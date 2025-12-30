ETV Bharat / technology

2026 Kawasaki Z650RS Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

2026 Kawasaki Z650RS rides on 17-inch tyres at the front and rear. (Image Credit: Kawasaki)

The 2026 Kawasaki Z650RS comes with features such as Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) with 2 modes, Assist and Slipper Clutch, Dual Throttle Valves, Horizontal Back-link Rear Suspension, Economical Riding Indicator, and Anti-lock Braking System (ABS).

Similar to its 2025 iteration, the latest Kawasaki Z650RS also features retro styling with modern Sports technology. It features distinctive styling elements, including a classic round LED headlight and needle instrumentation. The 2026 Kawasaki Z650RS has a timeless design language inspired by 70s bodywork and colours. To enhance its overall performance, the Z650RS features a twin-cylinder engine. The neo-retro bike is middleweight and rider-friendly.

Hyderabad: Kawasaki has launched the 2026 iteration of the Z650RS in India. The neo-retro sport/scrambler-style motorcycle comes with a new colour scheme, Metallic Ocean Blue, and an E20-compliant engine. It is priced at Rs 7.83 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 14,000 more expensive than the 2025 model.

2026 Kawasaki Z650RS: Specifications

The latest Kawasaki Z650RS is powered by a 649cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, parallel twin, DOHC, 8-valve engine with dual throttle fuel injection. It has a semi-dry sump forced lubrication, electric starting system, and battery and coil (transistorised) ignition system.

The engine produces a power output of 67.06 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 62.1 Nm at 6,700 rpm. It has a 6-speed with return shift and is chain-driven.

The 2026 Kawasaki Z650RS is built on a tubular diamond frame made with high-tensile steel. It has a wheel travel of 125mm at the front and 130mm at the rear, and a trail of 100mm. The neo-retro motorcycle rides on 17-inch tyres at the front and rear.

2026 Kawasaki Z650RS: Key features (Image Credit: Kawasaki)

In terms of dimensions, the new Z650RS is 2,065mm long, 800mm wide, 1,115mm high, and has a wheelbase of 1,405mm.

It has a seat height of 800mm and ground clearance of 125mm. The bike has a fuel tank capacity of 12 litres and a curb weight of 192 kg.

It has 300mm dual disc brakes with dual-piston at the front and a 220mm single disc brake with single-piston at the rear. The Kawasaki Z650RS has a 41mm telescopic fork suspension at the front and a horizontal back-link swingarm suspension at the rear.