ETV Bharat / technology

2026 Kia Syros With Design Changes, New Variants, And Colours Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Kia has launched the 2026 iteration of the subcompact crossover Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), Syros, in India. It receives a revamped exterior design, expanded variant lineup, which includes HTE, HTE(O), HTK+(O), and HTX(O), enhanced accessibility to premium features, and three new colour additions, including Magma Red, Ivory Silver Matte and Ivory Silver Gloss. Hyundai’s sister company mentioned that these changes will improve and strengthen Syros’ value positioning in India with wider availability of automatic options, including new Diesel automatic trims.

2026 Kia Syros: Price, colour options, rivals

The 2026 Kia Syros is priced from Rs 8.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HTE variant and goes up to Rs 15.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HTX(O) trim. It is offered in Frost Blue, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Imperial Blue, Intense Red, Pewter Olive, Glacier White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, Magma Red, Ivory Silver Matte and Ivory Silver Gloss colours. The interior of the vehicle features All Grey Dual Tone with Matte Orange accents.

In India, the new Kia Syros will rival the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Hyundai Venue, and Maruti Suzuki Breeza.

Powertrain/Trim HTE HTE(O) HTK (EX) HTK+ HTK+ (O) HTX HTX (O) Petrol 1.0-litre Manual Rs 8,39,900 Rs 9,19,900 Rs 9,79,900 Rs 10,73,900 Rs 11,99,900 - - Petrol 1.0-litre 7DCT - - - Rs 11,93,900 Rs 13,19,900 Rs 13,99,900 Rs 14,99,900 Diesel 1.5-litre 6-manual - Rs 9,99,900 Rs 10,59,900 Rs 11,53,900 Rs 12,79,900 - - Diesel 1.5-litre 6-automatic - - - Rs 12,73,900 Rs 13,99,900 Rs 14,79,900 Rs 15,79,900

2026 Kia Syros: Exterior