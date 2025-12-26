2026 Renault Duster Teased Ahead of January 26 Launch, India-Specific Design Revealed
Renault's popular SUV, the Renault Duster, is about to return to India after a long wait. The company has released a teaser for the same.
Published : December 26, 2025 at 4:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: Renault is all set to relaunch its once-popular compact Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), the Duster, in India. The French automaker will introduce its new generation in the country, which is sold as Dacia in the global market. However, upon launch in India, the upcoming SUV is expected to receive a few changes compared to the international market model.
The Renault Duster was discontinued in early 2022 in India. It is worth noting that the Renault Duster will be the first vehicle launched in the country as part of Renault’s International Game Plan 2027.
The new-generation Duster will feature a refreshed design, a tech-loaded cabin, and several powertrain options.
2026 Renault Duster: Design
Renault has released a teaser for the all-new Duster SUV, revealing a few of its updated design features. Although the short video does not reveal much, it shows that the upcoming SUV will feature new LED DRLs and a redesigned rear fascia. The front lighting units are slimmer compared to the discontinued Duster, while the taillamps are connected with a sleek LED light bar that extends across the tailgate.
The overall look of the compact SUV is expected to remain familiar.
2026 Renault Duster: Expected interior and features
The upcoming Duster is expected to feature an angular design with sharp lines and contours. It could sport a 10.1-inch central infotainment touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, a wireless charging pad, 6-speaker Arkamys 3D surround audio system, among other convenience features present in the global Dacia model.
In terms of safety, the upcoming SUV could feature six airbags, ISOFIX child-mount seats, hill-descent control, a stability control system, and more. The 2026 Renault Duster is also expected to include an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite, which may offer features such as emergency braking, cruise control, lane-keeping aids, and more.
2026 Renault Duster: Expected specifications
Globally, the Dacia is offered in three engine options: Petrol/LPG, Petrol/electric mild hybrid, and Petrol/electric full hybrid.
The petrol/LPG engine consists of a 999cc, three-cylinder, 12-valve, MPI injection, which generates a power output of 98.63 bhp and 160 Nm of torque for the petrol version and 170 Nm of torque for the LPG variant.
The Petrol/Electric mild hybrid engine comprises 1,199cc, three cylinders, 12-valve, Direct injection, producing a power output of 128.22 bhp and 230 Nm of torque. It also features a 48V lithium-ion battery for its mild hybrid system. Notably, this engine option comes with a 4x4 drivetrain system.
In the 4x4 variant, the Dacia receives a terrain management system with multiple drive modes, 217mm of ground clearance for off-roading, and enhanced approach and departure angles.
Meanwhile, the full hybrid petrol engine consists of 1,598cc, four cylinders, 16 valves, MPI injection that produces a power output of 138.08 bhp and 148 Nm of torque. It uses a 1.2kWh battery and has regenerative braking. Renault claims that this full hybrid system can run on electric power for a significant portion of urban driving.