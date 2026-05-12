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2026 Skoda Kodiaq With Level-2 ADAS Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

The 2026 Skoda Kodiaq is available in six colour options, including Bronx Gold, Velvet Red, Race Blue, Black Magic, Moon White, and Graphite Grey.

2026 Skoda Kodiaq With Level-2 ADAS Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
2026 Skoda Kodiaq (Image Credit: Skoda)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : May 12, 2026 at 8:14 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Skoda has launched the 2026 iteration of the popular flagship SUV, Kodiaq, in India. One of the main additions in the update is the introduction of a Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite across the Sportline (middle trim) and Selection L&K (top-tier) variants. This makes the Kodiaq the only Skoda car in India to offer an ADAS package. Moreover, this update keeps the premium SUV competitive and relevant in the D-segment in India. Along with this, the new Kodiaq also receives other features across the Sportline and Selection L&K variants. Notably, the entry-level Lounge trim with a 5-seater configuration, unlike its 7-seater higher variants, does not receive any updates.

2026 Skoda Kodiaq: Price, colours

The entry-level Lounge variant is priced at Rs 36.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the mid-spec Sportline costs Rs 44.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and the top-tier Seelction L&K is priced at Rs 46.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in Bronx Gold, Velvet Red, Race Blue, Black Magic, Moon White, and Graphite Grey, with no changes made to the colour palette.

VariantsPrice (ex-showroom, India)Colours
LoungeRs 36.99 lakhBronx Gold | Velvet Red | Race Blue | Black Magic | Moon White | Graphite Grey
SportlineRs 44.99 lakh
Selection L&KRs 46.99 lakh

2026 Skoda Kodiaq: What’s new

The Level- 2 ADAS suite of the 2026 Skoda Kodiaq includes systems such as lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and blind spot monitoring across Sportline and Selection L&K trims. They also feature assistance functions like Turn Assist, Crossroad Assist and Exit Warning, which help Kodiaq owners to prevent junction turn incidents and alert occupants when roadside traffic is approaching during door opening.

2026 Skoda Kodiaq With Level-2 ADAS Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
2026 Skoda Kodiaq: Key Convenience Features (Image Credit: Skoda)

The 2026 Skoda Kodiaq remains a highly safe vehicle, with 9 airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), multi-collision brake, hill-descent control, and adaptive headlights as part of its standard safety features, seen in its pre-updated version as well.

Apart from this, the updated Kodiaq also includes a 360-degree camera and an illuminated LED grille strip in the Sportline and Selection L&K variants.

2026 Skoda Kodiaq With Level-2 ADAS Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
2026 Skoda Kodiaq: Interior (Image Credit: Skoda)

2026 Skoda Kodiaq: Specifications

The 2026 Skoda Kodiaq retains the same engine specifications as its predecessor. It is powered by a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine across all models. The engine produces a peak power output of 201.20 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. It is mated with a 7-speed Direct-Shift Gearbox (DSG) — a type of automated dual-clutch transmission system.

Also Read: From Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor EV, To Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: Top 5 Electric Cars Ideal For Office Commute

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2026 SKODA KODIAQ FEATURES
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2026 SKODA KODIAQ

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