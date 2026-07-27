ETV Bharat / technology

2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Variant-Wise Features, Price, And What's New

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the facelift of its popular subcompact SUV, Brezza, in India, with prices starting from Rs 7,39,900 (ex-showroom). While the automaker retained its existing exterior silhouette, but featured a massive update under the hood and inside the cabin. The company has kept the familiar variant lineup, including LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+, while updating each of them with new safety, tech, and convenience features.

Before, diving into the variant-wise features of the new Brezza, let's take a look at the major upgrades in this facelifted subcompact SUV.

2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Rear profile (Image Credit: Maruti Suzuki)

2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: What's new?

The major update is in terms of safety. The new Brezza now comes with a 5-Star Bharat NCAP safety rating. Safety features including six airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), hill-hold assist, reverse parking sensor, 3-point seatbelts and reminders, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Braking Distribution (EBD), and ISOFIX child seat mounts, as standard from the LXi trim.

Higher variants also get Level-1 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features such as blind-spot warning with lane change alert, red cross traffic alert, front parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and safe exit warning.

2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Side profile (Image Credit: Maruti Suzuki)

In addition to safety, Maruti Suzuki has also kept performance in mind. The new Brezza now comes in three powertrains, including a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine (with Smart Hybrid), a 1.5-litre petrol + CNG biofuel engine, and a new turbo petrol engine (with Smart Hybrid).

The new turbo engine is powered by a three-cylinder 1.0-litre Boosterjet ISG unit, borrowed from the Fronx, which produces a peak power output of 108.6 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm of peak torque at 2,000 to 3,500 rpm.

In terms of gearbox, Maruti Suzuki now offers a 6-speed manual as standard. A 6-speed automatice continues to be avaialble with the 1.5-litre NA petrol engine.