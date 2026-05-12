ETV Bharat / technology

2026 Skoda Kodiaq With Level-2 ADAS Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Skoda has launched the 2026 iteration of the popular flagship SUV, Kodiaq, in India. One of the main additions in the update is the introduction of a Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite across the Sportline (middle trim) and Selection L&K (top-tier) variants. This makes the Kodiaq the only Skoda car in India to offer an ADAS package. Moreover, this update keeps the premium SUV competitive and relevant in the D-segment in India. Along with this, the new Kodiaq also receives other features across the Sportline and Selection L&K variants. Notably, the entry-level Lounge trim with a 5-seater configuration, unlike its 7-seater higher variants, does not receive any updates.

2026 Skoda Kodiaq: Price, colours

The entry-level Lounge variant is priced at Rs 36.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the mid-spec Sportline costs Rs 44.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and the top-tier Seelction L&K is priced at Rs 46.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in Bronx Gold, Velvet Red, Race Blue, Black Magic, Moon White, and Graphite Grey, with no changes made to the colour palette.

Variants Price (ex-showroom, India) Colours Lounge Rs 36.99 lakh Bronx Gold | Velvet Red | Race Blue | Black Magic | Moon White | Graphite Grey Sportline Rs 44.99 lakh Selection L&K Rs 46.99 lakh

2026 Skoda Kodiaq: What’s new