2026 Renault Kwid Launched With Minor Tweaks In India: Price, Features, Specifications
The 2026 Renault Kwid features minor tweaks, such as a new 2D Renault logo at both ends, steel wheel covers, and a steering wheel.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: Renault has introduced the facelift of the popular entry-level hatchback Kwid in India. It starts from Rs 4.53 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Evolution variant with a manual gearbox and goes up to Rs 5.61 lakh for the Climber Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) model. All prices are ex-showroom. The hatchback comes in Fiery Red, Zanskar Blue, Ice Cool White, and Moonlight Silver colourways. It is worth noting that the top-spec Climber variant comes in a dual-tone shade with a contrast black roof and white Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) as standard.
Moreover, before the current facelift, Renault Kwid received its major design overhaul and safety update in October 2019, which was the first significant mid-cycle refresh.
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Manual
|AMT
|Evolution
|Rs 4.53 lakh
|Rs 4.90 lakh
|Climber
|Rs 5.15 lakh
|Rs 5.61 lakh
2026 Renault Kwid: Design
The updated Kwid retains its overall muscular and compact design. At the front, it features a V-shaped front grille, sculpted bumper, a silver skid plate, and LED Daylight Running Lights (DRLs). The only change visible is at its nose that houses a new 2D Renault logo, which is seen on other facelifted Renault cars such as Triber and Kiger, and the relaunched iconic mid-size SUV, Duster.
The new Kwid's side profile also remains the same as its predecessor, apart from the addition of new wheel covers for the 14-inch steel wheels and reworked roof rails with White inserts. It also retains the chunky wheel arch cladding, flap-type door handles and contrasting ORVMs as its pre-facelift version.
Similar to the front-end of the new Kwid, the rear end also features the new 2D Renault logo. Apart from this, the rear profile remains the same. Other exterior elements include a roof spoiler, black cladding on the bumper, a silver skid plate, and vertical reflectors to make its bold stance intact.
(This is a developing article.)