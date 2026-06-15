2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Launched In India At Rs 2.20 Crore With Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain
Mercedes-Benz has launched the facelifted version of the S-Class with a plug-in hybrid powertrain to the flagship sedan for the first time in India.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: Mercedes-Benz has officially launched the 2026 iteration of the S-Class in India. The updated premium sedan brings significant revisions to its styling, technology, and powertrain, which made its global debut earlier this year. The German automaker claims that nearly half of the car has been revised. The main addition for the new S-Class in India is the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain, which is offered in the S 450e.
2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Price, deliveries, colours
The 2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class starts at Rs 2.20 crore (ex-showroom). It comes in Verde Silver, Obsidian Black, Velvet Brown, Emerald Green, and Manufaktur Opalite White colours in the standard variant. The AMG Line version includes Manufaktur exclusive Carneol Red Metallic, Manufaktur exclusive silver metallic, Manufaktur exclusive chromite black metallic, and Manufaktur exclusive allanite green metallic shades.
Exactly where you belong. At home in the new S-Class. #SClass #MercedesBenzIndia pic.twitter.com/giJGRRWMeR— Mercedes-Benz India (@MercedesBenzInd) June 15, 2026
Mercedes-Benz has also expanded the S-Class colour palette, introducing several shades previously exclusive to its bespoke 'Manufaktur' customisation programme. Deliveries are expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2026.
2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Exterior
The 2026 S-Class retains its overall design but introduces visual changes to distinguish it from its predecessor. At the front, the car features a prominent grille adorned with multiple three-pointed star motifs, while the headlamps debut Mercedes-Benz's latest three-pointed star LED daytime running light signature. The bumpers have been redesigned with additional chrome detailing for a more premium appearance.
Changes to the side profile are more restrained, with the most notable update being a new selection of alloy wheel designs. These include complex 50-spoke wheels manufactured using a new high-pressure casting process.
At the rear, slim tail-lamps mirror the front lighting theme and feature three-pointed star graphics for visual continuity.
2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Interior
Inside, the cabin has received a thorough overhaul centred around Mercedes-Benz's new Superscreen setup. This comprises a 14.4-inch central touchscreen, a digital instrument cluster, and two 12.3-inch displays for front passengers. The system runs on the latest MB.OS software architecture supports over-the-air updates.
A suite of AI-powered features follows the new setup, including an improved voice assistant, Google Maps-based navigation, and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication.
The dashboard layout has been simplified, with electrically operated, digitally adjustable air-conditioning vents — a feature shared with the newer E-Class — though manual adjustment remains available. Physical controls have been reduced, but Mercedes-Benz has retained a new scroll wheel and toggle switches on the steering wheel for ease of use while driving.
Rear-seat passengers continue to benefit from two 13.1-inch entertainment screens, though the previous tablet-style controllers have been replaced by a pair of smaller, smartphone-like handheld touch controllers.
2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Specifications
The most significant update to the 2026 S-Class is the introduction of a plug-in hybrid powertrain, a first for the model in India. Similar to the S 450e, the new S- Class pairs a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor and a 21.96 kWh battery pack. In electric-only mode, the system offers a claimed range of up to 117 km on a full charge, while combined fuel efficiency is rated at 32.3 kmpl (WLTP). The battery can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes using a 60 kW DC fast charger.