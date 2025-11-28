ETV Bharat / technology

2025 Ducati Streetfighter V2 Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

The 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V2 S variant is claimed to be the lightest sportsbike in the Streetfighter lineup, weighing 176.6 kg wet weight. ( Image Credit: Ducati )

The 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V2 retain the same design language of the Streetfighter lineup with a mass-forward stance and a sharp face highlighted by full-LED headlights and DRLs. According to the Italian bike manufacturer, the latest Streetfighter V2 is designed to offer lightness, smooth handling, and a powerful yet usable engine that delivers performance suitable for everyday use.

The 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V2 is offered in two variants: Standard and S. The former model is priced at Rs 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom), while the latter model costs Rs 19.48 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available only in Ducati Red colour.

Hyderabad: Ducati has launched the 2025 iteration of Streetfighter V2 in India. It is based on the Ducati Panigale V2 sportsbike. The new motorcycle is claimed to be the lightest Streetfighter model ever produced by Ducati; the top-spec V2 S variant weighs 176.6 kg wet weight.

The 2025 Streetfighter V2 features a new 5-inch TFT display that offers a clear and easy-to-use rider interface with three display modes (Road, Road Pro, and Track) to suit different riding styles. It comes with four riding modes: Race, Sport, Road, and Wet, which can individually be set according to the users’ requirements.

The new Streetfighter V2 features a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) that powers cornering ABS with a 'slide-by-brake' function for controlled sliding in corners. It also includes Ducati Traction Control (DTC) with a new 'Predictive' control function, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Engine Brake Control (EBC) and standard Ducati Quick Shift (DQS)

Along with this, Ducati also offers several accessories for the new Streetfighter V2, which include a racing exhaust for track use, a Lap Timer Pro self-timing system, cruise control, turn-by-turn navigation, a USB power socket, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

t comes with Race, Sport, Road, and Wet riding modes. (Image Credit: Ducati)

2025 Ducati Streetfighter V2: Specifications

The 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V2 comes equipped with a new 890cc, liquid-cooled 90-degree V2, 4-valve engine. It produces a peak power output of 118.35 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 93.3 Nm of torque at 8,250 rpm. The engine is mated with a 6-speed gearbox with Ducati’s bi-directional quickshifter (DQS).

It is built around a monocoque frame. As the new Streetfighter V2 is inspired by the latest Panigale V4, it also uses a double-sided swingarm, which Ducati claims to enhance the stability and mechanical grip.

The latest Ducati Streetfighter V2 focuses on lightness, smooth handling, and performance. (Image Credit: Ducati)

It is worth noting that the suspension setup of the V2 and the V2 S is different. The V2 features fully adjustable Marzocchi forks and a fully adjustable Kayaba rear monoshock. The V2 S sports fully adjustable Ohlins NIX-30 front forks and Ohlins rear suspension, a lightweight lithium-ion battery, Ducati Power Launch (DPL), and a pit limiter.

The V2 S is 1.4 kg (176.6 kg) lighter than the V2, which weighs 178 kg wet weight.

Both variants feature Sachs steering dampers and new cast wheels shod with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres. The braking duties are done by a powerful Brembo system with a 320 mm front disc brake and M50 monoblock callipers.