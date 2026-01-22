2026 Jeep Meridian Launched In India With Second Row Sliding Seats: Price, Features, Specifications
The second-row sliding seats offer 140/130mm of longitudinal displacement, enhancing usable space in the third row
Published : January 22, 2026 at 10:43 AM IST
Hyderabad: Jeep has launched the 2026 iteration of the Meridian SUV in India. It now comes with new second-row sliding seats on the higher-spec models, Limited (O) and Overland trims. The sliding function of these seats allows a longitudinal displacement of 140/130mm, which enhances the usable space in the third row. These seats offer a 23-degree torso angle and can recline up to 12 degrees. It allows a 40-60 seat split in the second row, with sliding travel of 310mm (40 per cent) and 290mm (60 per cent), and a forward tilt of 33 degrees, enabling rear seat passengers to enter and exit more easily. Apart from this, the Jeep Meridian remains unchanged from the 2025 model.
2026 Jeep Meridian: Price
The 2026 Jeep Meridian Longitude is priced at Rs 23.33 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Longitude Plus trim costs Rs 25.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The higher-spec variants, Limited (O) and Overland, are priced at Rs 30.01 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 35.61 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. All trims have Velvet Red, Techno Metallic Green, Magnesio Grey, Pearl White, Brilliant Black, Galaxy Blue, and Silvery Moon colours. It is worth noting that the base variant Longitude features an additional colour option, Minimal Grey.
Why let comfort slide past you, when you can slide right into it?— Jeep India (@JeepIndia) January 21, 2026
The Jeep® Meridian’s sliding seats are nothing short of premier comfort but it’s better if you rest it out (and test it out) here yourself.
Book your test drive now.#Jeep #JeepIndia #JeepLife #Confidence7… pic.twitter.com/o5V4rt4Uwm
The Jeep Meridian also comes in a Trail Edition trim, which costs Rs 29.12 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in Techno Metallic Green, Brilliant Black, Pearl White, and Grigio Magnesio colours.
2026 Jeep Meridian: Features
The 2026 Jeep Meridian features a 10.1-inch touchscreen display R1 high with Uconnect connected car service, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, USB port at the front and rear, 12V power outlet, 9-speaker Alpine audio system (for higher-spec variants), 6-speaker audio system (for lower variants), integrated navigation, voice commands, 8-way powered driver seat with memory function, 8-way powered passenger seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, auto-folding and electrically adjustable door mirrors, all-season tyres, frequency selective damping suspension, Dynamic Steering Torque (DST), and more.
In terms of safety features, the Jeep Meridian features Electronic Parking Brake (EPB), All-speed Traction Control System (TCS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Antilock Brake System (ABS), Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), and more.
The top-spec variant, Overland, features 4x4 capabilities and ADAS Level-2 safety features. The 4x4 capabilities include a 4x4 system, Jeep Active Drive, Selec-Terrain, and Hill Descent Control for the 4x4 automatic transmission variant. Meanwhile, the ADAS Level-2 safety features include Adaptive Cruise Control, Intelligent Speed Assist, Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning, Collision Mitigation Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic-Sign Recognition, Surround View Monitor, Smart Beam Assist, Blind Spot detection, and Driver Attention Alert.
2026 Jeep Meridian: Specifications
Mechanically, the Meridian remains the same, featuring a 2.0-litre Multijet II diesel engine, which produces a power output of 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic transmission. The SUV is offered in 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrain options with on and off-road capabilities.