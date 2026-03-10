2026 Hyundai Verna Launched In India: Price, Specifications, What’s New
The 2026 Hyundai Verna is available in six mono-tone shades: Titanium Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Starry Night, Titan Grey Matte, and Classy Blue.
Published : March 10, 2026 at 10:50 AM IST
Hyderabad: Hyundai has launched the 2026 iteration of the popular sedan, Verna, in India. It features several exterior, interior, convenience, and safety feature updates. The exterior of the updated sedan sports dual LED projector headlamps, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a bold rear bumper design, and more. The interior of the vehicle features dual 20.49-inch integrated displays, a D-cut steering wheel, and more. In terms of convenience features, it comes with an 8-speaker sound system and an 8-way electric driver seat. Safety features include 7 airbags, Surround View Monitor (SVM), a dashcam, and more.
The 2026 Hyundai Verna comes in seven colour options, among which one is a dual-tone shade. It features a 1.5-litre petrol engine with manual, iVT and DCT gearbox options.
2026 Hyundai Verna: Price, availability, rivals
The 2026 Hyundai Verna comes in six variants, including HX2, HX4, HX6, HX6+, HX8, and HX10. The base trim HX2 with manual transmission is priced at Rs 10.98 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 18.40 (ex-showroom) for the top-spec HX10 with DCT gearbox. It comes in six mono-tone colours, including Titanium Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Starry Night, Titan Grey Matte, and Classy Blue. The vehicle is available in Atlas White with Black roof dual-tone colour scheme.
Bookings for the 2026 Hyundai Verna can be done via Hyundai’s official website (hyundai.co.in) by paying a token amount of Rs 25,000. Customers can also visit their nearest Hyundai dealership to schedule a vehicle booking.
In India, the 2026 Hyundai Verna competes with other premium sedans, including the Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia.
2026 Hyundai Verna: What’s new
The exterior of the 2026 Hyundai Verna features new updates such as dual LED projector headlamps, a black chrome radiator grille, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and a bold rear bumper design.
It sports a dual 20.49-inch integrated display, including a 10.25-inch infotainment display and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Hyundai claims that this dual integrated display is the biggest in the segment. The updated sedan also features a new D-cut steering wheel — seen in the updated Hyundai Venue.
In terms of safety, the 2026 Verna adds new rain-sensing wipers that automatically detect rain and wipe the sedan’s windshield, ensuring optimal visibility. The vehicle also features 7 airbags and a dashcam, which are claimed to be first in the segment.
2026 Hyundai Verna: Specifications
The 2026 Hyundai Verna retains the same 1.5-litre petrol engines as its predecessor. The 1.5-litre MPi naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine produces a peak power output of 113.18 bhp at 6,300 rpm and 143.8 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. It comes mated with 6-speed manual and 6-speed iVT gearboxes.
The 1.5-litre Turbo GDi (turbo petrol) engine generates a peak power output of 157.57 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 253 Nm of peak torque at 1,500-3,500 rpm. The engine comes paired with a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iVT, and 7-speed DCT gearbox options.