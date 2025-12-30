2026 Kawasaki Z650RS Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
The 2026 Kawasaki Z650RS features an E20-compliant engine and a new colour: Metallic Ocean Blue.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 11:09 AM IST
Hyderabad: Kawasaki has launched the 2026 iteration of the Z650RS in India. The neo-retro sport/scrambler-style motorcycle comes with a new colour scheme, Metallic Ocean Blue, and an E20-compliant engine. It is priced at Rs 7.83 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 14,000 more expensive than the 2025 model.
Similar to its 2025 iteration, the latest Kawasaki Z650RS also features retro styling with modern Sports technology. It features distinctive styling elements, including a classic round LED headlight and needle instrumentation. The 2026 Kawasaki Z650RS has a timeless design language inspired by 70s bodywork and colours. To enhance its overall performance, the Z650RS features a twin-cylinder engine. The neo-retro bike is middleweight and rider-friendly.
2026 Kawasaki Z650RS: Features
The 2026 Kawasaki Z650RS comes with features such as Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) with 2 modes, Assist and Slipper Clutch, Dual Throttle Valves, Horizontal Back-link Rear Suspension, Economical Riding Indicator, and Anti-lock Braking System (ABS).
2026 Kawasaki Z650RS: Specifications
The latest Kawasaki Z650RS is powered by a 649cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, parallel twin, DOHC, 8-valve engine with dual throttle fuel injection. It has a semi-dry sump forced lubrication, electric starting system, and battery and coil (transistorised) ignition system.
The engine produces a power output of 67.06 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 62.1 Nm at 6,700 rpm. It has a 6-speed with return shift and is chain-driven.
The 2026 Kawasaki Z650RS is built on a tubular diamond frame made with high-tensile steel. It has a wheel travel of 125mm at the front and 130mm at the rear, and a trail of 100mm. The neo-retro motorcycle rides on 17-inch tyres at the front and rear.
In terms of dimensions, the new Z650RS is 2,065mm long, 800mm wide, 1,115mm high, and has a wheelbase of 1,405mm.
It has a seat height of 800mm and ground clearance of 125mm. The bike has a fuel tank capacity of 12 litres and a curb weight of 192 kg.
It has 300mm dual disc brakes with dual-piston at the front and a 220mm single disc brake with single-piston at the rear. The Kawasaki Z650RS has a 41mm telescopic fork suspension at the front and a horizontal back-link swingarm suspension at the rear.