2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Vs Tata Altroz Price Comparison: Which Under Rs 6 Lakh Hatchback Suits You?
The 2026 Baleno now sits under Rs 6 lakh mark in India. Let's see how it competes the 2026 Tata Altroz at the same price.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 1:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Maruti Suzuki has finally released the complete price list of the premium hatchback, the Baleno in India. The new facelift version was officially launched on September 5, 2026. Initially, when the 2026 Baleno facelift was unveiled, the premium hatchback was announced at a starting price of Rs 6.10 lakh. However, when the carmaker revealed the complete price list of the new Baleno, the prices start from Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Sigma variant and goes up to Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Alpha (O) trim. This makes the car roughly Rs 11,000 more affordable than the initially announced price, comfortably placing it in the under Rs 6 lakh price bracket.
Similarly, Tata's premium hatchback, the Altroz facelift, also starts at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Let's see how these two premium hatchbacks compare based on price, features, and mechanical options.
2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs 2026 Tata Altroz: Price and variants
The facelifted Baleno is offered in five primary trims: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, and Alpha (O). Combining petrol and CNG powertrains with manual and AMT gearboxes, the hatchback features a total of nine variant combinations. The entry-level Sigma costs Rs 5.99 lakh, while the Delta trim sits at Rs 7 lakh. The mid-tier Zeta and Alpha variants are priced from Rs 8 lakh and Rs 9.10 lakh, respectively, while the top-model Alpha (O) model starts at Rs 9.50 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.
|2026 Baleno
|Variant
|Petrol MT
|Petrol AMT
|CNG MT
|Sigma
|Rs 5.99 lakh
|-
|-
|Delta
|Rs 7 lakh
|Rs 7.50 lakh
|Rs 7.92 lakh
|Zeta
|Rs 8 lakh
|Rs 8.50 lakh
|Rs 8.92 lakh
|Alpha
|Rs 9.10 lakh
|Rs 9.60 lakh
|-
|Alpha (O)
|Rs 9.50 lakh
|Rs 9.99 lakh
|-
Meanwhile, the Tata Altroz comes in Smart, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative S, and Accomplished S trims. With petrol, diesel, and iCNG choices paired with manual, AMT, and DCA transmissions, the Altroz provides a massive spread of 27 variant combinations.
The Altroz Smart starts from Rs 5.99 lakh, while the Pure trim sitting above is priced from Rs 7.14 lakh. The mid-spec Pure S, Creative, and Creative S variants begin at Rs 7.44 lakh, Rs 8.09 lakh, and Rs 8.44 lakh, respectively. The top-spec Accomplished S starts from Rs 9.29 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.
|2026 Altroz
|Variant
|Price
|Smart
|starts at Rs 5.99 lakh
|Pure
|starts at Rs 7.14 lakh
|Pure S
|starts at Rs 7.44 lakh
|Creative
|starts at Rs 8.09 lakh
|Creative S
|starts at Rs 8.44 lakh
|Accomplished S
|starts at Rs 9.29 lakh
Note:
- All prices in the table are ex-showroom.
- MT - Manual Transmission
- AMT - Automated Manual Transmission
- DCA - Dual Clutch Automatic or Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)
While the Altroz offers a lot more variant-wise flexibility to its customers, matching an engine to their exact driving preferences. However, Baleno keeps choices simpler reducing the trim-selection confusion that often arises from more options.
2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs 2026 Tata Altroz: Features
The base Baleno Sigma covers only the bare essentials. According to Maruti Suzuki's official product, the hatchback skips audio and infortainment features entirely, except for the Shark Fin antenna. However, it stands strong on standard safety. It includes an Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) with Hill Hold, Reverse parking sensor, High speed alert system, 3-point ELR seat belts (for all occupants), Seat belt reminder (for driver and co-driver), Brake assist, 6-airbags, Seat belt pre-tensioner, ISOFIX anchorages, and Emergency stop signal.
Meanwhile, the Altroz's base variant Smart presents a more feature-rich package for the price. Key features includes 6 airbags, Flush door handles, Projector headlamps, Smart digital steering wheel, 90-degree door opening, ESP, LED tail lamps, 10.16-inch digital cluster, Multi drive modes (Eco and Sport), Follow me home headlamps, ETC HVAC, Remote keyless entry, All doors power windows, ISOFIX, 3-point ELR seatbelts, Idle stop start, and Reverse parking sensors.
2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs 2026 Tata Altroz: Powertrains
The 2026 Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder engine, tuned to run on petrol and CNG fuels. The petrol engine produces 82.93PS of power at 5,700 rpm and 112.4Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. It comes mated with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT gearbox depending on the variant.
While the CNG version of the Baleno has the same power and torque when running on petrol mode, but generates 59.75PS of power at 5,700 rpm and 101.8Nm of torque at 2,900 rpm, when on CNG mode. This engine comes only with a 5-speed manual transmission.
Compared to the new Baleno, the 2026 Tata Altroz has more engine options, as it comes in petrol, diesel, and CNG versions. The 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine with 3-cylinders produces a power output of 88PS at 6,000 rpm. It comes with 5-speed manual, 6-speed DCA, and 5-speed AMT transmission options.
The 1.2-litre iCNG, which is based on the petrol engine, generates 73.5PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 115Nm of torque at 3,250 rpm in CNG mode. Except for the DCA, the CNG version features the same manual and AMT gearboxes.
The 1.5-litre Turbocharged Revotorq diesel engine churns out 90PS of power at 4,000 rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1,250 - 3,000 rpm.
Verdict
Both the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Altroz facelift offer good value in the Indian premium hatchback. If a buyer values a better base model experience with specific engine and gearbox configuration, along with structural safety — as Tata cars are known for their strong chassis; they are recommended to go for the 2026 Tata Altroz. On the other hand, if a buyer values fuel efficiency and a stress-free ownership experience, they may slant towards the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno.