2026 Kawasaki Z900 Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Japanese sportsbike manufacturer Kawasaki has launched the 2026 iteration of the Z900, priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The new naked street motorcycle retains the same appeal as the 2025 model, but features several subtle updates in tuning, aesthetics, and positioning.

Under the GST 2.0 reform, tax rates on motorcycles with engines larger than 350cc have increased from 31 per cent to 40 per cent. This caused the price of the 2025 Kawasaki Z900 to rise from Rs 9.52 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 10.18 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the Z900 remains one of Kawasaki’s best-selling motorcycles in India, so it's a thoughtful move by the brand to keep the pricing of the 2026 model under Rs 10 lakh.

2026 Kawasaki Z900 colour options (Image Credit: ETV Bharat and Kawasaki)

2026 Kawasaki Z900: Whats new

The 2026 Kawasaki Z900 features a refined “Sugomi” styling that gives the naked sportsbike an aggressive look. It is available in two colour options: Candy Lime Green/Metallic Carbon Grey, and Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Grey/Metallic Flat Spark Black. The former colour variant showcases the brand’s signature Lime Green on the front cowl, fuel tank, and rear section. While the rest of the surfaces remain largely covered in an all-black shade.