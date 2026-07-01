ETV Bharat / technology

2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Launched In India Starting At Rs 32.40 Lakh: Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Ducati has launched the 2026 iteration of its popular premium adventure tourer motorcycle, Multistrada V4 Rally, in India. The prices start from Rs 32.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2026 Multistrada V4 Rally is offered in two colourways: Ducati Red, priced at ₹32.40 lakh (ex-showroom), and Jade Green, priced slightly higher at ₹32.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bookings for the adventure tourer opened earlier this month, and the motorcycle is now available at Ducati dealerships across the country.

Colour Variant Price (ex-showroom) Ducati Red Rs 32,40,000 Jade Green Rs 32,73,000

2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally: Engine and Chassis Updates

The new bike is built on an aluminium monocoque frame with a steel tubular subframe and an aluminium double-sided swingarm. It is powered by a 1.2-litre Ducati V4 Granturismo engine, which produces a peak power output of 168 bhp and 123 Nm of peak torque. The Italian motorcycle maker says handling capabilities across all road types have been significantly improved for this update.