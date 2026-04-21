ETV Bharat / technology

2026 Hyundai Venue Knight Edition Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Hyundai has launched the 2026 iteration of the Knight Edition for the popular subcompact Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), Venue, in India. It features a blacked-out exterior and interior theme with Brass inserts, representing a cosmetic update from the standard version. To complement the all-black look, the South Korean automaker has offered red brake callipers and signature Knight detailing. With the introduction of the Venue Knight, Hyundai aims to strengthen its SUV portfolio in India by offering a visually appealing SUV that attracts the young Indian audience. The carmaker has also mentioned that the Knight range has sold over 92,000 units since its first launch in 2022.

2026 Hyundai Venue Knight Edition: Price, variants, rivals

The new Hyundai Venue Knight Edition is available in five variants, including the HX5 (petrol engine), HX5 (diesel engine), HX6T, HX8, and HX10. It starts from Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HX5 trim and goes up to Rs 14.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HX10 variant. The special edition vehicle is offered in a glossy black finish.

In India, the Hyundai Venue Knight Edition rivals other subcompact SUVs like the Tata Nexon Dark Edition, Kia Sonet X-Line, and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

Variant Engine Type Transmission Price (ex-showroom) HX5 Kappa 1.2-litre MPi petrol Manual (MT) Rs 9,69,800 U2 1.5-litre CRDi diesel Rs 11,11,800 HX 6T Kappa 1.2-litre MPi petrol Manual (MT) Rs 11,03,200 HX 8 U2 1.5-litre CRDi diesel Automatic (AT) Rs 13,84,800 HX 10 Kappa 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) Rs 14,79,000

2026 Hyundai Venue Knight Edition: What’s new?