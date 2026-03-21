ETV Bharat / technology

2026 Hyundai Exter Launched In India Starting From Rs 5.79 Lakh With Refreshed Design, Six Airbags, and Segment-First Features

Hyderabad: Hyundai has launched the facelift version of its popular compact Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), Exter, in India. The updated version receives a revamped design, which includes a redesigned front grille and bumpers, a new set of 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and new colour options — Titanium Black Matte and Golden Bronze.

The interior of the vehicle comes with a new Navy and Grey interior cabin theme. Meanwhile, the Exter includes segment-first features such as a factory-fitted dual dashcam setup and metal pedals. In addition, it comes with six airbags as standard. The variant levels of the Exter, which were broadly named as EX, S, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect, have been renamed to H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, and H10. This trim renaming can also be seen in the latest Hyundai Verna.

2026 Hyundai Exter: Price, availability

The 2026 Hyundai Exter comes in petrol and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) engines with manual transmission (MT) and automated manual transmission (AMT) gearbox options. It is priced at Rs 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant, H2, and ranges up to Rs 9.41 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec model, H10.

Apart from the new Titanium Black Matte and Golden Bronze shades, Exter is also available in Titan Grey, Atlas White, Starry Night, Titanium Black, Ranger Khaki, and Ranger Khaki with Black roof (Dual Tone).

Bookings for the new vehicle can be done by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000 at any nearest Hyundai dealership or by visiting the company's official website (clicktobuy.hyundai.com.in).