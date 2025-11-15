2026 Kawasaki Z1100 Launched in India: Price, Features, Specifications
This new supernaked sportbike is the successor of the discontinued Kawasaki Z1000 in India.
Published : November 15, 2025 at 11:18 AM IST
Hyderabad: Kawasaki has launched the 2026 iteration of the latest premium motorcycle, the Z1100, in India. This streetfighter/supernaked is the successor to the discontinued Kawasaki Z1000 and features a larger engine, advanced electronics, and enhanced underpinnings, while preserving the company’s Sugomi design.
The Kawasaki Z1100 is priced at Rs 12.79 lakh (ex-showroom), and is available in Ebony/Metallic Carbon Grey colour. It is offered only as a standard model, with no SE variant. The streetfighter motorcycle directly competes against the Honda CB1000 Hornet SP in India.
2026 Kawasaki Z1100: Design
The 2026 Kawasaki Z1100 features a bold and muscular design, which is inspired by its predecessor, the Z1000. It comes with twin-pod LED headlamps, a sculpted fuel tank, and a sharply defined taillight, maintaining its aggressive stance. This is made more pronounced with the company’s Sugomi design language, which continues across Kawasaki’s naked lineup.
2026 Kawasaki Z1100: Features
The 2026 Kawasaki Z1100 comes equipped with a suite of advanced features. It sports a new 5-inch TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, call and message alerts, a five-axis IMU-based rider assistance system, three levels of traction control, two selectable power modes, cruise control, bidirectional quickshifter, dual-channel ABS, and more.
2026 Kawasaki Z1100: Specifications and mechanics
The new supernaked bike is powered by a 1,099cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line four DOHC engine with 16 valves. It produces a power output of 134.10 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 7,600 rpm. The 2026 Kawasaki Z1100 superbike is paired with a 6-speed transmission with Kawasaki quickshifter (KQS).
It is built on a twin-tube aluminium frame and rides on 17-inch tyres. The bike has a wheelbase of 1,440mm and a ground clearance of 125mm. It features a seat height of 815mm and a kerb weight of 221 kg. The supernaked bike has a fuel tank capacity of 17 litres.
The 2026 Kawasaki Z1100 features 310mm dual semi-floating disc brakes at the front and a 260mm single disc brake at the rear. It has fully adjustable Showa suspension units at the front and rear.