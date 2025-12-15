ETV Bharat / technology

2026 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Booking Details

Hyderabad: JSW MG Motor has launched the 2026 MG Hector facelift in India. It features refreshed styling, upgraded interiors, and new tech features. The petrol variant of the SUV is offered in five and seven-seater configurations, while the diesel model is available only in a five-seater variant, which will be introduced in 2026. In India, the MG Hector facelift will rival the Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, Jeep Compass, Hyundai Alcazar, and the upcoming Mahindra XUV 7XO.

2026 MG Hector facelift: Price, booking and delivery details

The 2026 MG Hector facelift starts from Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 5-seater Style variant and goes up to Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 7-seater Savvy Pro model. It is available in nine colour options, with Celadon Blue and Pearl White being the new additions.

The MG Hector’s colour palette includes Candy White, Glaze Red, Aurora Silver, Starry Black, Dune Brown, Havana Grey, and Green with Black roof.

Bookings for the all-new MG Hector can be done via its official website or by visiting the MG dealerships, with deliveries expected to begin shortly.

MG claims that the buyers of the new Hector will receive 100 per cent funding support for both the ‘On-road Price’ and accessories. Additionally, the automaker is offering a car ownership programme, MG Shield, which features a standard 3+3+3 package. It includes a three-year warranty with unlimited kilometres, three years of Roadside Assistance, and three labour-free periodic services.