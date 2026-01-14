15 Most Exciting Games Of 2026: GTA 6, Resident Evil 9 Requiem, Marvel's Wolverine, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, More
This list also includes titles such as Forza Horizon 6, Star Wars: Galactic Racer, Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, and more.
Published : January 14, 2026 at 3:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: 2026 started on a high note, as many game studios showcased several grand announcements of a ton of upcoming games. Trailers and teasers of most of these titles were presented during The Game Awards 2025, where The Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won the Game of the Year title, along with several other awards.
Major titles like Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA VI), Resident Evil 9 Requiem, Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, and others also have a launch date. Meanwhile, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, Forza Horizon 6, Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, and others have only confirmed their arrival in 2026. We are compiling a list of 15 games scheduled to arrive this year, which we consider to be some of the most exciting titles.
Grand Theft Auto 6
- Launch: November 19, 2026
- Platforms: PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X|S
Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA VI) is a dual-protagonist game set in a criminal world. Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos are the main characters of this game, the latter being the first female lead in the whole GTA game series. In this game, the duo centres their partnership and survival, navigating through a criminal conspiracy set in the state of Leonida.
Resident Evil 9 Requiem
- Launch: February 27, 2026
- Platforms: Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Resident Evil 9 Requiem is also a dual-protagonist game set 30 years after the original Raccoon City disaster (Zombie Apocalypse). In this game, Grace Ashcroft — daughter of Alyssa Ashcroft, a playable character from the spin-off Resident Evil Outbreak — is an FBI technical analyst and one of the main protagonists, who investigates the mysterious deaths at the Wrenwood Hotel in Raccoon City. Leon S Kennedy, the legendary agent, returns as the second playable character.
Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis
- Launch: 2026
- Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis sets the iconic hunt for the Scion, an artefact of immense power from the lost civilisation of Atlantis. Here, Lara Croft is the main character of this game. This game is intended to bridge the gap between the "Survivor" trilogy (2013–2018) and the original 1996 classics of Lara Croft.
Forza Horizon 6
- Launch: 2026
- Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Forza Horizon 6 is set to be based on a detailed and multi-layered version of Tokyo, Japan, offering a highly diverse open world. The maps would include the rural and mountainous regions surrounding Mount Fuji and the snowy landscapes of Hokkaido. Drifting, tuning Kei cars, vans, which are aspects of Japanese car culture, are expected.
Star Wars: Galactic Racer
- Launch: 2026
- Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC
Set in the New Republic Era, the Star Wars: Galactic Racer focuses on an unsanctioned underground circuit known as the Galactic League. Here, players step into the shoes of Shades (protagonist), indulging in high-stakes races to seek revenge and glory, while rising through the ranks of this circuit.
Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection
- Launch: March 13, 2026
- Platforms: Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
Monster Hunter Stories 3 is an RPG spin-off series, where the game takes a "darker turn" compared to its predecessors, focusing on a world-threatening environmental disaster. In this game, players get to play as the heir to Azuria and the kingdom's sole Rathalos Rider.
Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
- Launch: May 29, 2026
- Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, and PC
Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight features the original story following Bruce Wayne's journey from his origin, training with the League of Shadows, to becoming the iconic protector of Gotham City.
Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy
- Launch: 2026
- Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass
In Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, players take control of Sophia — the Sea Scorpion, introduced in A Plague Tale: Requiem. This game is set 15 years before the events of Requiem, where Sophia is a young, fierce smuggler.
Marvel's Wolverine
- Launch: 2026
- Platforms: PS5
Marvel's Wolverine features the original story of Logan, which explores his "signature spin on heroism." This game is set to take place in diverse locations, including the Canadian snowy wilds, the urban Tokyo streets, and the lawless island nation of Madripoor.
Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra
- Launch: 2026
- Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is loosely inspired by the Captain America/Black Panther: Flags of Our Fathers comic series. Here, players control four main characters: Steve Rogers (Captain America), Azzuri (Black Panther), Gabriel Jones, and Nanali.
2XKO
- Launch: 2026
- Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S
2XKO is a 2v2 tag-team fighting game, which is set in the League of Legends universe (Runeterra). This game is designed for "Duo Play," which allows two friends or players to control one champion each on the same team, or a single player to control both.
Nioh 3
- Launch: January 29, 2026
- Platforms: PS5, PC
Nioh 3 is a semi-open world game, set in 1622 at the Edo period. Here, players play as Tokugawa Takechiyo, a young warrior who fights his envious brother, Tokugawa Kunimatsu.
Styx: Blades of Greed
- Launch: February 19, 2026
- Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
Styx: Blades of Greed is a stealth-action game, set in a world where humans, orcs, and elves are on the brink of war. Styx, the main protagonist, seeks to steal Quartz, a rare and volatile resource that grants immense power.
Crimson Desert
- Launch: March 19, 2026
- Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC
Crimson Desert is an open-world action-adventure gam, which takes place on the continent of Pywel. Players control Kliff, the captain of the Greymanes, a mercenary unit shattered by Black Bears.
Screamer
- Launch: March 26, 2026
- Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Screamer is a high-octane anime action arcade racing game, set in a futuristic city of Neo Rey, inspired by 80s and 90s anime aesthetics.