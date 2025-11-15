ETV Bharat / technology

2026 Kawasaki Z1100 Launched in India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Kawasaki has launched the 2026 iteration of the latest premium motorcycle, the Z1100, in India. This streetfighter/supernaked is the successor to the discontinued Kawasaki Z1000 and features a larger engine, advanced electronics, and enhanced underpinnings, while preserving the company’s Sugomi design.

The Kawasaki Z1100 is priced at Rs 12.79 lakh (ex-showroom), and is available in Ebony/Metallic Carbon Grey colour. It is offered only as a standard model, with no SE variant. The streetfighter motorcycle directly competes against the Honda CB1000 Hornet SP in India.

2026 Kawasaki Z1100: Design

The 2026 Kawasaki Z1100 features a bold and muscular design, which is inspired by its predecessor, the Z1000. It comes with twin-pod LED headlamps, a sculpted fuel tank, and a sharply defined taillight, maintaining its aggressive stance. This is made more pronounced with the company’s Sugomi design language, which continues across Kawasaki’s naked lineup.

2026 Kawasaki Z1100: Features