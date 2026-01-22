ETV Bharat / technology

2026 Jeep Meridian Launched In India With Second Row Sliding Seats: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Jeep has launched the 2026 iteration of the Meridian SUV in India. It now comes with new second-row sliding seats on the higher-spec models, Limited (O) and Overland trims. The sliding function of these seats allows a longitudinal displacement of 140/130mm, which enhances the usable space in the third row. These seats offer a 23-degree torso angle and can recline up to 12 degrees. It allows a 40-60 seat split in the second row, with sliding travel of 310mm (40 per cent) and 290mm (60 per cent), and a forward tilt of 33 degrees, enabling rear seat passengers to enter and exit more easily. Apart from this, the Jeep Meridian remains unchanged from the 2025 model.

2026 Jeep Meridian: Price

The 2026 Jeep Meridian Longitude is priced at Rs 23.33 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Longitude Plus trim costs Rs 25.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The higher-spec variants, Limited (O) and Overland, are priced at Rs 30.01 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 35.61 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. All trims have Velvet Red, Techno Metallic Green, Magnesio Grey, Pearl White, Brilliant Black, Galaxy Blue, and Silvery Moon colours. It is worth noting that the base variant Longitude features an additional colour option, Minimal Grey.

The Jeep Meridian also comes in a Trail Edition trim, which costs Rs 29.12 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in Techno Metallic Green, Brilliant Black, Pearl White, and Grigio Magnesio colours.