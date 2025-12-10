2026 Kia Seltos Unveiled In India: Specifications, Features, Booking Details
The second-generation Kia Seltos will compete against the Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, and others.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 2:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: South Korean automaker Kia has unveiled the second generation of its popular SUV, the Seltos, for India and other global markets. The new model comes with significant updates to its design, features, dimensions, and cabin. It sports a refreshed tiger-face grille, new alloy wheels, a fresh tailgate design, and more. Measuring 4,460mm in length —95mm longer than its predecessor — the automaker claims it to be the longest SUV in its segment.
After its launch, the 2026 Kia Seltos will compete with rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Honda Elevate, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, upcoming Renault Duster and Nissan Tekton in India.
2026 Kia Seltos: Bookings and delivery details
Bookings for the new Seltos will open tonight at midnight via Kia's official website or at the nearest dealership, with a token amount of Rs 25,000. Vehicle deliveries are scheduled to commence in mid-January 2026.
2026 Kia Seltos: Design
The second-generation Seltos features enhanced dimensions: 4,460mm in length and 1,830mm in width, making it 95mm longer and 30mm wider than the first-generation model. It now comes with a 2,690mm wheelbase, 80mm longer than its predecessor.
The SUV features a bold new design, with a new digital tiger face grille with a black high-gloss finish and dark Gunmetal accents. It is complemented by ice-cube projector headlamps with a dynamic welcome function, and starmap LED DRLs with integrated turn signals.
At the rear, the redesigned tailgate incorporates connected LED starmap taillamps that also integrate turn signals.
2026 Kia Seltos: Interior and Features
Inside, the Seltos shares much of its cabin design with the Carens Clavis, launched earlier this year, including the same colour scheme and layout.
Key highlights include a massive 12.3-inch dual display, a new three-spoke Kia steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, and a 60:40 split second row seat. The vehicle offers 447 litres of boot space.
Feature upgrades include dual-zone climate control, a Bose sound system, Level-2 ADAS, ambient lighting, a Heads Up-Display (HUD), connected car technology, and more.
2026 Kia Seltos: Engine options
Similar to its predecessor, the new Seltos is offered in three engine options. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine produces a power output of 113 bhp and 144 Nm of torque. It is offered in a 6-speed manual transmission.
The 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine generates a power output of 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. It is offered in a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed CVT gearbox.
The 1.5-litre diesel engine produces a power output of 118 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. It is offered in a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission.