ETV Bharat / technology

2026 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V and Xtreme 250R Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

2026 Xtreme 160R 4V and 2026 Xtreme 250R launched in India. ( Image Credit: Instagram/heromotocorp )

Hyderabad: Hero MotoCorp has launched the 2026 iteration of the popular motorcycles, Xtreme 160R 4V and Xtreme 250R, in India. The 2026 Xtreme 160R 4V is priced starting at Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom), while the 2026 Xtreme 250R is priced at Rs 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 160R 4V comes in three variants: Standard, Pro, and Carbon, while the 250R is offered in a single Carbon trim. Bookings for both the motorcycles are live, which can be done via Hero's official website and authorised dealerships. Deliveries of these bikes will begin on November 1, 2026. It is worth noting that the deliveries of the 160R 4V standard variant will begin from January 2027.

Bike Variant Price (ex-showroom) Xtreme 160R 4V Standard Rs 1.27 lakh Pro Rs 1.37 lakh Carbon Rs 1.41 lakh Xtreme 250R Carbon Rs 1.98 lakh 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V The updated 160R 4V features several significant cosmetic changes over its predecessor. These include a revamped fuel tank with new tank extensions, a sharper bikini fairing, and new colour schemes. It gets several feature updates. The top-spec Carbon variant now features a 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster with support for Bluetooth connectivity and a new Race Timer with two modes. Under the Race Timer, the first mode is used to measure the time taken to accelerate from 0-60kmph, and the second mode is for recording quarter-mile drag races. Moreover, the bike also includes a Panic Brake Alert feature that alerts the rider of the oncoming traffic. It packs a dual-channel ABS and a USB Type-C port for charging devices. Mechanically, the new 160R 4V remains unchanged. It is powered by the same 163cc, oil-cooled, four-valve engine that produces 16.8bhp of peak power at 8,750 rpm, and 14,6Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. 2026 Hero Xtreme 250R (Image Credit: Instagram/heromotocorp)