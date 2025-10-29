ETV Bharat / technology

2025 Hyundai Venue Revealed Ahead Of November 4 Launch: Key Features, Design Changes, Safety Suite

Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor India is set to introduce the second generation of its popular compact SUV, the Venue, in India on November 4, 2025. Ahead of its official launch, the South Korean automaker has shared key details of the upcoming vehicle on its official website.

It will feature a bold new design, a revamped interior, and an updated feature list.

The all-new Venue will offer three engine options, three transmission options, six petrol variants and four diesel variants. It will be available in six monotone and two dual-tone colour options. Bookings for the vehicle have started and can be done via the company’s official website.

2025 Hyundai Venue: Design

The 2025 Hyundai Venue will feature a new bold and striking design, including elements such as twin horn LED DRLs, quad beam LED headlamps, muscular wheel arch design, dark chrome radiator grille, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, bridge-type roof rails, along with sculpted character lines and an in-glass Venue emblem.

In terms of dimensions, the new Venue will be 3,995mm long, 1,800mm wide, and 1,665mm high. It is worth noting that the new vehicle will be 48mm taller and 30mm wider than the existing model.

2025 Hyundai Venue: Exterior (Image Credit: ETV Bharat)

The new Venue will be available in Mystic Sapphire, Hazel Blue, Dragon Red, Titan Grey, Atlas White, and Abyss Black monotone colour options, as well as Hazel Blue with Abyss Black roof and Atlas White with Abyss Black roof dual tone colourways.