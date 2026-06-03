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2026 Apple Design Awards: India-Origin App Guitar Wiz Wins in Inclusivity Category

The 2026 Apple Design Awards recognise apps and games across six categories: Delight and Fun, Inclusivity, Innovation, Interaction, Social Impact, and Visuals and Graphics.

Apple announces 2026 Apple Design Awards
Apple announces 2026 Apple Design Awards (Apple)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : June 3, 2026 at 1:22 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Apple has announced the winners of the 2026 Apple Design Awards, recognising the India-origin app 'Guitar Wiz' as the winner in the Inclusivity category, providing a great experience for all by reflecting a variety of backgrounds, abilities, and languages.

Developed by Bijoy Thangaraj, 'Guitar Wiz' is an all-in-one toolkit for new and experienced guitarists. Apple says that the app offers an impressive array of inclusivity features using Apple technologies, including Dynamic Type, Increased Contrast, and Differentiate Without Colour. The app offers VoiceOver integration for spoken information and instructions on everything from pitch to chord guidance to where players should place their fingers on the frets.

In the same category, 'Pine Hearts' by Hyper Luminal Games Limited (UK) was recognised as the winning game for making use of accessibility features, presenting itself for players of all abilities.

in picture: Guitaz Wiz interface
in picture: Guitaz Wiz interface (Apple)

Apple had nominated another India-origin bedtime stories app, 'Katha Room' by Parjanya Creative Solutions, in the Social Impact category. However, the award in this category went to 'Primary: News in Depth' by Wood metal Rocks LLC, for bringing a spatial spotlight on the news, designed for Apple Vision Pro.

The following table showcases the nominations and winners (🏆) of the 2026 Apple Design Awards across all six categories: Delight and Fun, Inclusivity, Innovation, Interaction, Social Impact, and Visuals and Graphics.

Delight and Fun

App/ Game NameDeveloperCountryPlatform Availability
Blippo+ (App) Panic, Inc.United StatesmacOS
Metaballs (App)AppositeUnited StatesiOS, visionOS
grug (App) 🏆OchoNetherlandsiOS
PowerWash Simulator (Game)FuturLab LimitedUnited KingdomiOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS
Is This Seat Taken? (Game) 🏆Poti Poti StudioSpainiOS, iPadOS, macOS
Ball x Pit (Game)Kenny Sun StudiosUnited StatesiOS, iPadOS

Inclusivity

App/ Game NameDeveloperCountryPlatform Availability
Guitar Wiz (App) 🏆Bijoy ThangarajIndiaiOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS
Hearing Buddy (App)Lilly SeayUnited StatesiOS, iPadOS, watchOS
Structured (App)unorderly GmbHGermanyiOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS
Sago Mini Jinja’s Garden (Game)Sago MiniCanadaiOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS
Pine Hearts (Game) 🏆Hyper Luminal Games LimitedUnited KingdomiOS, iPadOS
Civilization VII (Game)Firaxis GamesUnited StatesiOS, iPadOS, macOS

Innovation

App/ Game NameDeveloperCountryPlatform Availability
Detail: AI Video Editor (App)Detail Technologies B.V.NetherlandsiOS, iPadOS, watchOS
NBA: Live Games & Scores (App) 🏆National Basketball AssociationUnited StatesvisionOS
D-Day: The Camera Soldier (App)TARGOFrancevisionOS
TR-49 (Game)inkleUnited KingdomiOS, iPadOS
Blue Prince (Game) 🏆DogubombUnited StatesmacOS
Pickle Pro (Game)Resolution Games ABSwedenvisionOS

Interaction

App/ Game NameDeveloperCountryPlatform Availability
The Outsiders: Athlete Tracker (App)Gentler Stories, LLCSloveniaiOS, watchOS
Moonlitt: Moon Phase Tracker (App) 🏆Flipping Hues SrlsItalyiOS, iPadOS, macOS, visionOS, watchOS
Tide Guide: Charts & Tables (App)Condor DigitalUnited StatesiOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS, watchOS
TR-49 (Game)inkleUnited KingdomiOS, iPadOS
Sago Mini Jinja’s Garden (Game) 🏆Sago MiniCanadaiOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS
Grand Mountain Adventure 2 (Game)Toppluva ABSwedeniOS, iPadOS

Social Impact

App/ Game NameDeveloperCountryPlatform Availability
Primary: News in Depth (App) 🏆Wood Metal Rocks LLCUnited StatesvisionOS
Katha Room (App)Parjanya Creative SolutionsIndiaiOS, iPadOS
Harvee (App)Peak Labs Ltd.United KingdomiOS, watchOS
Consume Me (Game) 🏆Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP ThomsonUnited StatesmacOS
Despelote (Game)Julián Cordero, Sebastian ValbuenaEcuadormacOS
Spilled! (Game)Lente CuenenNetherlandsiOS, iPadOS

Visuals and Graphics

App/ Game NameDeveloperCountryPlatform Availability
Tide Guide: Charts & Tables (App) 🏆Condor DigitalUnited StatesiOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS, watchOS
Caradise (App)PSQV ABSwedenvisionOS
(Not Boring) Camera (App)Not Boring Software LLCUnited StatesiOS, iPadOS
Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition (Game) 🏆CD PROJEKT REDPolandmacOS
Arknights: Endfield (Game)HypergryphChina, SingaporeiOS, iPadOS
SILT (Game)Spiral CircusUnited KingdomiOS, iPadOS

ALSO READ: Apple Announces WWDC 2026 Dates, Expected To Launch Revamped Siri, iOS 27, AI Health Assistant, More

TAGGED:

APPLE
GUITAR WIZ
APPLE DESIGN AWARDS
APPLE DESIGN AWARDS WINNERS
2026 APPLE DESIGN AWARDS

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