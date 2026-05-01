2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z With 350cc Engine Gets More Affordable After GST Price Cut In India
Bajaj Auto claims that the 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z gets a significant saving of Rs 24,500.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 11:11 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bajaj Auto has launched the 2026 model of the flagship naked motorcycle, Pulsar NS400Z, in India. It is now powered by a 349cc engine, replacing the 373cc engine. This brings the NS400Z under the 18 per cent GST slab, offering a significant price reduction for buyers. The new motorcycle is now priced at Rs 1,80 lakh (ex-showroom) from the earlier Rs 1.93 lakh (ex-showroom), which Bajaj claims to offer a saving of Rs 24,500 from its previous model. This is because the ex-showroom price, insurance premiums and registration costs of the 2026 NS400Z have been reduced.
|Model
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Colours
|Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
|Rs 1,80,092
|Brooklyn Black | Glossy Racing Red | Pewter Grey | Pearl Metallic White
2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: What's new
The major change in the 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is its revised engine displacement. The integration of the 349cc engine is Bajaj's strategic move to make the NS400Z within the sub-350cc category, which attracts a lower GST rate compared to motorcycles with bigger engines. The overall reduced ownership cost of the NS400Z allows Bajaj to make the flagship naked motorcycle more accessible to a wider set of buyers in India.
It is worth noting that despite the engine displacement being reduced from 373cc to 349cc, the NS400Z still offers strong performance figures. The 349.13cc liquid-cooled 4-valve, DOHC, 4-stroke single cylinder engine produces a peak power output of 40.04 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 33.2 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. It is still paired with the same 6-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch, and ride-by-wire electronic throttle control.
2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Features
The 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z retains the same feature list as its predecessor. It comes with four ride modes, which include Road, Rain, Sport, and Offroad. The flagship naked motorcycle includes a dual-channel Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), ABS ride mode — selectable in all ride modes, Electronic Traction Control, and a Smart 4-way selection control switch. It has a colour LCD dot matrix display with Bluetooth connectivity and Turn-by-Turn (TBT)navigation. The bike also supports music control, call accept and reject, lap timer, missed call and message (SMS) notification, brightness control, mobile battery charge status, and mobile network strength status. It also comes with a USB socket charger and a Hazard lamp switch.