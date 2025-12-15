2026 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Booking Details
The 2026 MG Hector facelift comes in Candy White, Glaze Red, Aurora Silver, Starry Black, Dune Brown, Havana Grey, and Green with Black roof colours.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 4:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: JSW MG Motor has launched the 2026 MG Hector facelift in India. It features refreshed styling, upgraded interiors, and new tech features. The petrol variant of the SUV is offered in five and seven-seater configurations, while the diesel model is available only in a five-seater variant, which will be introduced in 2026. In India, the MG Hector facelift will rival the Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, Jeep Compass, Hyundai Alcazar, and the upcoming Mahindra XUV 7XO.
2026 MG Hector facelift: Price, booking and delivery details
The 2026 MG Hector facelift starts from Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 5-seater Style variant and goes up to Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 7-seater Savvy Pro model. It is available in nine colour options, with Celadon Blue and Pearl White being the new additions.
The MG Hector’s colour palette includes Candy White, Glaze Red, Aurora Silver, Starry Black, Dune Brown, Havana Grey, and Green with Black roof.
Bookings for the all-new MG Hector can be done via its official website or by visiting the MG dealerships, with deliveries expected to begin shortly.
MG claims that the buyers of the new Hector will receive 100 per cent funding support for both the ‘On-road Price’ and accessories. Additionally, the automaker is offering a car ownership programme, MG Shield, which features a standard 3+3+3 package. It includes a three-year warranty with unlimited kilometres, three years of Roadside Assistance, and three labour-free periodic services.
2026 MG Hector facelift: What’s new
The 2026 MG Hector facelift features a new Aura Hex front grille, Aura Sculpt bumpers, Aura Bolt alloy wheels, and two colour options — Celadon Blue and Pearl White, for a stylish and elevated road presence.
Inside, the 2026 Hector, the SUV sports two new colour themes: Dual Tone Urban Tan for the 6 and 7 seater models and Dual Tone Ice Grey for the five-seater variant. These new interior colours are elevated with Hydra Gloss Finish accents.
The Smart Boost technology enhances the touch responses of the vehicle’s infotainment system, and iSWIPE touch gesture control enables multi-touch operations such as two and three swipes for AC, music, and navigation.
2026 MG Hector facelift: Features
Other than the above-mentioned updates, the new Hector also features ventilated front seats, a telescopic and tilt-adjustable steering wheel, a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, a 14-inch HD portrait touch screen, a digital Bluetooth key, remote AC controls and more.
In terms of safety, the 2026 MG Hector facelift comes with a 360-degree HD camera, ABS, EBD, ESP, TCS, Hill Hold Control, an advanced ADAS suite, and more.
2026 MG Hector facelift: Specifications
The 2026 MG Hector facelift retains the same turbo-petrol engine option as its predecessor. The 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine produces a power output of 141 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. It comes in manual and CVT gearbox options.
Notably, the company has not mentioned any details about its diesel engine.