The adventure tourer comes in standard and SE trims. It features a 451cc engine, KYB inverted front forks, selectable ABS, and more.

The 2026 KLE 500 was initially showcased at EICMA 2024 held in Milan, Italy. (Image Credit: Kawasaki USA)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : October 27, 2025 at 4:22 PM IST

2 Min Read
Hyderabad: Japanese superbike manufacturer Kawasaki officially launched the 2026 KLE 500 in the US. It will soon be launched in other global markets, including India. It is designed for riders who want an off-roader for both daily commuting and trail exploration. The adventure tourer revives a historic nameplate for its entry into the middleweight adventure segment. It features a 451cc engine, 21-inch front wheel, 17-inch rear wheel, inverted front forks, rear monoshock suspension, wide handlebars for a relaxed ride and more. The 2026 KLE 500 was initially showcased at EICMA 2024 held in Milan, Italy.

2026 Kawasaki KLE 500: Price, variants, colours

The 2026 Kawasaki KLE 500 comes in Standard and SE variants. In the US, the Standard trim is priced at $6,599 (around Rs 5.8 lakh), while the SE variant costs $7,499 (around Rs 6.6 lakh). The standard model comes in Metallic Carbon Grey/Ebony finish, while the higher-spec SE features Pearl Blizzard White and Metallic Bluish Green.

At launch, the motorcycle is expected to be available in India via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) import.

2026 Kawasaki KLE 500 Launched: Price, Features, Specifications
The SE variant comes in Pearl Blizzard White and Metallic Bluish Green colours. (Image Credit: Kawasaki USA)

2026 Kawasaki KLE 500: Design and mechanics

The new KLE 500 features rally-inspired styling with a compact headlight, a tall windscreen, and a slim fuel tank. It is built on a steel trellis frame.

The suspension is handled by a KYB inverted cartridge-type front fork and a Uni-Trak rear monoshock, which offers responsive handling on various terrains. It has front and rear disc brakes that are equipped with selectable ABS, which can be turned off depending on the road conditions. The adventure tourer rides on a 21-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel combination.

2026 Kawasaki KLE 500: Features

The new adventure tourer comes with features such as an LCD instrument console, which shows basic data such as fuel level, gear position and trip information. It also supports smartphone connectivity. Users can access the Kawasaki Rideology app, which enables access to vehicle statistics, maintenance reminders, call/SMS notifications, route logs, and more.

The SE variant uses a 4.3-inch TFT display that provides more detailed information, adjustable brightness and dark or light themes.

2026 Kawasaki KLE 500 Launched: Price, Features, Specifications
The 2026 Kawasaki KLE 500 features a wide handlebars for a relaxed ride. (Image Credit: Kawasaki USA)

2026 Kawasaki KLE 500: Engine

It is powered by a 451cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, which is tuned for a linear torque band suitable for both road and trail rides. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. It features a downdraft intake system and a lightweight piston design that enhances the bike's efficiency and throttle response. The engine has a balancer shaft that reduces vibrations during sustained highway cruising.

Also Read: VinFast Commences Deliveries of VF6 And VF7 Models In India

