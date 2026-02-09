2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift Revealed Ahead Of Next Week's Launch: Everything To Know
Following the launch of Punch Facelift (ICE) last month, Tata is preparing to launch the EV Facelift of its popular sub-compact SUV on February 20.
Hyderabad: Tata Motors has revealed the Punch EV facelift ahead of the vehicle's official launch on February 20, 2026. The automaker shared the first teaser images of the Punch EV facelift across its social media channels, showcasing its exterior design and the cosmetic changes. The new design differentiates the Punch EV facelift from its predecessor and the newly introduced ICE version of the Punch.
The updated version of the electric compact SUV dons Sunlit Yellow colour. The bright shade was first introduced on the Harrier. The yellow paint sits in stark contrast with the black roof.
The vehicle features a cleaner and more contemporary look, with a more closed-off grille compared to the current Punch EV. The new model sports a new fascia as it removes the black trim element that connected the headlamps, giving the front a more minimal and uncluttered look. The Y-shaped LED DRLs are connected by a black strip and triangular pods that house the headlamps and fog lights.
The LED daytime running lights are also slimmer, and the headlamp units have been repositioned lower on the bumper, seamlessly integrating into the overall design. The scuff plate has been redesigned, and the bumper features sharper lines with revised contours, giving the front a more structured and modern feel.
While Tata has yet to reveal the inside of the new vehicle, the facelift is expected to make some meaningful changes to the cabin. It could receive a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is currently offered on the Nexon EV. The new Punch EV could also feature a Level 2 ADAS suite.
Mechanically, the Tata Punch EV facelift is expected to remain the same as its predecessor, including a 25 kWh battery pack with an ARAI-claimed range of 265 km and a 35 kWh unit offering up to 365 km of range. The smaller battery produces 80 bhp and 114 Nm of torque, while the larger pack delivers a higher 120 bhp and 190 Nm of torque.
The feature list will likely retain the 10.25-inch digital driver's display, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging system, connected car technology, ambient lighting, auto-dimming IRVM, and a 360-degree camera system.
The upcoming Tata Punch EV facelift is expected to receive a slight increase in price over the current model, which starts at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes as high as Rs 14.44 lakh (ex-showroom).