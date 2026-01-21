ETV Bharat / technology

2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Bajaj has launched the 2026 iteration of the Pulsar 125 in India. The entry-level sports commuter bike is available in two variants: single-seat and split-seat. It features refreshed body graphics, new colours, a new LED headlamp and LED turn indicators. The new features are added to the Carbon Fibre series of the Pulsar 125, while the Neon series will not receive these updates.

2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125: Price

The 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 single-seat variant is priced at Rs 89,910 (ex-showroom), and the split-seat trim costs Rs 92,046 (ex-showroom). It is worth noting that the new variants are approximately Rs 2,400 more affordable than the 2025 Pulsar 125 model.

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Colours Single-seat Rs 89,910 Black Grey

Black Racing Red

Black Cyan Blue

Tan Beige with Racing Red Split-seat Rs 92,046

2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125: What’s new

The 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 features a new graphic design, which enhances its overall look. It comes in four new colours, featuring Black Grey, Black Racing Red, Black Cyan Blue, and Tan Beige with Racing Red. The 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 also includes new LED headlamps and LED indicators.