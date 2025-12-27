2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX With New Colour Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX rivals the Triumph Tiger 900 GT and BMW F 900XR in India.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 2:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kawasaki has launched the 2026 iteration of the Ninja 1100SX in India. It retains the same design and mechanics, but comes with a new colour option: Metallic Brilliant Golden Black/Metallic Carbon Grey. The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX is priced at Rs 14.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Japanese bike manufacturer will sell the 2025 iteration of Ninja 1100SX with the Metallic Carbon Grey/Metallic Diablo Black colour alongside the latest version. Notably, the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX competes against other sportsbikes such as the Triumph Tiger 900 GT and BMW F 900XR in India.
2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX: Features
The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX includes a 4.3-inch TFT display, a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), a bidirectional quickshifter, and cruise control. It features four riding modes, which include Rain, Road, Sport, and Rider. These modes adjust various parameters of the superbike, such as power delivery, traction control, and throttle response.
The Rider mode is fully customisable, which can be set according to the rider’s preference.
Users can connect their smartphones using the Kawasaki Rideology app.
Other features also include cornering Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and traction control.
2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX: Specifications and mechanics
The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX is powered by a 1,099cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line four cylinder, 16 valves, DOHC, digital fuel injection engine. It produces a power output of 134.14 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 7,600 rpm. The engine is mated with a 6-speed gearbox with return shift.
It has a wheel travel of 120mm at the front and 141mm at the rear. The bike features a tubular diamond frame type with 98mm trail. It rides on 17-inch tyres at the front and rear. In terms of dimensions, the 2026 Ninja 1100SX is 2,100mm long, 805mm wide, 1,225mm high, and has a wheelbase of 1,440mm. It has a seat height of 820mm and ground clearance of 135mm. The motorcycle has a fuel tank capacity of 19 litres and a curb weight of 235 kg.
The 2026 Kawasaaki Ninja 1100SX has 300mm dual disc brakes at the front with dual radial-mount, monobloc, opposed 4-piston callipers. It has a 260mm single disc brake at the rear.
The sportsbike has a 41mm telescopic fork at the front and a horizontal back-link gas-charged shock, rebound damping, and remote spring preload adjustability suspension at the rear.