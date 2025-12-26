ETV Bharat / technology

2026 Renault Duster Teased Ahead of January 26 Launch, India-Specific Design Revealed

Hyderabad: Renault is all set to relaunch its once-popular compact Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), the Duster, in India. The French automaker will introduce its new generation in the country, which is sold as Dacia in the global market. However, upon launch in India, the upcoming SUV is expected to receive a few changes compared to the international market model.

The Renault Duster was discontinued in early 2022 in India. It is worth noting that the Renault Duster will be the first vehicle launched in the country as part of Renault’s International Game Plan 2027.

The new-generation Duster will feature a refreshed design, a tech-loaded cabin, and several powertrain options.

2026 Renault Duster: Design

Renault has released a teaser for the all-new Duster SUV, revealing a few of its updated design features. Although the short video does not reveal much, it shows that the upcoming SUV will feature new LED DRLs and a redesigned rear fascia. The front lighting units are slimmer compared to the discontinued Duster, while the taillamps are connected with a sleek LED light bar that extends across the tailgate.

The overall look of the compact SUV is expected to remain familiar.

2026 Renault Duster: Expected interior and features