Apple Launches New Mac Studio And Mac Mini With M6 And M5 Ultra Chips: Price, Availability
Apple has unveiled the new Mac mini with the M6 chip and a new Mac Studio with the M5 Ultra processor.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 10:01 AM IST
Hyderabad: Apple has launched the new Mac mini and Mac Studio, both featuring new chipsets that bring major improvements in speed, graphics, and on-device AI. The new Mac mini now comes with the new M6 processor, while the Mac Studio integrates the M5 Max and the all-new M5 Ultra chips, which Apple calls its most powerful chip yet.
Both machines target very different users. The Mac mini is built for everyday tasks, students, and developers who want a compact, affordable desktop. On the other hand, the Mac Studio is designed for professionals working on heavy tasks such as video editing, 3D rendering, and running large Artificial Intelligence (AI) models directly on the machine.
2026 Mac mini and Mac Studio: Price and availability
The 2026 Mac mini with M6 chip in India starts at Rs 99,900 for the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage model, while the M5 Pro version begins at 2,09,900.
The 2026 Mac Studio starts at Rs 2,79,900 for the M5 Max version, while the new M5 Ultra model begins at Rs 6,29,900, which is more than the previous M3 Ultra model.
All the new machines are available for pre-order via Apple's official website and are expected to start shipping from September 22, 2026. They will also feature Apple's latest operating system (OS), macOS 27, which is expected to be ready in the coming weeks.
2026 Mac mini and Mac Studio: What's new?
The 2026 Mac mini's M6 chips are Apple's first processors using a 2-nanometre process, making them smaller and more efficient. It has a 12-core processor, a 12-core graphics chip, and a new Dual 16-core Neural Engine that Apple says doubles AI processing power compared with earlier chips.
The Mac mini also features Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and faster Ethernet as standard, though it keeps Thunderbolt 4 ports rather than the newer Thunderbolt 5.
The 2026 Mac Studio's main update is the M5 Ultra chipset, which uses a new quad-die architecture connecting dual two M5 Max chips together with Apple's UltraFusion technology, a first for any Apple chip. This gives it up to 36 processor cores, 80 graphics cores, and a huge jump in memory bandwidth to 1.2 TB per second, 50 per cent higher than the previous model. The M5 Ultra can also be fitted with up to 512GB of memory, letting it run enormous AI models without needing the cloud.
The Mac Studio also features Thunderbolt 5, Wi-Fi 7, and faster storage, and can now link multiple Mac Studio units together to share AI workloads.