ETV Bharat / technology

2026 Renault Kwid Launched With Minor Tweaks In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Moreover, before the current facelift, Renault Kwid received its major design overhaul and safety update in October 2019, which was the first significant mid-cycle refresh.

Hyderabad: Renault has introduced the facelift of the popular entry-level hatchback Kwid in India. It starts from Rs 4.53 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Evolution variant with a manual gearbox and goes up to Rs 5.61 lakh for the Climber Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) model. All prices are ex-showroom. The hatchback comes in Fiery Red, Zanskar Blue, Ice Cool White, and Moonlight Silver colourways. It is worth noting that the top-spec Climber variant comes in a dual-tone shade with a contrast black roof and white Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) as standard.

The updated Kwid retains its overall muscular and compact design. At the front, it features a V-shaped front grille, sculpted bumper, a silver skid plate, and LED Daylight Running Lights (DRLs). The only change visible is at its nose that houses a new 2D Renault logo, which is seen on other facelifted Renault cars such as Triber and Kiger, and the relaunched iconic mid-size SUV, Duster.

The new Kwid's side profile also remains the same as its predecessor, apart from the addition of new wheel covers for the 14-inch steel wheels and reworked roof rails with White inserts. It also retains the chunky wheel arch cladding, flap-type door handles and contrasting ORVMs as its pre-facelift version.

Similar to the front-end of the new Kwid, the rear end also features the new 2D Renault logo. Apart from this, the rear profile remains the same. Other exterior elements include a roof spoiler, black cladding on the bumper, a silver skid plate, and vertical reflectors to make its bold stance intact.

(This is a developing article.)