Hyundai Launches 2026 Exter Knight Edition In India Starting At Rs 8.14 Lakh With All-Black Styling
Hyundai has launched the 2026 Exter Knight Edition, featuring an all-black exterior shade and a completely blacked-out cabin.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 8:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor has launched the 2026 iteration of the Knight Edition for Exter in India. The special edition adds a sportier, blacked-out character to its popular mini SUV over the standard variants.
The Exter Knight Edition is available across petrol and CNG engines of the HX 6 trim, as well as the petrol-Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) variant of the HX 10 trim. It is worth noting the Knight Edition is not new to the Exter lineup, as it was initially introduced in July 2024. This model iteration accompanies the facelifted Exter that was launched in March 2026.
2026 Hyundai Exter Knight Edition: Price
The 2026 Hyundai Exter Knight Edition starts from Rs 8.13 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HX 6 petrol engine with Manual Transmission (MT) ranging up to Rs 9.60 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HX 10 petrol engine with AMT. It is offered in Titanium Black, Atlas White, Starry Night, Titan Grey, and Golden Bronze colours.
|Variants
|Price (ex-showroom)
|HX 6 Petrol MT
|Rs 8,13,500
|HX 6 Petrol AMT
|Rs 8,73,500
|HX 6 CNG MT
|Rs 9,09,500
|HX 10 Petrol AMT
|Rs 9,60,500
2026 Hyundai Exter Knight Edition: What's new?
The new Knight Edition retains the overall silhouette of the standard Exter, but features several exterior elements that enhances the mini SUV's bold stance. It includes Matte Black EXTER Logo (front and rear), Matte Black Hyundai Logo (Front & Rear), Dark Grey Bumper Garnish (Front & Rear), Dark Grey Side Sill Garnish, R15 Sporty Black Alloy Wheels and Dark Grey Styled Steel Wheels (depending upon the trim), Red Brake Calipers at front, and an exclusive Knight Emblem.
Inside, the cabin, the Exter Knight Edition sports an all-black interiro with Brass accents, an exlcusive black semi-fabrix seat upholstery, an Amber colour footwell lighting, and Black D-Cut steering wheel.
2026 Hyundai Exter Knight Edition: Features
The feature list is same for the Knight Edition, found on the HX 6 and HX 10 from the standard model. The HX 6 trim includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a single-pane sunroof, powered outside rearview mirrors, automatic climate control with rear vents, and a rear parking camera with sensors. While, the HX 10 adds a wireless phone charger, a cooled glovebox, connected car technology, and a rear wiper and washer.
2026 Hyundai Exter Knight Edition: Engine
The Knight Edition carries the same 1.2-litre petrol engine as the standard Exter, producing 83bhp and 114Nm of torque. While, the 1.2-litre CNG variant delivers a power output of 69bhp and 95Nm of torque. The petrol engine is paired with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT), while the CNG version is available with the manual gearbox only.