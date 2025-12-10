ETV Bharat / technology

2026 Kia Seltos Unveiled In India: Specifications, Features, Booking Details

Hyderabad: South Korean automaker Kia has unveiled the second generation of its popular SUV, the Seltos, for India and other global markets. The new model comes with significant updates to its design, features, dimensions, and cabin. It sports a refreshed tiger-face grille, new alloy wheels, a fresh tailgate design, and more. Measuring 4,460mm in length —95mm longer than its predecessor — the automaker claims it to be the longest SUV in its segment.

After its launch, the 2026 Kia Seltos will compete with rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Honda Elevate, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, upcoming Renault Duster and Nissan Tekton in India.

2026 Kia Seltos: Bookings and delivery details

Bookings for the new Seltos will open tonight at midnight via Kia's official website or at the nearest dealership, with a token amount of Rs 25,000. Vehicle deliveries are scheduled to commence in mid-January 2026.

2026 Kia Seltos: Design

The second-generation Seltos features enhanced dimensions: 4,460mm in length and 1,830mm in width, making it 95mm longer and 30mm wider than the first-generation model. It now comes with a 2,690mm wheelbase, 80mm longer than its predecessor.

The SUV features a bold new design, with a new digital tiger face grille with a black high-gloss finish and dark Gunmetal accents. It is complemented by ice-cube projector headlamps with a dynamic welcome function, and starmap LED DRLs with integrated turn signals.

At the rear, the redesigned tailgate incorporates connected LED starmap taillamps that also integrate turn signals.