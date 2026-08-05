ETV Bharat / technology

2026 Mahindra Scorpio-N Launched In India Starting At Rs 13.69 Lakh With 540-Degree Camera And Fresh Cabin Features

Mahindra retains the same silhouette for the latest Scorpio-N, establishing it as a capable midsize SUV. Exterior changes remain modest, as the overall design and styling are carried over from the outgoing version. The main distinction is the freshly designed 18-inch alloy wheels that appear on selected variants, including the Z8T.

Hyderabad: Mahindra has launched the 2026 iteration of the Scorpio-N, with prices starting at Rs 13.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The update brings selective exterior and interior revisions alongside notable equipment upgrades, such as a 540-degree camera system and a panoramic sunroof on the upper trims.

Inside, the cabin receives more noticeable attention. A redesigned dashboard now houses a free-standing central touchscreen and repositioned air-conditioning vents. Higher-specification models gain a new digital instrument cluster, while the switchgear and seating layout stay essentially unchanged, preserving the practical, robust character familiar to existing owners.

2026 Mahindra Scorpio: Features

Feature additions are dependent on the variant. While lower trims retain the equipment levels of the previous model year, meaningful updates begin with the Z8S, which introduces a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster. This trim also gains 65W Type-C fast-charging ports for both front and rear occupants, plus UV and IR-cut glass for the windows. Previously, the outgoing model offered high-power charging only for second-row passengers; the new arrangement improves convenience for all occupants.

The Z8 carries forward the same screen, cluster, and charging upgrades without further major additions, while the Z8T adds the new 18-inch alloys already noted. At the summit of the range, the Z8L receives the most significant hardware: a panoramic sunroof and a 540-degree camera system. The latter expands on the previous front- and rear-view cameras by providing a comprehensive all-round view, aiding manoeuvring in tight urban spaces and off-road situations. Level 2 advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) remain exclusive to this flagship trim.

2026 Mahindra Scorpio: Powertrains

Mahindra retains the existing powertrain options for the Scorpio-N. Buyers can choose between a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel, with the latter available in two power outputs depending on the trim. Both engines are offered with manual and automatic transmissions, maintaining the flexibility that underpins the Scorpio-N’s appeal across diverse usage patterns.