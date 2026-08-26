ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Launches New Mac Studio And Mac Mini With M6 And M5 Ultra Chips: Price, Availability

Hyderabad: Apple has launched the new Mac mini and Mac Studio, both featuring new chipsets that bring major improvements in speed, graphics, and on-device AI. The new Mac mini now comes with the new M6 processor, while the Mac Studio integrates the M5 Max and the all-new M5 Ultra chips, which Apple calls its most powerful chip yet.

Both machines target very different users. The Mac mini is built for everyday tasks, students, and developers who want a compact, affordable desktop. On the other hand, the Mac Studio is designed for professionals working on heavy tasks such as video editing, 3D rendering, and running large Artificial Intelligence (AI) models directly on the machine.

2026 Mac mini and Mac Studio: Price and availability

The 2026 Mac mini with M6 chip in India starts at Rs 99,900 for the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage model, while the M5 Pro version begins at 2,09,900.

The 2026 Mac Studio starts at Rs 2,79,900 for the M5 Max version, while the new M5 Ultra model begins at Rs 6,29,900, which is more than the previous M3 Ultra model.

All the new machines are available for pre-order via Apple's official website and are expected to start shipping from September 22, 2026. They will also feature Apple's latest operating system (OS), macOS 27, which is expected to be ready in the coming weeks.