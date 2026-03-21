ETV Bharat / technology

2026 Hyundai Exter Launched In India Starting From Rs 5.79 Lakh With Refreshed Design, Six Airbags, and Segment-First Features

Hyundai has launched the updated Exter compact SUV, featuring refreshed styling, six standard airbags, and several segment-first additions.

2026 Hyundai Exter Launched In India Starting From Rs 5.79 Lakh With Refreshed Design, Six Airbags, and Segment-First Features
2026 Hyundai Exter in Golden Bronze shade. (Image Credit: Hyundai)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : March 21, 2026 at 11:00 AM IST

3 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Hyundai has launched the facelift version of its popular compact Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), Exter, in India. The updated version receives a revamped design, which includes a redesigned front grille and bumpers, a new set of 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and new colour options — Titanium Black Matte and Golden Bronze.

The interior of the vehicle comes with a new Navy and Grey interior cabin theme. Meanwhile, the Exter includes segment-first features such as a factory-fitted dual dashcam setup and metal pedals. In addition, it comes with six airbags as standard. The variant levels of the Exter, which were broadly named as EX, S, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect, have been renamed to H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, and H10. This trim renaming can also be seen in the latest Hyundai Verna.

2026 Hyundai Exter: Price, availability

The 2026 Hyundai Exter comes in petrol and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) engines with manual transmission (MT) and automated manual transmission (AMT) gearbox options. It is priced at Rs 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant, H2, and ranges up to Rs 9.41 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec model, H10.

Apart from the new Titanium Black Matte and Golden Bronze shades, Exter is also available in Titan Grey, Atlas White, Starry Night, Titanium Black, Ranger Khaki, and Ranger Khaki with Black roof (Dual Tone).

Bookings for the new vehicle can be done by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000 at any nearest Hyundai dealership or by visiting the company's official website (clicktobuy.hyundai.com.in).

EngineTransmissionVariantPrice (ex-showroom)
1.2l Kappa petrolMT HX2Rs 5,79,900
HX3Rs 6,23,900
HX4 Rs 7,21,900
HX6 Rs 7,94,900
HX8Rs 8,35,900
AMTHX3Rs 6,90,900
HX4+Rs 8,05,900
HX6Rs 8,54,900
HX8 Rs 9,07,900
HX10Rs 9,41,900

1.2l Bi-fuel Kappa petrol with CNG

 MT HX2Rs 6,99,900
HX3Rs 7,43,900
HX4 Rs 8,26,900
HX6Rs 8,93,900
HX8Rs 9,40,900

2026 Hyundai Exter: Exterior

The 2026 Exter receives a bolder front fascia with a redesigned black radiator grille, a new centre garnish, and revised front and rear bumpers. In addition, the new R15 diamond-cut alloy wheels, assertive wheel arch cladding, a revised tailgate and C-pillar garnish, and a wing-type rear spoiler round out the exterior updates.

Hyundai claims that the Exter remains the tallest SUV in its segment and offers the longest wheelbase, measuring 2,450 mm, with overall dimensions of 3,830 mm in length, 1,723 mm in width, and 1,643 mm in height.

2026 Hyundai Exter: Interior

The interior cabin of the updated Exter features a new dual-tone Navy and Grey colour theme, which is complemented by a 3D carbon pattern dashboard finish and a sporty D-cut steering wheel. It comes with segment-first metal pedals alongside a folding driver armrest, semi-fabric seat upholstery with Exter branding, driver seat height adjustment, and adjustable rear headrests now fitted as standard across all variants. The Exter has a boot space of 391 litres.

2026 Hyundai Exter: Convenience and safety features

The 2026 Hyundai Exter comes with features like a dual dashcam setup (segment-first), wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a Type-C USB port for rear passengers, and over 60 Bluelink connected features. It comes with more than 300 embedded voice commands that work without an internet connection. The car also includes an electric sunroof, an advanced digital instrument cluster, and over-the-air (OTA) updates for maps and infotainment continue as standard.

In terms of safety features, the updated Exter comes with more than 45 advanced safety features and 30 standard safety functionalities such as six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC). It is worth noting that ESC and HAC have now been added as standard safety features, which were previously available from the SX trim.

2026 Hyundai Exter: Specifications

The new Exter is offered with a 1.2-litre four-cylinder Kappa petrol engine paired with either a 5-speed MT or AMT gearbox options. A 1.2-litre bi-fuel Kappa petrol-CNG variant is also available with a dual-cylinder setup and an underbody spare tyre now offered as standard, which provides a boot space of 225 litres.

FeaturesDetails
Engine1.2l Kappa petrol | 1.2l Bi-Fuel Kappa petrol with CNG
Power output 81.80 bhp at 6,000 rpm | 67.72 bhp at 6,000 rpm
Torque113.8 Nm at 4,000 rpm | 95.2 Nm at 4,000 rpm
Gearbox5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT | 5-speed MT
Also Read: Lexus Launches ES500e, Its First Battery Electric Vehicle, At Rs 89.99 Lakh In India

TAGGED:

2026 HYUNDAI EXTER PRICE
2026 HYUNDAI EXTER AVAILABILITY
2026 HYUNDAI EXTER SPECS
HYUNDAI
2026 HYUNDAI EXTER

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.