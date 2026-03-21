2026 Hyundai Exter Launched In India Starting From Rs 5.79 Lakh With Refreshed Design, Six Airbags, and Segment-First Features
Hyundai has launched the updated Exter compact SUV, featuring refreshed styling, six standard airbags, and several segment-first additions.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 11:00 AM IST
Hyderabad: Hyundai has launched the facelift version of its popular compact Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), Exter, in India. The updated version receives a revamped design, which includes a redesigned front grille and bumpers, a new set of 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and new colour options — Titanium Black Matte and Golden Bronze.
The interior of the vehicle comes with a new Navy and Grey interior cabin theme. Meanwhile, the Exter includes segment-first features such as a factory-fitted dual dashcam setup and metal pedals. In addition, it comes with six airbags as standard. The variant levels of the Exter, which were broadly named as EX, S, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect, have been renamed to H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, and H10. This trim renaming can also be seen in the latest Hyundai Verna.
2026 Hyundai Exter: Price, availability
The 2026 Hyundai Exter comes in petrol and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) engines with manual transmission (MT) and automated manual transmission (AMT) gearbox options. It is priced at Rs 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant, H2, and ranges up to Rs 9.41 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec model, H10.
Apart from the new Titanium Black Matte and Golden Bronze shades, Exter is also available in Titan Grey, Atlas White, Starry Night, Titanium Black, Ranger Khaki, and Ranger Khaki with Black roof (Dual Tone).
Bookings for the new vehicle can be done by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000 at any nearest Hyundai dealership or by visiting the company's official website (clicktobuy.hyundai.com.in).
|Engine
|Transmission
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|1.2l Kappa petrol
|MT
|HX2
|Rs 5,79,900
|HX3
|Rs 6,23,900
|HX4
|Rs 7,21,900
|HX6
|Rs 7,94,900
|HX8
|Rs 8,35,900
|AMT
|HX3
|Rs 6,90,900
|HX4+
|Rs 8,05,900
|HX6
|Rs 8,54,900
|HX8
|Rs 9,07,900
|HX10
|Rs 9,41,900
1.2l Bi-fuel Kappa petrol with CNG
|MT
|HX2
|Rs 6,99,900
|HX3
|Rs 7,43,900
|HX4
|Rs 8,26,900
|HX6
|Rs 8,93,900
|HX8
|Rs 9,40,900
2026 Hyundai Exter: Exterior
The 2026 Exter receives a bolder front fascia with a redesigned black radiator grille, a new centre garnish, and revised front and rear bumpers. In addition, the new R15 diamond-cut alloy wheels, assertive wheel arch cladding, a revised tailgate and C-pillar garnish, and a wing-type rear spoiler round out the exterior updates.
Hyundai claims that the Exter remains the tallest SUV in its segment and offers the longest wheelbase, measuring 2,450 mm, with overall dimensions of 3,830 mm in length, 1,723 mm in width, and 1,643 mm in height.
2026 Hyundai Exter: Interior
The interior cabin of the updated Exter features a new dual-tone Navy and Grey colour theme, which is complemented by a 3D carbon pattern dashboard finish and a sporty D-cut steering wheel. It comes with segment-first metal pedals alongside a folding driver armrest, semi-fabric seat upholstery with Exter branding, driver seat height adjustment, and adjustable rear headrests now fitted as standard across all variants. The Exter has a boot space of 391 litres.
Built to stand out. Designed to shine.— Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) March 20, 2026
Meet the new Hyundai EXTER, crafted for every road and made for the spotlight.
Bookings now open.#Hyundai #HyundaiIndia #ILoveHyundai #HyundaiEXTER #DriveToShine pic.twitter.com/sM59aKhy3y
2026 Hyundai Exter: Convenience and safety features
The 2026 Hyundai Exter comes with features like a dual dashcam setup (segment-first), wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a Type-C USB port for rear passengers, and over 60 Bluelink connected features. It comes with more than 300 embedded voice commands that work without an internet connection. The car also includes an electric sunroof, an advanced digital instrument cluster, and over-the-air (OTA) updates for maps and infotainment continue as standard.
In terms of safety features, the updated Exter comes with more than 45 advanced safety features and 30 standard safety functionalities such as six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC). It is worth noting that ESC and HAC have now been added as standard safety features, which were previously available from the SX trim.
2026 Hyundai Exter: Specifications
The new Exter is offered with a 1.2-litre four-cylinder Kappa petrol engine paired with either a 5-speed MT or AMT gearbox options. A 1.2-litre bi-fuel Kappa petrol-CNG variant is also available with a dual-cylinder setup and an underbody spare tyre now offered as standard, which provides a boot space of 225 litres.
|Features
|Details
|Engine
|1.2l Kappa petrol | 1.2l Bi-Fuel Kappa petrol with CNG
|Power output
|81.80 bhp at 6,000 rpm | 67.72 bhp at 6,000 rpm
|Torque
|113.8 Nm at 4,000 rpm | 95.2 Nm at 4,000 rpm
|Gearbox
|5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT | 5-speed MT