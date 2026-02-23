2026 Isuzu V-Cross With Subtle Design Changes, 10.3-Inch Floating Infotainment System, Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
The 2026 Isuzu V-Cross comes in Silky White Pearl, Black Mica, Red Spinel Mica, Nautilus Blue, Galena Grey, Silver Metallic, and Splash White colours.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 12:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: Isuzu has silently launched the 2026 iteration of the V-Cross lifestyle pickup truck in India. It comes with an updated exterior design and an enhanced infotainment system. In addition, Isuzu also tossed out the 4x2 variant of the pickup truck and now comes solely in a 4x4 trim.
2026 Isuzu V-Cross: Price, variants, and colours
The 2026 Isuzu V-Cross comes in six variants: V-Cross 4WD MT Z Standard, 4WD MT Z Premium, 4WD MT Z Prestige Standard, 4WD MT Z Prestige Premium, 4WD AT Z Prestige Standard, and 4WD AT Z Prestige Premium. It starts from Rs 25.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Telangana) for the base 4WD MT Z Standard variant and goes up to Rs 30.28 lakh (ex-showroom, Telangana) for the top-spec 4WD AT Z Prestige Premium.
The 2026 Isuzu V-Cross is available in seven colour options: Silky White Pearl, Black Mica, Red Spinel Mica, Nautilus Blue, Galena Grey, Silver Metallic, and Splash White.
|Variants
|Price (ex-showroom, Telangana)
|4WD MT Z Standard
|Rs 25,50,260
|4WD MT Z Premium
|Rs 25,78,630
|4WD MT Z Prestige Standard
|Rs 26,99,590
|4WD MT Z Prestige Premium
|Rs 27,28,000
|4WD AT Z Prestige Standard
|Rs 29,99,640
|4WD AT Z Prestige Premium
|Rs 30,28,110
2026 Isuzu V-Cross: Exterior
The main exterior change of the 2026 Isuzu V-Cross revolves around its front bumper cover. It now features sleeker aesthetic elements with a chunky black lower lip. The front grille’s lower section now includes less cladding, and the silver faux skid plate — found in the older version — has been removed.
The lifestyle pickup truck rides on new 18-inch alloy wheels. Along with these, it features all-black roof rails, glossy black sporty fog lamp bezel, front connected strips, LED headlights and tail lights, LED blinkers in Outside Rear-View Mirrors (ORVMs), and more.
2026 Isuzu V-Cross: Interior, features
The 10.3-inch floating touchscreen entertainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is the primary highlight of the interior of the 2026 Isuzu V-Cross. It also features an 8-speaker sound system, a 360-degree Surround view camera, an electronically adjustable driver’s seat, a Type-C charging port, electronically adjustable and retractable ORVMs, and more.
In terms of safety features, the vehicle includes 6 airbags, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Blind Spot Monitoring camera system, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBS), Traction Control, Hill Descent Control, Hill Start Assist, and more.
2026 Isuzu V-Cross: Specifications
The 2026 Isuzu V-Cross is powered by a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, common rail, VGS turbo intercooled diesel engine with BSVI Stage 2 compliance. It produces a peak power output of 160.77 bhp at 3,600 rpm and 360 Nm of torque at 2,000 - 2,500 rpm. The engine comes mated with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission options.
As the V-Cross has a 4x4 drivetrain, it features an auto differential lock that allows the vehicle to gain more traction in low-grip conditions when off-roading.