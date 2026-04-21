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2026 Hyundai Venue Knight Edition Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

The 2026 Hyundai Venue Knight Edition is available in HX5 (for naturally aspirated petrol and diesel engines), HX6T, HX8, and HX10 variants.

2026 Hyundai Venue Knight Edition Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
2026 Hyundai Venue Knight Edition (Image Credit: Hyundai)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : April 21, 2026 at 10:44 AM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Hyundai has launched the 2026 iteration of the Knight Edition for the popular subcompact Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), Venue, in India. It features a blacked-out exterior and interior theme with Brass inserts, representing a cosmetic update from the standard version. To complement the all-black look, the South Korean automaker has offered red brake callipers and signature Knight detailing. With the introduction of the Venue Knight, Hyundai aims to strengthen its SUV portfolio in India by offering a visually appealing SUV that attracts the young Indian audience. The carmaker has also mentioned that the Knight range has sold over 92,000 units since its first launch in 2022.

2026 Hyundai Venue Knight Edition: Price, variants, rivals

The new Hyundai Venue Knight Edition is available in five variants, including the HX5 (petrol engine), HX5 (diesel engine), HX6T, HX8, and HX10. It starts from Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HX5 trim and goes up to Rs 14.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HX10 variant. The special edition vehicle is offered in a glossy black finish.

In India, the Hyundai Venue Knight Edition rivals other subcompact SUVs like the Tata Nexon Dark Edition, Kia Sonet X-Line, and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

VariantEngine TypeTransmissionPrice (ex-showroom)
HX5Kappa 1.2-litre MPi petrolManual (MT)Rs 9,69,800
U2 1.5-litre CRDi dieselRs 11,11,800
HX 6TKappa 1.2-litre MPi petrolManual (MT)Rs 11,03,200
HX 8U2 1.5-litre CRDi dieselAutomatic (AT)Rs 13,84,800
HX 10Kappa 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrolDual-Clutch Transmission (DCT)Rs 14,79,000

2026 Hyundai Venue Knight Edition: What’s new?

The 2026 Hyundai Venue Knight Edition is based on the 2025 facelifted iteration. So, it retains the same design language. Apart from this, the special edition vehicle features key changes such as a Black-painted front radiator grille, Matte Black front and rear Hyundai logo, Black skid plates, Black-painted roof rails, Black-painted Outer Rear-View Mirrors (ORVMs), 16-inch black-painted alloy wheels, Red brake callipers at the front and rear, exclusive Knight emblem, all-black interiors with Brass coloured inserts, and exclusive Black seat upholstery.

Key Changes
Black Painted Front Radiator Grille
Matte Black Front & Rear Hyundai Logo
Black Skid Plates
Black Painted Roof Rails
Black Painted ORVMs
16-inch Black Painted Alloy wheels
Red Brake Callipers – Front & Rear
Exclusive Knight Emblem
All Black Interiors with Brass Coloured Inserts
Exclusive Black Seat Upholstery

2026 Hyundai Venue Knight Edition: Engine options

The 2026 Hyundai Venue Knight Edition is offered in petrol, turbocharged petrol, and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated (Kappa MPi) petrol engine generates a power output of 81.86 bhp and 114.7 Nm of torque. It is mated with a 5-speed manual transmission. The 1.0-litre turbocharged (Kappa Turbo GDi) petrol engine produces a power output of 118.35 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. It comes coupled with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) option.

The 1.5-litre (U2 CRDi) diesel engine churns out a power output of 114.41 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. It comes paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission option.

Engine TypePower OutputTorqueTransmission
Kappa 1.2-litre MPi petrol81.86 bhp114.7 Nm5-speed Manual (MT)
1.0-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol118.35 bhp172 Nm6-speed Manual (MT) | 7-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT)
U2 1.5-litre CRDi diesel 114.41 bhp250 Nm6-speed Manual (MT) | 6-speed automatic transmission (AT)

Along with the new Venue Knight Edition, Hyundai offers a dashcam in HX6T, HX10 and N10 variants for the standard Venue. It offers multiple video recording modes, which include Driving Recording, Emergency and Event Recording, Vacation Recording, and Photo Capture. The On Demand Video recording option downloads videos directly to users’ mobile devices via a dedicated app.

The standard Venue now comes in 11 colour options, including the new Hazel Blue Matte and Mystic Sapphire shades. It is worth noting that the latter new shade (Mystic Sapphire) is available in Matte and Gloss finishes.

Also Read: 2026 Kia Syros With Design Changes, New Variants, And Colours Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

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2026 VENUE KNIGHT EDITION FEATURES
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2026 HYUNDAI VENUE KNIGHT EDITION

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