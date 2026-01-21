2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
The 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 is available in Black Grey, Black Racing Red, Black Cyan Blue, and Tan Beige with Racing Red.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bajaj has launched the 2026 iteration of the Pulsar 125 in India. The entry-level sports commuter bike is available in two variants: single-seat and split-seat. It features refreshed body graphics, new colours, a new LED headlamp and LED turn indicators. The new features are added to the Carbon Fibre series of the Pulsar 125, while the Neon series will not receive these updates.
2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125: Price
The 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 single-seat variant is priced at Rs 89,910 (ex-showroom), and the split-seat trim costs Rs 92,046 (ex-showroom). It is worth noting that the new variants are approximately Rs 2,400 more affordable than the 2025 Pulsar 125 model.
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Colours
|Single-seat
|Rs 89,910
|Split-seat
|Rs 92,046
2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125: What’s new
The 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 features a new graphic design, which enhances its overall look. It comes in four new colours, featuring Black Grey, Black Racing Red, Black Cyan Blue, and Tan Beige with Racing Red. The 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 also includes new LED headlamps and LED indicators.
2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125: Features
In terms of features, the 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 includes an LCD digital instrument cluster, which includes Bluetooth connectivity, mobile notifications, and the Bajaj Ride Connect app connectivity, which allows users to accept or reject calls, use Turn-by-Turn navigation, store all trips and reminders in the app, access the owner's manual, and view riding tips. The bike also features a USB charging port.
2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125: Specifications
Mechanically, the 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 comes equipped with a 124.38cc, 4-stroke, 2-valve, twin spark BSVI-compliant DTS-i engine. The engine generates a power output of 11.6 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 10.8 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. It comes mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox.
The sports commuter bike rides on 17-inch tubeless tyres. It has a telescopic suspension at the front and twin gas shock suspension at the rear. The braking duties are done by a 240mm disc brake at the front and a 130mm drum brake at the rear.
In terms of dimensions, the split-seat variant is 2042mm long, 755mm wide, and 1060mm high. It has a ground clearance of 165mm and a wheelbase of 1320mm. The split-seat has a kerb weight of 146 kg. Meanwhile, the single-seat variant is 2055mm long, 755mm wide, and 1060mm high. It has a ground clearance of 165mm and a wheelbase of 1320mm. The single-seat variant is 144 kg.