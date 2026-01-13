ETV Bharat / technology

2026 Tata Punch Facelift Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has introduced the facelift model of the micro-SUV, Punch, in India. It comes with significant changes, inspired by the Punch.ev, such as new LED DRLs, bumper, front grille, a 10.25-inch infotainment system, 360-degree camera, and six airbags as standard. Although the Tata Punch has undergone a significant mid-cycle refresh, ranging from several smaller technical and variant updates, the 2026 Tata Punch facelift is the first comprehensive facelift since its original launch in October 2021.

Tata has sold over 6 lakh units of the micro SUV, Punch, in the country, and it was the best-selling car of 2024. The micro SUV achieved a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP on October 14, 2021.

2026 Tata Punch Facelift: Price