2026 Hyundai Venue Knight Edition Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
The 2026 Hyundai Venue Knight Edition is available in HX5 (for naturally aspirated petrol and diesel engines), HX6T, HX8, and HX10 variants.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 10:44 AM IST
Hyderabad: Hyundai has launched the 2026 iteration of the Knight Edition for the popular subcompact Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), Venue, in India. It features a blacked-out exterior and interior theme with Brass inserts, representing a cosmetic update from the standard version. To complement the all-black look, the South Korean automaker has offered red brake callipers and signature Knight detailing. With the introduction of the Venue Knight, Hyundai aims to strengthen its SUV portfolio in India by offering a visually appealing SUV that attracts the young Indian audience. The carmaker has also mentioned that the Knight range has sold over 92,000 units since its first launch in 2022.
2026 Hyundai Venue Knight Edition: Price, variants, rivals
The new Hyundai Venue Knight Edition is available in five variants, including the HX5 (petrol engine), HX5 (diesel engine), HX6T, HX8, and HX10. It starts from Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HX5 trim and goes up to Rs 14.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HX10 variant. The special edition vehicle is offered in a glossy black finish.
In India, the Hyundai Venue Knight Edition rivals other subcompact SUVs like the Tata Nexon Dark Edition, Kia Sonet X-Line, and Mahindra XUV 3XO.
|Variant
|Engine Type
|Transmission
|Price (ex-showroom)
|HX5
|Kappa 1.2-litre MPi petrol
|Manual (MT)
|Rs 9,69,800
|U2 1.5-litre CRDi diesel
|Rs 11,11,800
|HX 6T
|Kappa 1.2-litre MPi petrol
|Manual (MT)
|Rs 11,03,200
|HX 8
|U2 1.5-litre CRDi diesel
|Automatic (AT)
|Rs 13,84,800
|HX 10
|Kappa 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol
|Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT)
|Rs 14,79,000
2026 Hyundai Venue Knight Edition: What’s new?
The 2026 Hyundai Venue Knight Edition is based on the 2025 facelifted iteration. So, it retains the same design language. Apart from this, the special edition vehicle features key changes such as a Black-painted front radiator grille, Matte Black front and rear Hyundai logo, Black skid plates, Black-painted roof rails, Black-painted Outer Rear-View Mirrors (ORVMs), 16-inch black-painted alloy wheels, Red brake callipers at the front and rear, exclusive Knight emblem, all-black interiors with Brass coloured inserts, and exclusive Black seat upholstery.
|Key Changes
|Black Painted Front Radiator Grille
|Matte Black Front & Rear Hyundai Logo
|Black Skid Plates
|Black Painted Roof Rails
|Black Painted ORVMs
|16-inch Black Painted Alloy wheels
|Red Brake Callipers – Front & Rear
|Exclusive Knight Emblem
|All Black Interiors with Brass Coloured Inserts
|Exclusive Black Seat Upholstery
2026 Hyundai Venue Knight Edition: Engine options
The 2026 Hyundai Venue Knight Edition is offered in petrol, turbocharged petrol, and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated (Kappa MPi) petrol engine generates a power output of 81.86 bhp and 114.7 Nm of torque. It is mated with a 5-speed manual transmission. The 1.0-litre turbocharged (Kappa Turbo GDi) petrol engine produces a power output of 118.35 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. It comes coupled with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) option.
The 1.5-litre (U2 CRDi) diesel engine churns out a power output of 114.41 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. It comes paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission option.
|Engine Type
|Power Output
|Torque
|Transmission
|Kappa 1.2-litre MPi petrol
|81.86 bhp
|114.7 Nm
|5-speed Manual (MT)
|1.0-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol
|118.35 bhp
|172 Nm
|6-speed Manual (MT) | 7-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT)
|U2 1.5-litre CRDi diesel
|114.41 bhp
|250 Nm
|6-speed Manual (MT) | 6-speed automatic transmission (AT)
Along with the new Venue Knight Edition, Hyundai offers a dashcam in HX6T, HX10 and N10 variants for the standard Venue. It offers multiple video recording modes, which include Driving Recording, Emergency and Event Recording, Vacation Recording, and Photo Capture. The On Demand Video recording option downloads videos directly to users’ mobile devices via a dedicated app.
The standard Venue now comes in 11 colour options, including the new Hazel Blue Matte and Mystic Sapphire shades. It is worth noting that the latter new shade (Mystic Sapphire) is available in Matte and Gloss finishes.