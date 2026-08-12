ETV Bharat / technology

Hyundai Launches 2026 Exter Knight Edition In India Starting At Rs 8.14 Lakh With All-Black Styling

Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor has launched the 2026 iteration of the Knight Edition for Exter in India. The special edition adds a sportier, blacked-out character to its popular mini SUV over the standard variants.

The Exter Knight Edition is available across petrol and CNG engines of the HX 6 trim, as well as the petrol-Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) variant of the HX 10 trim. It is worth noting the Knight Edition is not new to the Exter lineup, as it was initially introduced in July 2024. This model iteration accompanies the facelifted Exter that was launched in March 2026.

2026 Hyundai Exter Knight Edition: Price

The 2026 Hyundai Exter Knight Edition starts from Rs 8.13 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HX 6 petrol engine with Manual Transmission (MT) ranging up to Rs 9.60 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HX 10 petrol engine with AMT. It is offered in Titanium Black, Atlas White, Starry Night, Titan Grey, and Golden Bronze colours.

Variants Price (ex-showroom) HX 6 Petrol MT Rs 8,13,500 HX 6 Petrol AMT Rs 8,73,500 HX 6 CNG MT Rs 9,09,500 HX 10 Petrol AMT Rs 9,60,500

2026 Hyundai Exter Knight Edition: What's new?