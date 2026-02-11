ETV Bharat / technology

2026 Aprilia RS 457 And Tuono 457 Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Aprilia has launched the 2026 iteration of the RS 457 and the Tuono 457 in India. Both bikes mainly see price reductions in the domestic market. Earlier, the duo witnessed a price hike following the implementation of the GST 2.0 tax slab. The price reduction by the Italian bike maker brings both models closer to the price at which they were launched in the country.

2026 Aprilia RS 457 and Tuono 457: Price

The Aprilia RS 457 is now priced at Rs 4.22 lakh (ex-showroom). The price also applies to the Coral Blue Snake and Arsenic Yellow colour options, which were showcased at the India Bike Week 2025 in Goa. It is worth noting that the Italian bike maker showcased its 2026 RS 457 Replica in the global debut at the EICMA 2025. In India, this special edition sports bike costs Rs 4.37 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 15,000 more than the standard variant. It comes with features such as adjustable clutch and brake levers, and a bi-directional quickshifter as standard.

Customers who purchase the standard variant of the RS 457 can opt for the bi-directional quickshifter for an additional Rs 25,000.

2026 Aprilia Tuono 457 (Image Credit: Aprilia)

Meanwhile, the Aprilia Tuono 457 is now priced at Rs 3.97 lakh (ex-showroom). When this naked streetfighter was launched in January 2025, it was priced at Rs 3.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Following the GST 2.0, the bike witnessed a price increase of Rs 29,000, making it cost Rs 4.24 lakh (ex-showroom).