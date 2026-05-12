2026 Skoda Kodiaq With Level-2 ADAS Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
The 2026 Skoda Kodiaq is available in six colour options, including Bronx Gold, Velvet Red, Race Blue, Black Magic, Moon White, and Graphite Grey.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 8:14 AM IST
Hyderabad: Skoda has launched the 2026 iteration of the popular flagship SUV, Kodiaq, in India. One of the main additions in the update is the introduction of a Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite across the Sportline (middle trim) and Selection L&K (top-tier) variants. This makes the Kodiaq the only Skoda car in India to offer an ADAS package. Moreover, this update keeps the premium SUV competitive and relevant in the D-segment in India. Along with this, the new Kodiaq also receives other features across the Sportline and Selection L&K variants. Notably, the entry-level Lounge trim with a 5-seater configuration, unlike its 7-seater higher variants, does not receive any updates.
2026 Skoda Kodiaq: Price, colours
The entry-level Lounge variant is priced at Rs 36.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the mid-spec Sportline costs Rs 44.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and the top-tier Seelction L&K is priced at Rs 46.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in Bronx Gold, Velvet Red, Race Blue, Black Magic, Moon White, and Graphite Grey, with no changes made to the colour palette.
|Variants
|Price (ex-showroom, India)
|Colours
|Lounge
|Rs 36.99 lakh
|Bronx Gold | Velvet Red | Race Blue | Black Magic | Moon White | Graphite Grey
|Sportline
|Rs 44.99 lakh
|Selection L&K
|Rs 46.99 lakh
2026 Skoda Kodiaq: What’s new
The Level- 2 ADAS suite of the 2026 Skoda Kodiaq includes systems such as lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and blind spot monitoring across Sportline and Selection L&K trims. They also feature assistance functions like Turn Assist, Crossroad Assist and Exit Warning, which help Kodiaq owners to prevent junction turn incidents and alert occupants when roadside traffic is approaching during door opening.
The 2026 Skoda Kodiaq remains a highly safe vehicle, with 9 airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), multi-collision brake, hill-descent control, and adaptive headlights as part of its standard safety features, seen in its pre-updated version as well.
Apart from this, the updated Kodiaq also includes a 360-degree camera and an illuminated LED grille strip in the Sportline and Selection L&K variants.
2026 Skoda Kodiaq: Specifications
The 2026 Skoda Kodiaq retains the same engine specifications as its predecessor. It is powered by a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine across all models. The engine produces a peak power output of 201.20 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. It is mated with a 7-speed Direct-Shift Gearbox (DSG) — a type of automated dual-clutch transmission system.