ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Launches New iPad Mini With OLED Display, A20 Pro Chip And IP67 Rating

Apple iPad mini with OLED display launched in India and global markets. ( Image Credit: Apple )

Hyderabad: Apple has launched the all-new iPad mini with an OLED display. This is the first tablet in the mini Series to feature an OLED screen. It sports the latest A20 Pro chipset and an IP67 rating for dust and water protection.

The Cupertino-based tech giant calls it the biggest update the small tablet has ever had. The new iPad mini is thinner and lighter than before. It also runs iPadOS 27, which brings a new version of Siri and the next generation of Apple Intelligence.

Price and availability The iPad mini with OLED display is available in two configurations: Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular. In India, the Wi-Fi model with standard OLED display starts at Rs 82,900, while the variant with cellular connectivity is priced from Rs 1 lakh. For the Nano-texture display, the Wi-Fi model starts at Rs 1.06 lakh, while the cellular variant is priced from Rs 1.24 lakh. The detailed price list is given below: Storage Glass Type Connectivity Price 128GB Standard Glass Wi-Fi Rs 82,900 128GB Standard Glass Wi-Fi + Cellular Rs 1,00,900 256GB Standard Glass Wi-Fi Rs 94,900 256GB Standard Glass Wi-Fi + Cellular Rs 1,12,900 256GB Nano-textured glass Wi-Fi Rs 1,06,900 256GB Nano-textured glass Wi-Fi + Cellular Rs 1,24,900 512GB Standard Glass Wi-Fi Rs 1,18,900 512GB Standard Glass Wi-Fi + Cellular Rs 1,36,900 512GB Nano-textured glass Wi-Fi Rs 1,30,900 512GB Nano-textured glass Wi-Fi + Cellular Rs 1,48,900 Pre-orders begin on October 28, 2026, via Apple's official website and in the Apple Store app in 36 countries and regions, including the United States (US). The tablet will go on sale on November 6, 2026, and will be available in physical Apple Stores and Apple Authorised Resellers. The iPad mini with OLED screen comes in two colours: Midnight and Starlight.