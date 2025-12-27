ETV Bharat / technology

2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 With E20 Compatibility Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

The 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 comes equipped with features such as a 4.3-inch colour TFT display with smartphone connectivity, a four-way adjustable windscreen, Kawasaki Traction Control (KTC), an Economic Riding indicator, and Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) for enhanced safety.

Hyderabad: Kawasaki has launched the new 2026 Versys 650 in India. It is priced at Rs 8.63 lakh (ex-showroom). The adventure tourer motorcycle remains mechanically and cosmetically unchanged. However, the company has added E20 fuel compatibility for its engine, which increases the price by Rs 15,000. The 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 is available in Metallic Graphite Grey/Metallic Spark Black colour scheme with Green highlights. In India, the new Versys 650 rivals the Honda NX500 and Moto Morini X-Cape 650 adventure motorcycles, which are priced at Rs 6.33 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 6.40 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

2026 Kawasaki Versys 650: Specifications and mechanics

The 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 is powered by the familiar 649cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which produces a power output of 66.08 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 61 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. It is mated with a 6-speed gearbox with return shift.

The motorcycle has 300mm dual semi-floating petal discs at the front and a 250mm single petal disc at the rear. It has a 41mm inverted fork with adjustable rebound damping suspension unit at the right side and spring preload adjustability suspension unit at the left side. At the rear, the 2026 Versys 650 has a laydown offset single-shock suspension unit with remote spring preload adjustability.

2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 (Image Credit: Kawasaki)

The adventure tourer has a tubular diamond, high-tensile steel frame type with 108mm of trail. It has a wheel travel of 150mm at the front and 145mm at the rear. The bike rides on 17-inch tyres.

In terms of dimensions, the updated Versys 650 is 2,165mm long, 840mm wide, and 1,360mm high. It has a wheelbase of 1,415mm and ground clearance of 170mm. The adventure tourer has a 21-litre fuel tank capacity and a curb weight of 220 kg. It has a seat height of 845mm.