2026 MG Hector Facelift Teased Ahead Of December 15 Launch

Hyderabad: JSW MG Motor India has released several official teasers of the upcoming MG Hector facelift, indicating that the SUV will feature notable upgrades. According to an official teaser shared by MG, it features the tagline “It’s been a while. Get ready to be surprised,” published on December 8, 2025.

Meanwhile, the automaker has shared two new teaser videos with the taglines, “Bold New Look. Same DNA. Get ready to be surprised” and “Unveiling on 15th December 2025 12 PM”. These indicate that the upcoming Hector will feature a refreshed design language and be launched on December 15, 2025, at 12 PM.

According to the latest teasers, the new MG Hector will sport a honeycomb-shaped front grille, replacing the diamond-shaped on the current model. The grille will be finished in chrome. The teaser video also suggests that the vehicle appears slightly bulkier.

This marks Hector’s first major facelift since MG’s partnership with JSW, and several early reports suggest that the automaker is preparing a more premium, feature-rich, and technology-focused version of this Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) SUV.

Although the teaser video does not reveal many details of the MG Hector facelift, its test mule has already been spotted, providing strong hints about the upcoming changes.