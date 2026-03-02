ETV Bharat / technology

2026 Mercedes Benz V-Class Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Mercedes-Benz has launched the 2026 iteration of the V-Class in India. The luxury van features several exterior and interior upgrades and a new petrol engine option. It is the facelifted version of the previous V-Class, which was sold between 2019 and 2022.

The 2026 Mercedes-Benz V-Class is priced at Rs 1.4 crore (ex-showroom). In India, this new luxury van will compete with cars like the Lexus LM and Toyota Vellfire, BMW X7, and Audi Q7.

2026 Mercedes-Benz V-Class: Design

The 2026 Mercedes-Benz V-Class is 5,370mm long, 1,928mm wide, and 1,880mm high. It has a wheelbase of 3,430mm, which features the longest wheelbase of any Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicle sold in India. The carmaker is offering the V-Class in just a 3.4-meter extra-long-wheelbase, which is the longest of any Mercedes car in India. The car comes standard with the AMG Line styling package, featuring a three-pointed star-studded front grille, signature motifs on the blanked-off air dams, multi-beam LED headlamps with DRLs, and a new front bumper.

The new V-Class has a typical cab-like design with plain and smooth surfaces on the sides. It features an electrically operated door at the rear. The new V-Class rides on dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, it receives an electrically operated tailgate and LED taillights.

2026 Mercedes-Benz V-Class: Interior

The 2026 Mercedes-Benz V-Class is offered in four or six-seater configurations. The four-seater variant places a pair of captain's chairs in the rear row, each offering extendable legrest, heating, cooling, and massage functions for a first-class travel experience. While the six-seater model offers two middle-row layout choices — a conventional forward-facing arrangement, or an alternative setup where the second-row seats face the third row, ideal for group travel and conversation.