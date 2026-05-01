ETV Bharat / technology

2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z With 350cc Engine Gets More Affordable After GST Price Cut In India

Hyderabad: Bajaj Auto has launched the 2026 model of the flagship naked motorcycle, Pulsar NS400Z, in India. It is now powered by a 349cc engine, replacing the 373cc engine. This brings the NS400Z under the 18 per cent GST slab, offering a significant price reduction for buyers. The new motorcycle is now priced at Rs 1,80 lakh (ex-showroom) from the earlier Rs 1.93 lakh (ex-showroom), which Bajaj claims to offer a saving of Rs 24,500 from its previous model. This is because the ex-showroom price, insurance premiums and registration costs of the 2026 NS400Z have been reduced.

Model Price (ex-showroom) Colours Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Rs 1,80,092 Brooklyn Black | Glossy Racing Red | Pewter Grey | Pearl Metallic White

2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: What's new

The major change in the 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is its revised engine displacement. The integration of the 349cc engine is Bajaj's strategic move to make the NS400Z within the sub-350cc category, which attracts a lower GST rate compared to motorcycles with bigger engines. The overall reduced ownership cost of the NS400Z allows Bajaj to make the flagship naked motorcycle more accessible to a wider set of buyers in India.