2026 Tata Punch EV Secures 5-Star Safety Rating In Bharat NCAP Crash Test
The facelifted Tata Punch EV has earned a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, scoring strongly on both adult and child occupant protection.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: The 2026 Tata Punch EV has secured 5-star safety rating under the Bharat NCAP crash test. Launched in February 2026, the facelifted electric micro SUV scored 31.09 out of 32 for adult occupant protection (AOP) and 45 out of 49 for child occupant protection (COP).
It is worth noting that the child occupant score remains unchanged from the outgoing model's Bharat NCAP rating. While the adult occupant score has dipped slightly compared to the previous model's 31.46 out of 32, the facelifted Punch EV still retains its top 5-star safety rating.
2026 Tata Punch EV: Adult Occupant Protection Rating
According to Bharat NCAP's report, the new Punch EV offered good head and neck protection for both front occupants during testing. The crash testing agency rated fair in chest and knee protection for both the driver and the front passenger.
The 2026 Punch EV scored 15.28 points out of 16 in the frontal offset deformable barrier test and 15.80 points out of 16 in the side movable deformable barrier test. The crash test dummy also passed the side pole impact test, earning an 'OK' rating.
2026 Tata Punch EV: Child Occupant Protection Rating
The 2026 Tata Punch EV scored 45 points out of 49 in COP rating. In the dynamic assessment test, the electric micro SUV achieved a perfect 24 points out of 24 and a complete 12 points out of 12 for child restraint system (CRS) installation test. The new Punch EV received 9 points out of 13 in the vehicle assessment category.
For COP testing, Bharat NCAP used dummy models representing children aged 18 months and 3 years. Both rear-facing seats were secured using ISOFIX anchorages and support legs, and the child dummies received full marks in both frontal and side impact tests.
2026 Tata Punch EV: Variants and Safety features
The Bharat NCAP rating applies to the Tata Punch EV's Smart+ 40, Adventure 40, Empowered 40, Empowered+ 40, Smart 30, and Smart+ 30 variants. Standard safety equipment across the range includes Electronic Stability Control (ESC), six airbags, pedestrian protection, and a seat belt reminder.