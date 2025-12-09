2026 MG Hector Facelift Teased Ahead Of December 15 Launch
The upcoming MG Hector will feature a honeycomb-designed front grille finished in chrome.
Published : December 9, 2025 at 5:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: JSW MG Motor India has released several official teasers of the upcoming MG Hector facelift, indicating that the SUV will feature notable upgrades. According to an official teaser shared by MG, it features the tagline “It’s been a while. Get ready to be surprised,” published on December 8, 2025.
Meanwhile, the automaker has shared two new teaser videos with the taglines, “Bold New Look. Same DNA. Get ready to be surprised” and “Unveiling on 15th December 2025 12 PM”. These indicate that the upcoming Hector will feature a refreshed design language and be launched on December 15, 2025, at 12 PM.
According to the latest teasers, the new MG Hector will sport a honeycomb-shaped front grille, replacing the diamond-shaped on the current model. The grille will be finished in chrome. The teaser video also suggests that the vehicle appears slightly bulkier.
It started with a hello and turned into a bond.
The icon that stole your heart is back to surprise you all over again.
Stay tuned.
This marks Hector’s first major facelift since MG’s partnership with JSW, and several early reports suggest that the automaker is preparing a more premium, feature-rich, and technology-focused version of this Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) SUV.
Although the teaser video does not reveal many details of the MG Hector facelift, its test mule has already been spotted, providing strong hints about the upcoming changes.
Your favourite face on the road — now with a new expression.
As per several reports on the spy video, the new vehicle has an unusual disguise. MG chose a distinctive green netted cover rather than the heavy camouflage wraps commonly used by automakers on their test mules. This unusual approach makes Hector’s test mule easy to spot while still concealing finer styling details.
MG Hector facelift: Expected design changes
According to the spy video, the 2026 MG Hector is expected to feature a new exterior design with redesigned front and rear bumpers that look more modern and bold. It may also come with a new 19-inch wheel design. Despite these changes, MG has retained the familiar LED DRLs and headlamp layout, preserving the SUV’s signature face.
MG Hector facelift: Expected interior changes
Inside, the 2026 MG Hector is expected to retain most of its existing tech suite, but could introduce additional premium features. The facelifted model may include ventilated rear seats and an updated user interface for its displays.
MG Hector facelift: Expected feature changes
Features such as the panoramic sunroof, digital cluster, ambient lighting, wireless charging, powered driver's seat, and air purifier are expected to remain unchanged. However, its connected tech suite is likely to be upgraded with new features along with a comprehensive set of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).
MG Hector facelift: Expected specifications
The MG Hector facelift is expected to offer two powertrain options: a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine.
The petrol engine is expected to produce a power output of 141 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, paired with either a 6-speed manual or CVT gearbox. Meanwhile, the diesel engine could generate a power output of 167 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, available only with a 6-speed manual gearbox.