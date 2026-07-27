2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Variant-Wise Features, Price, And What's New
Maruti Suzuki's 2026 Brezza facelift retains its four-variant lineup while adding new safety, comfort and connectivity features across each trim.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki recently launched the facelift of its popular subcompact SUV, Brezza, in India, with prices starting from Rs 7,39,900 (ex-showroom). While the automaker retained its existing exterior silhouette, but featured a massive update under the hood and inside the cabin. The company has kept the familiar variant lineup, including LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+, while updating each of them with new safety, tech, and convenience features.
Before, diving into the variant-wise features of the new Brezza, let's take a look at the major upgrades in this facelifted subcompact SUV.
2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: What's new?
The major update is in terms of safety. The new Brezza now comes with a 5-Star Bharat NCAP safety rating. Safety features including six airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), hill-hold assist, reverse parking sensor, 3-point seatbelts and reminders, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Braking Distribution (EBD), and ISOFIX child seat mounts, as standard from the LXi trim.
Higher variants also get Level-1 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features such as blind-spot warning with lane change alert, red cross traffic alert, front parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and safe exit warning.
In addition to safety, Maruti Suzuki has also kept performance in mind. The new Brezza now comes in three powertrains, including a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine (with Smart Hybrid), a 1.5-litre petrol + CNG biofuel engine, and a new turbo petrol engine (with Smart Hybrid).
The new turbo engine is powered by a three-cylinder 1.0-litre Boosterjet ISG unit, borrowed from the Fronx, which produces a peak power output of 108.6 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm of peak torque at 2,000 to 3,500 rpm.
In terms of gearbox, Maruti Suzuki now offers a 6-speed manual as standard. A 6-speed automatice continues to be avaialble with the 1.5-litre NA petrol engine.
The CNG model now feature a factory-fitted underbody-mounted CNG tank similar to the Grand Vitara and Victoris. This frees up bootspace, which was previously consumed by the CNG tank.
The top-spec ZXi+ features a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Over-the-Air update (OTA), Alexa Auto Voice AI, and more. Along with this, the trim also gets a PM 2.5 air purifier with AQI display, ARKAMYS Surround Sense tuned audio system, and 64-colour ambient lighting.
The interior of the new Brezza now integrates Plush Leatherette seat upholstery, and an electric sunroof.
Although, externally the subcompact SUV retains its overall styling from the pre-facelift model, it now carries an aggressive front grille with dark chrome accents, new precision-cut 16-inch alloy wheels, and dual-tone cladding.
2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: LXi variant
The entry-level LXi trim is available with 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre petrol engines. Apart from the standard safety features, it includes manual AC, tilt steering, front power windows, and a dual-tone interior. On the outside, it features halogen projector headlamps, LED front DRLs and steel wheels with full wheel covers.
|Engine
|Transmission
|Price(ex-showroom)
|Turbo
|Manual
|Rs 7,39,900
|NA
|Manual
|Rs 8,29,900
|S-CNG
|Manual
|Rs 9,29,900
2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: VXi variant
From the VXi variant onwards, the Brezza starts to feel noticeably more premium. This trim, offered with 1.0-litre turbo petrol, 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre petrol-CNG engines, adds a 7-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted controls, four speakers with tweeters, rear AC vents and a front centre armrest. It also gains rear power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs, auto climate control, keyless entry with push-button start, tilt and telescopic steering, a height-adjustable driver seat and alloy wheels.
The turbo petrol version additionally gets a rear wiper, front fog lamps, a reverse parking camera, front parking sensors and rear cross-traffic alert.
|Engine
|Transmission
|Price(ex-showroom)
|Turbo
|Manual
|Rs 8,54,900
|NA
|Manual
|Rs 9,25,900
|S-CNG
|Manual
|Rs 9,99,000
2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: ZXi variant
The ZXi trim, available with the same three engine options as the VXi, introduces more advanced features such as a blind spot monitor, safe exit warning, a 360-degree HD camera, front parking sensors, rear cross-traffic alert, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a head-up display, a wireless phone charger and cruise control. It also gets an auto-dimming IRVM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, LED projector headlamps and rear LED lamps.
|Engine
|Transmission
|Price(ex-showroom)
|Turbo
|Manual
|Rs 9,99,000
|NA
|Manual
|Rs 10,65,500
|S-CNG
|Manual
|Rs 11,65,500
2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: ZXi+ variant
The range-topping ZXi+ variant is the most feature-packed in the lineup. Apart from the features mentioned above, additional highlights include a smart key with walk-away locking, rear fast USB charging, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, ventilated front seats, four-tone interior finishes, wing-type rear headrests, and fully painted body cladding.
|Engine
|Transmission
|Price(ex-showroom)
|Turbo
|Manual
|Rs 11,31,500