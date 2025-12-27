ETV Bharat / technology

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX With New Colour Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Kawasaki has launched the 2026 iteration of the Ninja 1100SX in India. It retains the same design and mechanics, but comes with a new colour option: Metallic Brilliant Golden Black/Metallic Carbon Grey. The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX is priced at Rs 14.42 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Japanese bike manufacturer will sell the 2025 iteration of Ninja 1100SX with the Metallic Carbon Grey/Metallic Diablo Black colour alongside the latest version. Notably, the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX competes against other sportsbikes such as the Triumph Tiger 900 GT and BMW F 900XR in India.

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX: Features

The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX includes a 4.3-inch TFT display, a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), a bidirectional quickshifter, and cruise control. It features four riding modes, which include Rain, Road, Sport, and Rider. These modes adjust various parameters of the superbike, such as power delivery, traction control, and throttle response.

The Rider mode is fully customisable, which can be set according to the rider’s preference.