2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Launched In India Starting At Rs 32.40 Lakh: Features, Specifications
"Ducati India has launched the 2026 Multistrada V4 Rally, bringing updated radar safety systems, a revised TFT display interface, touring upgrades, and more.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ducati has launched the 2026 iteration of its popular premium adventure tourer motorcycle, Multistrada V4 Rally, in India. The prices start from Rs 32.40 lakh (ex-showroom).
The 2026 Multistrada V4 Rally is offered in two colourways: Ducati Red, priced at ₹32.40 lakh (ex-showroom), and Jade Green, priced slightly higher at ₹32.73 lakh (ex-showroom).
Bookings for the adventure tourer opened earlier this month, and the motorcycle is now available at Ducati dealerships across the country.
|Colour Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Ducati Red
|Rs 32,40,000
|Jade Green
|Rs 32,73,000
2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally: Engine and Chassis Updates
The new bike is built on an aluminium monocoque frame with a steel tubular subframe and an aluminium double-sided swingarm. It is powered by a 1.2-litre Ducati V4 Granturismo engine, which produces a peak power output of 168 bhp and 123 Nm of peak torque. The Italian motorcycle maker says handling capabilities across all road types have been significantly improved for this update.
The rear cylinder bank deactivation strategy has been revised, allowing it to stay inactive for longer at lower speeds to boost fuel efficiency. The engine also carries a MotoGP-inspired counter-rotating crankshaft, which reduces gyroscopic forces and sharpens agility.
Gear changes are handled by a new-generation Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) system, updated with shorter gear travel for quicker, smoother shifts.
2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally: New Display and Riding Modes
The updated model gains a new 6.5-inch TFT display, which acts as the interface for its electronic rider aids. Riders can select from three power modes and five riding modes, namely Sport, Touring, Wet, Urban, and Enduro.
2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally: Safety Features
Standard safety equipment of the Multistrada V4 Rally includes engine brake control, traction control, wheelie control, and a recently introduced combined braking system that balances braking force between the front and rear wheels for improved stability.
As part of the 2026 update, Ducati has retained its front and rear radar systems and added a new front collision warning feature that alerts riders to upcoming obstacles. This package also brings adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring, rounding out a comprehensive rider-assistance suite aimed at long-distance touring.