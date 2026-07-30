ETV Bharat / technology

2026 Tata Punch EV Secures 5-Star Safety Rating In Bharat NCAP Crash Test

Hyderabad: The 2026 Tata Punch EV has secured 5-star safety rating under the Bharat NCAP crash test. Launched in February 2026, the facelifted electric micro SUV scored 31.09 out of 32 for adult occupant protection (AOP) and 45 out of 49 for child occupant protection (COP).

It is worth noting that the child occupant score remains unchanged from the outgoing model's Bharat NCAP rating. While the adult occupant score has dipped slightly compared to the previous model's 31.46 out of 32, the facelifted Punch EV still retains its top 5-star safety rating.

2026 Tata Punch EV: Adult Occupant Protection Rating

According to Bharat NCAP's report, the new Punch EV offered good head and neck protection for both front occupants during testing. The crash testing agency rated fair in chest and knee protection for both the driver and the front passenger.