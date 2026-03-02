2026 Mercedes Benz V-Class Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
The 2026 Mercedes-Benz V Classis is offered in Obsidian Black, Royal Crystal White, Sodalite Blue, High-tech Silver, and Alpine Grey.
Published : March 2, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Mercedes-Benz has launched the 2026 iteration of the V-Class in India. The luxury van features several exterior and interior upgrades and a new petrol engine option. It is the facelifted version of the previous V-Class, which was sold between 2019 and 2022.
The 2026 Mercedes-Benz V-Class is priced at Rs 1.4 crore (ex-showroom). In India, this new luxury van will compete with cars like the Lexus LM and Toyota Vellfire, BMW X7, and Audi Q7.
2026 Mercedes-Benz V-Class: Design
The 2026 Mercedes-Benz V-Class is 5,370mm long, 1,928mm wide, and 1,880mm high. It has a wheelbase of 3,430mm, which features the longest wheelbase of any Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicle sold in India. The carmaker is offering the V-Class in just a 3.4-meter extra-long-wheelbase, which is the longest of any Mercedes car in India. The car comes standard with the AMG Line styling package, featuring a three-pointed star-studded front grille, signature motifs on the blanked-off air dams, multi-beam LED headlamps with DRLs, and a new front bumper.
The new V-Class has a typical cab-like design with plain and smooth surfaces on the sides. It features an electrically operated door at the rear. The new V-Class rides on dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, it receives an electrically operated tailgate and LED taillights.
2026 Mercedes-Benz V-Class: Interior
The 2026 Mercedes-Benz V-Class is offered in four or six-seater configurations. The four-seater variant places a pair of captain's chairs in the rear row, each offering extendable legrest, heating, cooling, and massage functions for a first-class travel experience. While the six-seater model offers two middle-row layout choices — a conventional forward-facing arrangement, or an alternative setup where the second-row seats face the third row, ideal for group travel and conversation.
2026 Mercedes-Benz V-Class: Features
The 2026 Mercedes-Benz V-Class comes with a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and CarPlay, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, Airmatic air suspension with adaptive damping, a 650W Burmester audio system with 15 speakers and Dolby Atmos support, and more. In addition, rear passengers benefit from window sunshades, and the front seats are both powered and ventilated.
2026 Mercedes-Benz V-Class: Safety features
The new V-Class comes with a thorough safety package as standard. It includes 7 airbags, a 360-degree surround-view camera, tyre pressure monitoring, hill start assist, an auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold. A driver monitoring camera and a suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are also provided to help prevent accidents and reduce driver fatigue.
2026 Mercedes-Benz V-Class: Specifications
The 2026 V-Class is offered with two powertrain choices. The first is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 227.84 bhp, paired with mild-hybrid assistance to improve efficiency. The second is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel producing 233.75 bhp, better suited to those who prioritise long-distance economy. Both engines are paired with a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.