sides of both hatchbacks gain redesigned alloy wheels, which are expected to retain the existing 15-inch size. It features black wheel arches similar to the current Tiago NRG.
At the rear, both cars sport updated tail lamps with multiple vertical LED strips connected by a chunky horizontal bar. Both variants share the same revised rear bumper.
A teaser video released by Tata Motors has also confirmed a new 360-degree camera system for both models, with camera pods mounted on the front bumper and beneath the outside rearview mirrors.
Interior and Features
The teaser video does not show the interior of the upcoming Tata Tiago. However, the 2025 version of the Tiago (both ICE and electric) introduced a redesigned dashboard, a new steering wheel with an illuminated logo, and a 10.25-inch infotainment display. So, the 2026 facelift is expected to be built on this with a modernised instrument cluster. Anticipated key features include automatic headlights and wipers, cruise control, automatic climate control, a cooled glovebox, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Notably, both the Tiago ICE and Tiago EV are expected to receive six airbags as standard, up from the current two.
Powertrains
The facelifted Tiago ICE is expected to retain the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 84.82 bhp and 113Nm of torque, paired with either a five-speed manual or five-speed AMT gearbox. A CNG variant, producing 74.46 bhp and 96.5Nm, could also be offered.
Similarly, the 2026 Tiago EV is likely to carry two battery options: 19.2kWh and 24kWh. The former battery pack in the ongoing version produces 60.16 bhp of power and 110Nm of torque with a claimed range of up to 223km, while the former battery pack delivers 73.97 bhp of power output and 114Nm of torque. It has a range of up to 293km. It is expected that the 2026 Tiago EV could feature a slightly larger battery with an extended claimed range as well.
The NEXT GEN Tiago | Bringing WOW back to hatchbacks#TataTiago #TheNextGenTiago #JustWOW #Tiago2026 pic.twitter.com/ugDWzSWHTc— Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) May 20, 2026
Pricing
The 2026 Tiago is expected to bring a modest price increase over current figures. The Tiago ICE presently retails between Rs 4.60 lakh and Rs 7.68 lakh, while the Tiago EV is priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 11.14 lakh. Official pricing for both facelifted models will be confirmed at launch on May 28.