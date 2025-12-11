2026 Kia Seltos Variant-Wise Features: Find Out Which Suits You Best
Here are the variant-wise features of the 2026 Kia Seltos, which was unveiled in India on December 10, 2025.
Hyderabad: Kia recently unveiled the second-generation Seltos for India and global markets. The automaker has not yet revealed the price of the SUV, which is slated to be announced on January 2, 2026. It comes with several exterior and interior cosmetic changes, along with a few feature upgrades.
During the global unveil of the latest Seltos, the South Korean automaker mentioned that interested customers can book the car for a token amount of Rs 25,000. The deliveries of the new SUV are expected to begin in mid-January 2026.
In India, the 2026 Kia Seltos will compete against the Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, and Honda Elevate.
The latest Kia Seltos will be available in HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK (O), HTX, HTX (A), GTX, GTX (A), and X-Line variants. Let’s see what features are available based on each variant.
2026 Kia Seltos: Variant-wise features
Kia Seltos HTE
- 6 airbags
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- ABS
- ESC
- Hill-start assist
- All-wheel disc brakes
- 3-point seatbelts for all seats
- Front passenger airbag on/off switch with indicator
- rear view camera
- LED headlights and DRLs
- LED taillights
- 16-inch steel wheels with covers
- Shark fin-like antennae
- Rear spoiler with high-mounted stop lamp
- Flush-fitting door handle (manual operation)
- Black and grey upholstery
- Manual seat height adjustment for the driver's seat
- steering-mounted controls
- Cruise Control
- 12-inch driver display
- 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- USB-C charging ports: 2 front, 2 rear
- Keyless Entry
- Center console with armrest and cupholders
- Manual AC
- Rear AC vents
- Electrically Adjustable ORVMs
Kia Seltos HTE (O)
over HTE variant
- Electronic parking brake with auto hold function (automatic variant only)
- 16-inch styled steel wheels
- Connected LED taillights
- Black and grey part-leatherette upholstery
- Traction control modes: Sand/Mud/Snow (automatic variant only)
- Drive Modes: Eco/Normal/Sport (automatic variant only)
- Paddle shifters (automatic variant only)
- Driver and passenger-side seatback pockets
- 60:40 split rear seats with centre armrest and cupholders
- Middle passenger seat headrest
Kia Seltos HTK
over HTE (O) variant
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- 16-inch styled steel wheels (NA manual variant only)
- Auto fold function for ORVMs
- Rear wiper and defogger
- Flush-fitting door handle (automatic operation)
- Smart-key with proximity unlock function
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Push-button start/stop
- Sunshade on rear door
- Rear parcel tray
Kia Seltos HTK (O) variant features
over the HTK variant
- 4 front parking sensors
- Black and grey leatherette upholstery
- Front ventilated seats (automatic variant only)
- 8-way electrically adjustable driver seat (automatic variant only)
- Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel
- Wireless Charging Pad
- panoramic sunroof
Kia Seltos HTX
over HTK(O) variant
- Front grille, ORVMs in glossy black finish
- LED front fog lamps
- Side Door Garnish
- Brown and grey upholstery
- Leatherette dashboard centre garnish and front door trims
- Ambient Lights
- 12.3-inch touchscreen
- OTA software update
- 5-inch HVAC touchscreen
- Auto day/night adjustment for IRVM
- Front Ventilated Seats
- 8-speaker Bose sound system
- 8-way electrically adjustable driver seat (automatic only)
Kia Seltos HTX (A)
over the HTX variant
- Level-2 ADAS
- Parking Collision Avoidance Assist (Automatic only)
- Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (Automatic only)
- Reverse Parking Collision Avoidance Assist (Automatic only)
- 2 side parking sensors
- 360-degree camera
- 12.3-inch driver display
The Kia Seltos GTX
over the HTX variant.
- Parking Collision Avoidance Assist (Automatic only)
- Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (Automatic only)
- Reverse Parking Collision Avoidance Assist (Automatic only)
- Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with Stop & Go
- LED projector headlights
- Turn indicators integrated into DRLs
- Front bumper and cladding finished in glossy black
- Side door garnish with body-coloured accents
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Neon-colored disc brake calipers
- LED reverse lamp
- Black and white upholstery
- 10-way electrically adjustable driver seat
- Memory function for driver seat, ORVMs
- Kia Seltos GTX (A) Variant Features
- Extras from the GTX variant
- Parking Collision Avoidance Assist
- Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Reverse Parking Collision Avoidance Assist
- X-Line Styling Pack
Common Features of Kia Seltos GTX/ GTX (A) Variant
- Glossy black finished faux skid plates at the front and rear
- Side door garnish with dark gunmetal accents
- Black and green upholstery with satin metal accents
- Black and Hunter Green Leatherette Seats
- 18-inch alloy wheels with black finish
- Aurora Black Pearl, Exclusive Matte Graphite exterior colour options
2026 Kia Seltos: Specifications
The 2026 Kia Seltos features the same three engine options as its predecessor. The 1.5-litre petrol engine produces a power output of 113.42 bhp and 144 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT gearbox.
The 1.5 litre turbo-petrol engine generates a power output of 157.81 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed iMT or 7-speed DCT gearbox.
The 1.5-litre diesel engine produces a power output of 114.41 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.