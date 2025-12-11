ETV Bharat / technology

2026 Kia Seltos Variant-Wise Features: Find Out Which Suits You Best

Hyderabad: Kia recently unveiled the second-generation Seltos for India and global markets. The automaker has not yet revealed the price of the SUV, which is slated to be announced on January 2, 2026. It comes with several exterior and interior cosmetic changes, along with a few feature upgrades.

During the global unveil of the latest Seltos, the South Korean automaker mentioned that interested customers can book the car for a token amount of Rs 25,000. The deliveries of the new SUV are expected to begin in mid-January 2026.

In India, the 2026 Kia Seltos will compete against the Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, and Honda Elevate.

The latest Kia Seltos will be available in HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK (O), HTX, HTX (A), GTX, GTX (A), and X-Line variants. Let’s see what features are available based on each variant.

2026 Kia Seltos: Variant-wise features

Kia Seltos HTE

6 airbags

Tire Pressure Monitor

ABS

ESC

Hill-start assist

All-wheel disc brakes

3-point seatbelts for all seats

Front passenger airbag on/off switch with indicator

rear view camera

LED headlights and DRLs

LED taillights

16-inch steel wheels with covers

Shark fin-like antennae

Rear spoiler with high-mounted stop lamp

Flush-fitting door handle (manual operation)

Black and grey upholstery

Manual seat height adjustment for the driver's seat

steering-mounted controls

Cruise Control

12-inch driver display

10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

USB-C charging ports: 2 front, 2 rear

Keyless Entry

Center console with armrest and cupholders

Manual AC

Rear AC vents

Electrically Adjustable ORVMs

Kia Seltos HTE (O)

over HTE variant