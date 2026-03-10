ETV Bharat / technology

2026 Hyundai Verna Launched In India: Price, Specifications, What’s New

Hyderabad: Hyundai has launched the 2026 iteration of the popular sedan, Verna, in India. It features several exterior, interior, convenience, and safety feature updates. The exterior of the updated sedan sports dual LED projector headlamps, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a bold rear bumper design, and more. The interior of the vehicle features dual 20.49-inch integrated displays, a D-cut steering wheel, and more. In terms of convenience features, it comes with an 8-speaker sound system and an 8-way electric driver seat. Safety features include 7 airbags, Surround View Monitor (SVM), a dashcam, and more.

The 2026 Hyundai Verna comes in seven colour options, among which one is a dual-tone shade. It features a 1.5-litre petrol engine with manual, iVT and DCT gearbox options.

2026 Hyundai Verna: Price, availability, rivals

The 2026 Hyundai Verna comes in six variants, including HX2, HX4, HX6, HX6+, HX8, and HX10. The base trim HX2 with manual transmission is priced at Rs 10.98 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 18.40 (ex-showroom) for the top-spec HX10 with DCT gearbox. It comes in six mono-tone colours, including Titanium Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Starry Night, Titan Grey Matte, and Classy Blue. The vehicle is available in Atlas White with Black roof dual-tone colour scheme.

Bookings for the 2026 Hyundai Verna can be done via Hyundai’s official website (hyundai.co.in) by paying a token amount of Rs 25,000. Customers can also visit their nearest Hyundai dealership to schedule a vehicle booking.

In India, the 2026 Hyundai Verna competes with other premium sedans, including the Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia.