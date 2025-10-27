ETV Bharat / technology

2026 Kawasaki KLE 500 Launched: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Japanese superbike manufacturer Kawasaki officially launched the 2026 KLE 500 in the US. It will soon be launched in other global markets, including India. It is designed for riders who want an off-roader for both daily commuting and trail exploration. The adventure tourer revives a historic nameplate for its entry into the middleweight adventure segment. It features a 451cc engine, 21-inch front wheel, 17-inch rear wheel, inverted front forks, rear monoshock suspension, wide handlebars for a relaxed ride and more. The 2026 KLE 500 was initially showcased at EICMA 2024 held in Milan, Italy.

2026 Kawasaki KLE 500: Price, variants, colours

The 2026 Kawasaki KLE 500 comes in Standard and SE variants. In the US, the Standard trim is priced at $6,599 (around Rs 5.8 lakh), while the SE variant costs $7,499 (around Rs 6.6 lakh). The standard model comes in Metallic Carbon Grey/Ebony finish, while the higher-spec SE features Pearl Blizzard White and Metallic Bluish Green.

At launch, the motorcycle is expected to be available in India via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) import.

The SE variant comes in Pearl Blizzard White and Metallic Bluish Green colours. (Image Credit: Kawasaki USA)

2026 Kawasaki KLE 500: Design and mechanics