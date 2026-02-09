ETV Bharat / technology

2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift Revealed Ahead Of Next Week's Launch: Everything To Know

Tata Punch EV Facelift will launch on February 20 ( Image Credits: Tata )

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has revealed the Punch EV facelift ahead of the vehicle's official launch on February 20, 2026. The automaker shared the first teaser images of the Punch EV facelift across its social media channels, showcasing its exterior design and the cosmetic changes. The new design differentiates the Punch EV facelift from its predecessor and the newly introduced ICE version of the Punch. The updated version of the electric compact SUV dons Sunlit Yellow colour. The bright shade was first introduced on the Harrier. The yellow paint sits in stark contrast with the black roof. The vehicle features a cleaner and more contemporary look, with a more closed-off grille compared to the current Punch EV. The new model sports a new fascia as it removes the black trim element that connected the headlamps, giving the front a more minimal and uncluttered look. The Y-shaped LED DRLs are connected by a black strip and triangular pods that house the headlamps and fog lights.