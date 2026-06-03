ETV Bharat / technology

2026 Apple Design Awards: India-Origin App Guitar Wiz Wins in Inclusivity Category

Hyderabad: Apple has announced the winners of the 2026 Apple Design Awards, recognising the India-origin app 'Guitar Wiz' as the winner in the Inclusivity category, providing a great experience for all by reflecting a variety of backgrounds, abilities, and languages.

Developed by Bijoy Thangaraj, 'Guitar Wiz' is an all-in-one toolkit for new and experienced guitarists. Apple says that the app offers an impressive array of inclusivity features using Apple technologies, including Dynamic Type, Increased Contrast, and Differentiate Without Colour. The app offers VoiceOver integration for spoken information and instructions on everything from pitch to chord guidance to where players should place their fingers on the frets.

In the same category, 'Pine Hearts' by Hyper Luminal Games Limited (UK) was recognised as the winning game for making use of accessibility features, presenting itself for players of all abilities.

in picture: Guitaz Wiz interface (Apple)

Apple had nominated another India-origin bedtime stories app, 'Katha Room' by Parjanya Creative Solutions, in the Social Impact category. However, the award in this category went to 'Primary: News in Depth' by Wood metal Rocks LLC, for bringing a spatial spotlight on the news, designed for Apple Vision Pro.

The following table showcases the nominations and winners (🏆) of the 2026 Apple Design Awards across all six categories: Delight and Fun, Inclusivity, Innovation, Interaction, Social Impact, and Visuals and Graphics.