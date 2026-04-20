2026 Kia Syros With Design Changes, New Variants, And Colours Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
The 2026 Kia Syros comes in HTE, HTE(O), HTK+(O), and HTX(O) new variants, redesigned exterior, and three new colours.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kia has launched the 2026 iteration of the subcompact crossover Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), Syros, in India. It receives a revamped exterior design, expanded variant lineup, which includes HTE, HTE(O), HTK+(O), and HTX(O), enhanced accessibility to premium features, and three new colour additions, including Magma Red, Ivory Silver Matte and Ivory Silver Gloss. Hyundai’s sister company mentioned that these changes will improve and strengthen Syros’ value positioning in India with wider availability of automatic options, including new Diesel automatic trims.
2026 Kia Syros: Price, colour options, rivals
The 2026 Kia Syros is priced from Rs 8.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HTE variant and goes up to Rs 15.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HTX(O) trim. It is offered in Frost Blue, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Imperial Blue, Intense Red, Pewter Olive, Glacier White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, Magma Red, Ivory Silver Matte and Ivory Silver Gloss colours. The interior of the vehicle features All Grey Dual Tone with Matte Orange accents.
In India, the new Kia Syros will rival the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Hyundai Venue, and Maruti Suzuki Breeza.
|Powertrain/Trim
|HTE
|HTE(O)
|HTK (EX)
|HTK+
|HTK+ (O)
|HTX
|HTX (O)
|Petrol 1.0-litre Manual
|Rs 8,39,900
|Rs 9,19,900
|Rs 9,79,900
|Rs 10,73,900
|Rs 11,99,900
|-
|-
|Petrol 1.0-litre 7DCT
|-
|-
|-
|Rs 11,93,900
|Rs 13,19,900
|Rs 13,99,900
|Rs 14,99,900
|Diesel 1.5-litre 6-manual
|-
|Rs 9,99,900
|Rs 10,59,900
|Rs 11,53,900
|Rs 12,79,900
|-
|-
|Diesel 1.5-litre 6-automatic
|-
|-
|-
|Rs 12,73,900
|Rs 13,99,900
|Rs 14,79,900
|Rs 15,79,900
2026 Kia Syros: Exterior
The 2026 Kia Syros comes with a new front bumper with body-cloured aer-inserts and glossy black skid plates with LED fog lights. It features an improved rear design with an LED high-mounted stop lamp and a new bumper with body-coloured aero inserts.
The subcompact SUV also sports glossy black roof rails and Outer RearView Mirrors with body-coloured side garnish. It rides on 17-inch Sports Crystal-cut alloy wheels coupled with coloured brake callipers in the HTX and HTX(O) trims.
2026 Kia Syros: Features
The 2026 Kia Syros comes with a 30-inch Trinity Panoramic Display panel, Connected car navigation cockpit, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, streamline door handles, front and rear ventilated seats, second row seat recline and slide with 60:40 split, 20 Robust hi-standard safety package, and more. In terms of safety, the Kia Syros secured a five-star rating at Bharat NCAP (BNACP). The new subcompact SUV also comes with more than 80 connected car features, Over-the-air (OTA) updates, Kia Connect Diagnostics, and more.
2026 Kia Syros: Specifications
Teh 2026 Kia Syros comes in petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.0-litre turbocharged (G1.0 T-GDi) petrol engine produces a power output of 118.35 bhp and 172 Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre (D1.5 CRDi VGT) diesel engine generates a power output of 114.41 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. Kia offers a 6-speed manual transmission, a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission, depending upon engine options.
|Engine Name
|Fuel Type
|Power output
|Torque
|G1.0 T-GDi
|Petrol
|118.35 bhp
|172 Nm
|D1.5 CRDi VGT
|Diesel
|114.41 bhp
|250 Nm