Apple Launches New iPad Mini With OLED Display, A20 Pro Chip And IP67 Rating
Apple's new iPad mini has an 8.5-inch OLED display, the latest A20 Pro chipset, and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 8:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple has launched the all-new iPad mini with an OLED display. This is the first tablet in the mini Series to feature an OLED screen. It sports the latest A20 Pro chipset and an IP67 rating for dust and water protection.
The Cupertino-based tech giant calls it the biggest update the small tablet has ever had. The new iPad mini is thinner and lighter than before. It also runs iPadOS 27, which brings a new version of Siri and the next generation of Apple Intelligence.
Price and availability
The iPad mini with OLED display is available in two configurations: Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular.
In India, the Wi-Fi model with standard OLED display starts at Rs 82,900, while the variant with cellular connectivity is priced from Rs 1 lakh.
It’s going to be an exciting week, and it starts with our all-new iPad mini. Thinner and lighter than ever, with an OLED display, water and dust resistance, better audio, powered by A20 Pro… it’s the biggest update ever to iPad mini! https://t.co/myg4BtuKQD— Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 26, 2026
For the Nano-texture display, the Wi-Fi model starts at Rs 1.06 lakh, while the cellular variant is priced from Rs 1.24 lakh. The detailed price list is given below:
|Storage
|Glass Type
|Connectivity
|Price
|128GB
|Standard Glass
|Wi-Fi
|Rs 82,900
|128GB
|Standard Glass
|Wi-Fi + Cellular
|Rs 1,00,900
|256GB
|Standard Glass
|Wi-Fi
|Rs 94,900
|256GB
|Standard Glass
|Wi-Fi + Cellular
|Rs 1,12,900
|256GB
|Nano-textured glass
|Wi-Fi
|Rs 1,06,900
|256GB
|Nano-textured glass
|Wi-Fi + Cellular
|Rs 1,24,900
|512GB
|Standard Glass
|Wi-Fi
|Rs 1,18,900
|512GB
|Standard Glass
|Wi-Fi + Cellular
|Rs 1,36,900
|512GB
|Nano-textured glass
|Wi-Fi
|Rs 1,30,900
|512GB
|Nano-textured glass
|Wi-Fi + Cellular
|Rs 1,48,900
Pre-orders begin on October 28, 2026, via Apple's official website and in the Apple Store app in 36 countries and regions, including the United States (US). The tablet will go on sale on November 6, 2026, and will be available in physical Apple Stores and Apple Authorised Resellers.
The iPad mini with OLED screen comes in two colours: Midnight and Starlight.
Specifications
The new iPad mini features an 8.5-inch OLED display fits the same body size as the predecessor because the bezels are 24 per cent thinner. It reaches 1,200 nits of peak brightness, which is more than twice the old model. The new iPad mini comes with an optional nano texture glass finish.
It is 5.4mm thin and has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. The tablet is powered by a 2nm A20 Pro chipset. It has up to a 6-core CPU, a 7-core GPU and Neural Accelerators in each GPU core.
Apple says its "innovative Acoustic Display" offers better audio experience, while consuming content.
The tablet boasts a single 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front with Center Stage and sits on the landscape edge.
The rear camera setup can record 4K video at up to 60 frames per second. It has Smart HDR4 and a new Adaptive True Tone flash, which helps with document scanning.
The new iPad mini features Apple's N1 chip for connectivity, which includes WiFi 7, Bluetooth 6 and Thread. Cellular models have the C2 modem, which is up to 50 per cent faster than before. eSIM is supported.
The tablet runs iPadOS 27 with Siri AI, which is in beta. The AI can use personal context and see what is on the screen to help users.