The 2026 Tata Punch facelift is available in Cyantafic, Caramel, Bengal Rouge, and Coorg Clouds colour options.

2026 Tata Punch facelift (Image Credit: YouTube/Tata Motors)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : January 13, 2026 at 12:06 PM IST

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has introduced the facelift model of the micro-SUV, Punch, in India. It comes with significant changes, inspired by the Punch.ev, such as new LED DRLs, bumper, front grille, a 10.25-inch infotainment system, 360-degree camera, and six airbags as standard. Although the Tata Punch has undergone a significant mid-cycle refresh, ranging from several smaller technical and variant updates, the 2026 Tata Punch facelift is the first comprehensive facelift since its original launch in October 2021.

Tata has sold over 6 lakh units of the micro SUV, Punch, in the country, and it was the best-selling car of 2024. The micro SUV achieved a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP on October 14, 2021.

2026 Tata Punch Facelift: Price

The 2026 Tata Punch facelift starts at an introductory price of Rs 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the Smart variant and ranges up to Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the Accomplished+ S petrol manual trims. Meanwhile, the CNG manual variant starts from an introductory price of Rs 6.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the Smart variant and goes up to Rs 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the Accomplished trim. It comes in Cyantafic, Caramel, Bengal Rouge, and Coorg Clouds colour options.

2026 Tata Punch Facelift Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
2026 Tata Punch Facelift: Price List (Image Credit: YouTube/Tata Motors)

Bookings for the micro SUV can be made either through the official website or by visiting the nearest Tata Motors dealership.

(This is a developing article)

