2026 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V and Xtreme 250R Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
Hero has launched the revised versions of the Xtreme 160R 4V and Xtreme 250R motorcycles, with several design changes and feature addition.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 2:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hero MotoCorp has launched the 2026 iteration of the popular motorcycles, Xtreme 160R 4V and Xtreme 250R, in India. The 2026 Xtreme 160R 4V is priced starting at Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom), while the 2026 Xtreme 250R is priced at Rs 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom).
The 160R 4V comes in three variants: Standard, Pro, and Carbon, while the 250R is offered in a single Carbon trim. Bookings for both the motorcycles are live, which can be done via Hero's official website and authorised dealerships. Deliveries of these bikes will begin on November 1, 2026. It is worth noting that the deliveries of the 160R 4V standard variant will begin from January 2027.
|Bike
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Xtreme 160R 4V
|Standard
|Rs 1.27 lakh
|Pro
|Rs 1.37 lakh
|Carbon
|Rs 1.41 lakh
|Xtreme 250R
|Carbon
|Rs 1.98 lakh
2026 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
The updated 160R 4V features several significant cosmetic changes over its predecessor. These include a revamped fuel tank with new tank extensions, a sharper bikini fairing, and new colour schemes.
It gets several feature updates. The top-spec Carbon variant now features a 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster with support for Bluetooth connectivity and a new Race Timer with two modes. Under the Race Timer, the first mode is used to measure the time taken to accelerate from 0-60kmph, and the second mode is for recording quarter-mile drag races.
Moreover, the bike also includes a Panic Brake Alert feature that alerts the rider of the oncoming traffic. It packs a dual-channel ABS and a USB Type-C port for charging devices.
Mechanically, the new 160R 4V remains unchanged. It is powered by the same 163cc, oil-cooled, four-valve engine that produces 16.8bhp of peak power at 8,750 rpm, and 14,6Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.
Hardware-wise, the streetfighter-style naked sports bike uses USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear for suspension. It has a kerb weight of 149kg, which has slightly raised from the 147.5kg.
2026 Hero Xtreme 250R
In terms of design, there are fairly minimal cosmetic changes. To notice them, one will have to pay close attention to the silhouette to see the difference.
The Xtreme 250R is powered by a 249cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 20bhp of power at 9,250 rpm and 25.3Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. Hero has slightly increased the torque from 25Nm.
The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch. Notably, the bike now features a bi-directional quick shifter. Moreover, the bike's suspension setup has also been revised.
At the rear, the 250R now carries a 'Frequency Selective Damping Unit' instead of the 6-step pre-adjustable monoshock. At the front, the bike uses the same USD fork as before. A major change from the previous 250R model is the ride-by-wire throttle. This allows Hero to offer cruise control as well as four ride modes: Rain, Road, Sport, and Track.
Key features include a new 4,0-inch TFT display instead of the old LCD unit. This display supports Bluetooth connectivity and also offers turn-by-turn navigation. Moreover, the 250R also features a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).