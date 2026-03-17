ETV Bharat / technology

2026 BMW M1000 R Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

The 2026 BMW M1000 R is available in two colour options: Light White/M Motorsport and White Aluminium Metallic Matte. It also comes with an optional M Competition package, which includes carbon wheels, carbon fibre bodywork, an adjustable rider footrest, and additional track accessories.

Hyderabad: BMW Motorrad, the German automaker’s motorcycle division, has launched the 2026 iteration of the M1000 R in India. The naked superbike is priced at Rs 33.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be available in the country via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route. Bookings are now open at authorised BMW Motorrad dealerships across India, with deliveries scheduled to commence in May 2026.

The 2026 BMW M1000R features sharp and compact roadster aesthetics. It borrows its dual LED headlights from the RR model. The naked superbike features M winglets on either side of its fairings, which, according to the German automaker, generate aerodynamic downforce, increasing front wheel load by up to 11 kg at speeds of 220 km/h.

2026 BMW M1000R: Features

The 2026 BMW M1000R includes a 6.5-inch TFT instrument cluster with an M-specific interface positioned in the cockpit. The display is compatible with accessories such as the M GPS Datalogger and M GPS LapTrigger, catering to track-oriented riders. The electronics package includes multiple riding modes — Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race, and Race Pro 1–3 — alongside Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) with wheelie control, underpinned by a six-axis IMU. Track-focused features, such as launch control and a pit-lane limiter, are also available.

The latest M1000 R features dual LED headlights and M wiglets on either side of its fairings. (Image Credit: BMW Group)

2026 BMW M1000R: Specifications

The 2026 BMW M1000R sits at the pinnacle of BMW Motorrad's roadster lineup, as it is built upon the brand's litre-class RR superbike platform. The naked supebike is powered by a 999cc inline four-cylinder engine, which produces a peak power output of 207 bhp at 13,750 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 11,100 rpm. BMW claims the motorcycle can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 280 kmph.