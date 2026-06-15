ETV Bharat / technology

2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Launched In India At Rs 2.20 Crore With Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

Hyderabad: Mercedes-Benz has officially launched the 2026 iteration of the S-Class in India. The updated premium sedan brings significant revisions to its styling, technology, and powertrain, which made its global debut earlier this year. The German automaker claims that nearly half of the car has been revised. The main addition for the new S-Class in India is the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain, which is offered in the S 450e.

2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Price, deliveries, colours

The 2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class starts at Rs 2.20 crore (ex-showroom). It comes in Verde Silver, Obsidian Black, Velvet Brown, Emerald Green, and Manufaktur Opalite White colours in the standard variant. The AMG Line version includes Manufaktur exclusive Carneol Red Metallic, Manufaktur exclusive silver metallic, Manufaktur exclusive chromite black metallic, and Manufaktur exclusive allanite green metallic shades.

Mercedes-Benz has also expanded the S-Class colour palette, introducing several shades previously exclusive to its bespoke 'Manufaktur' customisation programme. Deliveries are expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2026.

2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Exterior

The 2026 S-Class retains its overall design but introduces visual changes to distinguish it from its predecessor. At the front, the car features a prominent grille adorned with multiple three-pointed star motifs, while the headlamps debut Mercedes-Benz's latest three-pointed star LED daytime running light signature. The bumpers have been redesigned with additional chrome detailing for a more premium appearance.