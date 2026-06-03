2026 Apple Design Awards: India-Origin App Guitar Wiz Wins in Inclusivity Category
The 2026 Apple Design Awards recognise apps and games across six categories: Delight and Fun, Inclusivity, Innovation, Interaction, Social Impact, and Visuals and Graphics.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 1:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple has announced the winners of the 2026 Apple Design Awards, recognising the India-origin app 'Guitar Wiz' as the winner in the Inclusivity category, providing a great experience for all by reflecting a variety of backgrounds, abilities, and languages.
Developed by Bijoy Thangaraj, 'Guitar Wiz' is an all-in-one toolkit for new and experienced guitarists. Apple says that the app offers an impressive array of inclusivity features using Apple technologies, including Dynamic Type, Increased Contrast, and Differentiate Without Colour. The app offers VoiceOver integration for spoken information and instructions on everything from pitch to chord guidance to where players should place their fingers on the frets.
In the same category, 'Pine Hearts' by Hyper Luminal Games Limited (UK) was recognised as the winning game for making use of accessibility features, presenting itself for players of all abilities.
Apple had nominated another India-origin bedtime stories app, 'Katha Room' by Parjanya Creative Solutions, in the Social Impact category. However, the award in this category went to 'Primary: News in Depth' by Wood metal Rocks LLC, for bringing a spatial spotlight on the news, designed for Apple Vision Pro.
The following table showcases the nominations and winners (🏆) of the 2026 Apple Design Awards across all six categories: Delight and Fun, Inclusivity, Innovation, Interaction, Social Impact, and Visuals and Graphics.
Delight and Fun
|App/ Game Name
|Developer
|Country
|Platform Availability
|Blippo+ (App)
|Panic, Inc.
|United States
|macOS
|Metaballs (App)
|Apposite
|United States
|iOS, visionOS
|grug (App) 🏆
|Ocho
|Netherlands
|iOS
|PowerWash Simulator (Game)
|FuturLab Limited
|United Kingdom
|iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS
|Is This Seat Taken? (Game) 🏆
|Poti Poti Studio
|Spain
|iOS, iPadOS, macOS
|Ball x Pit (Game)
|Kenny Sun Studios
|United States
|iOS, iPadOS
Inclusivity
|App/ Game Name
|Developer
|Country
|Platform Availability
|Guitar Wiz (App) 🏆
|Bijoy Thangaraj
|India
|iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS
|Hearing Buddy (App)
|Lilly Seay
|United States
|iOS, iPadOS, watchOS
|Structured (App)
|unorderly GmbH
|Germany
|iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS
|Sago Mini Jinja’s Garden (Game)
|Sago Mini
|Canada
|iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS
|Pine Hearts (Game) 🏆
|Hyper Luminal Games Limited
|United Kingdom
|iOS, iPadOS
|Civilization VII (Game)
|Firaxis Games
|United States
|iOS, iPadOS, macOS
Innovation
|App/ Game Name
|Developer
|Country
|Platform Availability
|Detail: AI Video Editor (App)
|Detail Technologies B.V.
|Netherlands
|iOS, iPadOS, watchOS
|NBA: Live Games & Scores (App) 🏆
|National Basketball Association
|United States
|visionOS
|D-Day: The Camera Soldier (App)
|TARGO
|France
|visionOS
|TR-49 (Game)
|inkle
|United Kingdom
|iOS, iPadOS
|Blue Prince (Game) 🏆
|Dogubomb
|United States
|macOS
|Pickle Pro (Game)
|Resolution Games AB
|Sweden
|visionOS
Interaction
|App/ Game Name
|Developer
|Country
|Platform Availability
|The Outsiders: Athlete Tracker (App)
|Gentler Stories, LLC
|Slovenia
|iOS, watchOS
|Moonlitt: Moon Phase Tracker (App) 🏆
|Flipping Hues Srls
|Italy
|iOS, iPadOS, macOS, visionOS, watchOS
|Tide Guide: Charts & Tables (App)
|Condor Digital
|United States
|iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS, watchOS
|TR-49 (Game)
|inkle
|United Kingdom
|iOS, iPadOS
|Sago Mini Jinja’s Garden (Game) 🏆
|Sago Mini
|Canada
|iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS
|Grand Mountain Adventure 2 (Game)
|Toppluva AB
|Sweden
|iOS, iPadOS
Social Impact
|App/ Game Name
|Developer
|Country
|Platform Availability
|Primary: News in Depth (App) 🏆
|Wood Metal Rocks LLC
|United States
|visionOS
|Katha Room (App)
|Parjanya Creative Solutions
|India
|iOS, iPadOS
|Harvee (App)
|Peak Labs Ltd.
|United Kingdom
|iOS, watchOS
|Consume Me (Game) 🏆
|Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson
|United States
|macOS
|Despelote (Game)
|Julián Cordero, Sebastian Valbuena
|Ecuador
|macOS
|Spilled! (Game)
|Lente Cuenen
|Netherlands
|iOS, iPadOS
Visuals and Graphics
|App/ Game Name
|Developer
|Country
|Platform Availability
|Tide Guide: Charts & Tables (App) 🏆
|Condor Digital
|United States
|iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS, watchOS
|Caradise (App)
|PSQV AB
|Sweden
|visionOS
|(Not Boring) Camera (App)
|Not Boring Software LLC
|United States
|iOS, iPadOS
|Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition (Game) 🏆
|CD PROJEKT RED
|Poland
|macOS
|Arknights: Endfield (Game)
|Hypergryph
|China, Singapore
|iOS, iPadOS
|SILT (Game)
|Spiral Circus
|United Kingdom
|iOS, iPadOS
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