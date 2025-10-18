2026 Kawasaki Z900 Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
The new Kawasaki Z900 is available in Candy Lime Green/Metallic Carbon Grey and Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Grey/Metallic Flat Spark Black colour options.
Hyderabad: Japanese sportsbike manufacturer Kawasaki has launched the 2026 iteration of the Z900, priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The new naked street motorcycle retains the same appeal as the 2025 model, but features several subtle updates in tuning, aesthetics, and positioning.
Under the GST 2.0 reform, tax rates on motorcycles with engines larger than 350cc have increased from 31 per cent to 40 per cent. This caused the price of the 2025 Kawasaki Z900 to rise from Rs 9.52 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 10.18 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the Z900 remains one of Kawasaki’s best-selling motorcycles in India, so it's a thoughtful move by the brand to keep the pricing of the 2026 model under Rs 10 lakh.
2026 Kawasaki Z900: Whats new
The 2026 Kawasaki Z900 features a refined “Sugomi” styling that gives the naked sportsbike an aggressive look. It is available in two colour options: Candy Lime Green/Metallic Carbon Grey, and Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Grey/Metallic Flat Spark Black. The former colour variant showcases the brand’s signature Lime Green on the front cowl, fuel tank, and rear section. While the rest of the surfaces remain largely covered in an all-black shade.
On the other hand, the latter colour variant comes in a matte black finish.
The 2026 Z900 generates a power output of 123.29 bhp and 98.6 Nm of torque, compared to the 2025 model, which produces a power output of 122.30 bhp and 97.4 Nm of torque. It is worth noting that the new Z900 features an enhancement in power-to-weight ratio, as the bike is 1 kg lighter than the 2025 model.
2026 Kawasaki Z900: Features
The feature list of the new Z900 remains the same as the 2025 iteration. It includes features like a 5-inch TFT display, an advanced IMU. Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF), Electronic Cruise Control, Power modes, 3-Mode Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), Electronic Throttle Valves, Assist and Slipper Clutch, Kawasaki Quick Shifter, Economic Riding Indicator, dual-channel ABS, and more.
2026 Kawasaki Z900: Specifications
The 2026 Kawasaki Z900 is powered by the 948cc, liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine, which generates a peak power output of 123.29 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 98.6 Nm of torque at 7,700 rpm. It is mated with a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick shifter.