2026 KTM 200 Duke Launched In India, With Bi-Directional Quickshifter And Ride Modes
KTM has launched the 2026 200 Duke at Rs 2.07 lakh (ex-showroom), adding a bi-directional quickshifter, traction control, and two ride modes.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 1:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: KTM has launched the updated 200 Duke in India. Priced at Rs 2.07 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2026 iteration brings meaningful upgrades that bring it closer to the larger 390 Duke. This makes the new naked sports bike one of the most feature-rich bikes in the 200cc segment.
2026 KTM 200 Duke: Price, availability, and rivals
The 2026 KTM 200 Duke is priced at Rs 2.07 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 1,500 higher than its predecessor. This makes it the second most expensive motorcycle (the first one is the KTM RC 200) in the 200cc class.
It is offered in two new colours: Liquid Carbon and Slate Grey. KTM has not yet announced an official date for bookings or deliveries. However, as the bike has already begun arriving at dealerships across India, both are expected to open shortly.
In India, the 2026 KTM 200 Duke competes against bikes like the Bajaj Pulsar NS200, Hero Xtreme 250R, and Yamaha R15 V4.
2026 KTM 200 Duke: What's new?
The KTM 200 Duke received its last complete generational update back in 2020. Since then, the naked sports bike has had only minor improvements like a TFT display, an updated left switch cube, a new colour option, a larger 320mm front disc brake, and lighter alloy wheels, with the last two upgrades being directly borrowed from the 390 Duke.
However, the 2026 update goes considerably beyond. Notable additions are traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, two ride modes — Street and Rain — and a bidirectional quickshifter. The right-hand switch cube has also been updated to accommodate these new electronics.
These upgrades bring the 200 Duke considerably closer to its bigger sibling in terms of technology, while the overall styling, frame, and mechanical parts remain unchanged from the second-generation model.
2026 KTM 200 Duke: Specifications
Under the bodywork, the new 200 Duke continues to be powered by the tried and tested 199.5cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. It produces 24.6 bhp of power at 10,000rpm and 19.3Nm of torque at 8,000rpm — figures that remain unchanged.
The suspension setup is also the same as its predecessor. It features a 43 mm WP Apex upside-down fork at the front and a WP Apex monoshock at the rear. The tubular trellis frame and alloy wheels are all retained from the previous version.