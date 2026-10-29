ETV Bharat / technology

2026 KTM 200 Duke Launched In India, With Bi-Directional Quickshifter And Ride Modes

2026 KTM 200 Duke launched in India. ( Image Credit: KTM )

Hyderabad: KTM has launched the updated 200 Duke in India. Priced at Rs 2.07 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2026 iteration brings meaningful upgrades that bring it closer to the larger 390 Duke. This makes the new naked sports bike one of the most feature-rich bikes in the 200cc segment.

2026 KTM 200 Duke: Price, availability, and rivals

The 2026 KTM 200 Duke is priced at Rs 2.07 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 1,500 higher than its predecessor. This makes it the second most expensive motorcycle (the first one is the KTM RC 200) in the 200cc class. It is offered in two new colours: Liquid Carbon and Slate Grey. KTM has not yet announced an official date for bookings or deliveries. However, as the bike has already begun arriving at dealerships across India, both are expected to open shortly. In India, the 2026 KTM 200 Duke competes against bikes like the Bajaj Pulsar NS200, Hero Xtreme 250R, and Yamaha R15 V4. 2026 KTM 200 Duke: What's new?