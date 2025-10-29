ETV Bharat / technology

Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor India is set to introduce the second generation of its popular compact SUV, the Venue, in India on November 4, 2025. Ahead of its official launch, the South Korean automaker has shared key details of the upcoming vehicle on its official website.

It will feature a bold new design, a revamped interior, and an updated feature list.

The all-new Venue will offer three engine options, three transmission options, six petrol variants and four diesel variants. It will be available in six monotone and two dual-tone colour options. Bookings for the vehicle have started and can be done via the company’s official website.

2025 Hyundai Venue: Design

The 2025 Hyundai Venue will feature a new bold and striking design, including elements such as twin horn LED DRLs, quad beam LED headlamps, muscular wheel arch design, dark chrome radiator grille, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, bridge-type roof rails, along with sculpted character lines and an in-glass Venue emblem.

In terms of dimensions, the new Venue will be 3,995mm long, 1,800mm wide, and 1,665mm high. It is worth noting that the new vehicle will be 48mm taller and 30mm wider than the existing model.

2025 Hyundai Venue Revealed Ahead Of November 4 Launch: Key Features, Design Changes, Safety Suite
2025 Hyundai Venue: Exterior (Image Credit: ETV Bharat)

The new Venue will be available in Mystic Sapphire, Hazel Blue, Dragon Red, Titan Grey, Atlas White, and Abyss Black monotone colour options, as well as Hazel Blue with Abyss Black roof and Atlas White with Abyss Black roof dual tone colourways.

Key Exterior highlights:

  • Dimensions: 3995mm (Length) x 1800mm (Width) x 1665mm (Height)
  • Taller and Wider Dimensions (48 mm taller and 30 mm wider than the existing VENUE)
  • Quad beam LED headlamps
  • Twin Horn LED DRLs
  • Horizon LED Positioning Lamp
  • Rear Horizon LED Tail lamps
  • Dark Chrome Radiator Grille
  • Bridge Type Roof rails
  • Signature C-pillar Garnish
  • In-Glass VENUE emblem

Colours

Monotone: Mystic Sapphire, Hazel Blue, Dragon Red, Titan Grey, Atlas White, and Abyss Black

Dual-tone: Hazel Blue with Abyss Black roof and Atlas White with Abyss Black roof

2025 Hyundai Venue: Interior

The new Venue will sport a refreshed interior loaded with new features, including a wheelbase of 2,520mm, offering a spacious cabin. The new compact SUV will include interior elements like a rear window sunshade, dual-tone leather seats with Venue branding, a coffee table centre console with surrounding ambient lighting, ambient lighting on the crash pad, a Terrazzo-textured crash pad finish, a premium leather armrest, a D-cut steering wheel, electric 4-way driver seats, 2-step reclining rear seats and rear AC vents.

2025 Hyundai Venue Revealed Ahead Of November 4 Launch: Key Features, Design Changes, Safety Suite
2025 Hyundai Venue: Interior (Image Credit: ETV Bharat)

In terms of features, the 2025 Venue will include a 12.3-inch ccNC navigation system powered by NVIDIA, a 12.3-inch full digital instrument cluster display, a Bose 8-speaker system, front row ventilated seats, surround view monitor (SVM), wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay. Voice-enabled smart electric sunroof, 20 controller over-the-air (OTA) vehicle updates, 70 Hyundai Blue Link connected car features, and blind spot view monitor (BVM).

Key Interior Highlights:

  • 2520mm Wheelbase
  • Rear Window Sunshade
  • Dual Tone Leather Seats with VENUE branding
  • Coffee Table Centre Console with Surrounding Ambient lighting
  • Ambient Lighting (Moon White) on the crash pad
  • Terrazzo-textured crash pad finish
  • Premium leather^ Armrest
  • D-Cut Steering wheel
  • Electric 4-way driver seats
  • 2-Step Reclining Rear Seats
  • Rear AC Vents

Key Feature Highlights:

  • 12.3-inch ccNC Navigation system, Accelerated by NVIDIA
  • 12.3-inch Full Digital display instrument cluster
  • Bose premium sound 8 speaker system
  • Front Row Ventilated seats
  • Surround View Monitor (SVM)
  • Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
  • Voice-Enabled Smart Electric Sunroof
  • 20 Controller Over-the-Air (OTA) Vehicle updates
  • 70 Hyundai Blue Link connected car features
  • Blind Spot View Monitor (BVM)

2025 Hyundai Venue: Level 2 ADAS and safety features

The 2025 Hyundai Venue will come with a load of safety features, including Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS with 16 advanced driver assistance features.

2025 Hyundai Venue Revealed Ahead Of November 4 Launch: Key Features, Design Changes, Safety Suite
2025 Hyundai Venue: ADAS (Image Credit: Hyundai)

It will also include:

  • Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go
  • Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist- Car, Pedestrian & Cycle
  • Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist- Junction Turning
  • Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist- Direct Oncoming
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Driver Attention Warning
  • Parking Collision Avoidance Assist- Rear
    In addition to the ADAS safety suite, the all-new Venue will offer more than 65 advanced safety features, including 33 safety features as standard across all variants.

Key Safety features:

  • 6 airbags
  • Electronic stability control (ESC)
  • Hill-start assist control (HAC)
  • Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold
  • Surround View Monitor (SVM)
  • All 4-disc brakes
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) – Highline
  • Electrochromic mirror (ECM) with Telematics switches
  • 3-point seatbelts with a reminder for all seats
  • Rollover sensor

2025 Hyundai Venue: Engine and variants

The 2025 Venue will be available in petrol and diesel engine options, including a 1.2L Kappa MPI petrol, 1.0L Kappa Turbo GDI petrol and 1.5L U2 CRDi diesel engine.

These engines will be paired with either a manual transmission (MT), an automatic transmission (AT), or a dual-clutch transmission (DCT) gearbox option.

The petrol engine will be available in HX2, HX4, HX5, HX6, HX8, and HX10 variants, while the diesel engine will come in HX2, HX5, HX7, HX10 trims.

Key Engine details:

  • 1.2L Kappa MPI petrol (naturally aspirated)
  • 1.0L Kappa Turbo GDI petrol (turbo petrol)
  • 1.5L U2 CRDi diesel engine

Transmission options: MT, AT and DCT

Petrol variants: HX2, HX4, HX5, HX6, HX8, and HX10

Diesel variants: HX2, HX5, HX7, HX10

