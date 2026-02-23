ETV Bharat / technology

2026 Isuzu V-Cross With Subtle Design Changes, 10.3-Inch Floating Infotainment System, Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Isuzu has silently launched the 2026 iteration of the V-Cross lifestyle pickup truck in India. It comes with an updated exterior design and an enhanced infotainment system. In addition, Isuzu also tossed out the 4x2 variant of the pickup truck and now comes solely in a 4x4 trim.

2026 Isuzu V-Cross: Price, variants, and colours

The 2026 Isuzu V-Cross comes in six variants: V-Cross 4WD MT Z Standard, 4WD MT Z Premium, 4WD MT Z Prestige Standard, 4WD MT Z Prestige Premium, 4WD AT Z Prestige Standard, and 4WD AT Z Prestige Premium. It starts from Rs 25.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Telangana) for the base 4WD MT Z Standard variant and goes up to Rs 30.28 lakh (ex-showroom, Telangana) for the top-spec 4WD AT Z Prestige Premium.

The 2026 Isuzu V-Cross is available in seven colour options: Silky White Pearl, Black Mica, Red Spinel Mica, Nautilus Blue, Galena Grey, Silver Metallic, and Splash White.

Variants Price (ex-showroom, Telangana) 4WD MT Z Standard Rs 25,50,260 4WD MT Z Premium Rs 25,78,630 4WD MT Z Prestige Standard Rs 26,99,590 4WD MT Z Prestige Premium Rs 27,28,000 4WD AT Z Prestige Standard Rs 29,99,640 4WD AT Z Prestige Premium Rs 30,28,110

2026 Isuzu V-Cross: Exterior

The main exterior change of the 2026 Isuzu V-Cross revolves around its front bumper cover. It now features sleeker aesthetic elements with a chunky black lower lip. The front grille’s lower section now includes less cladding, and the silver faux skid plate — found in the older version — has been removed.