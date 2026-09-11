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2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Vs Tata Altroz Price Comparison: Which Under Rs 6 Lakh Hatchback Suits You?

2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno's complete price list released in India. ( Image Credit: Nexa Experience )

Hyderabad: Maruti Suzuki has finally released the complete price list of the premium hatchback, the Baleno in India. The new facelift version was officially launched on September 5, 2026. Initially, when the 2026 Baleno facelift was unveiled, the premium hatchback was announced at a starting price of Rs 6.10 lakh. However, when the carmaker revealed the complete price list of the new Baleno, the prices start from Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Sigma variant and goes up to Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Alpha (O) trim. This makes the car roughly Rs 11,000 more affordable than the initially announced price, comfortably placing it in the under Rs 6 lakh price bracket. Similarly, Tata's premium hatchback, the Altroz facelift, also starts at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Let's see how these two premium hatchbacks compare based on price, features, and mechanical options. 2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs 2026 Tata Altroz: Price and variants The facelifted Baleno is offered in five primary trims: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, and Alpha (O). Combining petrol and CNG powertrains with manual and AMT gearboxes, the hatchback features a total of nine variant combinations. The entry-level Sigma costs Rs 5.99 lakh, while the Delta trim sits at Rs 7 lakh. The mid-tier Zeta and Alpha variants are priced from Rs 8 lakh and Rs 9.10 lakh, respectively, while the top-model Alpha (O) model starts at Rs 9.50 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. 2026 Baleno Variant Petrol MT Petrol AMT CNG MT Sigma Rs 5.99 lakh - - Delta Rs 7 lakh Rs 7.50 lakh Rs 7.92 lakh Zeta Rs 8 lakh Rs 8.50 lakh Rs 8.92 lakh Alpha Rs 9.10 lakh Rs 9.60 lakh - Alpha (O) Rs 9.50 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh - Meanwhile, the Tata Altroz comes in Smart, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative S, and Accomplished S trims. With petrol, diesel, and iCNG choices paired with manual, AMT, and DCA transmissions, the Altroz provides a massive spread of 27 variant combinations. The Altroz Smart starts from Rs 5.99 lakh, while the Pure trim sitting above is priced from Rs 7.14 lakh. The mid-spec Pure S, Creative, and Creative S variants begin at Rs 7.44 lakh, Rs 8.09 lakh, and Rs 8.44 lakh, respectively. The top-spec Accomplished S starts from Rs 9.29 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. 2026 Altroz Variant Price Smart starts at Rs 5.99 lakh Pure starts at Rs 7.14 lakh Pure S starts at Rs 7.44 lakh Creative starts at Rs 8.09 lakh Creative S starts at Rs 8.44 lakh Accomplished S starts at Rs 9.29 lakh Note: