ETV Bharat / technology

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Launched In India With 690 km Range: Price, Features, Specifications

The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 received modest design changes compared to its predecessor. It now features a new front bumper with a V-shaped garnish, a redesigned rear bumper, a taller rear spoiler, and revised wheel designs. The length of the facelifted version has increased by 20 mm from 4,635mm to 4,655 mm, due to the new bumper. All other exterior dimensions and styling elements remain unchanged from the outgoing model.

Hyderabad: Hyundai has introduced the facelifted Ioniq 5 in India, priced at Rs 55.70 lakh (ex-showroom). This mid-life update to the electric crossover features a larger battery, extended range, and an enhanced interior compared to its predecessor, which was launched in 2023. The 2026 Ioniq 5 is available in four exterior colour options — Gravity Gold Matte, Midnight Black Pearl, Titan Grey, and Optic White — with the cabin offered exclusively in Obsidian Black.

The new Ioniq 5 has substantial interior changes. It features an all-black theme and sports a new three-spoke steering wheel, interactive pixel lighting, a dedicated button for front seat ventilation, and a repositioned wireless charger. The highlight of the facelifted electric crossover is Hyundai's new Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC), which comprises dual 12.3-inch screens in a widescreen layout.

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5: Rear Profile (Image Credit: Hyundai)

Connectivity features include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, alongside a remote immobilisation function and in-car payment integration — enabling drivers to pay for EV charging directly through the infotainment system.

Safety features of the new Ioniq 5 have also been enhanced. Rear parking collision-avoidance assist and side parking sensors are the new additions, and the rest of the safety package has been carried over from the previous model.

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5: Battery and range

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5: Side Profile (Image Credit: Hyundai)

The 2026 Ioniq 5 is equipped with an 84 kWh battery pack, delivering an ARAI-certified range of up to 690 km. Notably, full performance figures have not yet been released by the South Korean automaker.