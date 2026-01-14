ETV Bharat / technology

15 Most Exciting Games Of 2026: GTA 6, Resident Evil 9 Requiem, Marvel's Wolverine, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, More

Hyderabad: 2026 started on a high note, as many game studios showcased several grand announcements of a ton of upcoming games. Trailers and teasers of most of these titles were presented during The Game Awards 2025, where The Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won the Game of the Year title, along with several other awards.

Major titles like Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA VI), Resident Evil 9 Requiem, Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, and others also have a launch date. Meanwhile, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, Forza Horizon 6, Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, and others have only confirmed their arrival in 2026. We are compiling a list of 15 games scheduled to arrive this year, which we consider to be some of the most exciting titles.

Grand Theft Auto 6

Launch: November 19, 2026

November 19, 2026 Platforms: PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X|S

Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA VI) is a dual-protagonist game set in a criminal world. Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos are the main characters of this game, the latter being the first female lead in the whole GTA game series. In this game, the duo centres their partnership and survival, navigating through a criminal conspiracy set in the state of Leonida.

Resident Evil 9 Requiem

Launch: February 27, 2026

February 27, 2026 Platforms: Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Resident Evil 9 Requiem is also a dual-protagonist game set 30 years after the original Raccoon City disaster (Zombie Apocalypse). In this game, Grace Ashcroft — daughter of Alyssa Ashcroft, a playable character from the spin-off Resident Evil Outbreak — is an FBI technical analyst and one of the main protagonists, who investigates the mysterious deaths at the Wrenwood Hotel in Raccoon City. Leon S Kennedy, the legendary agent, returns as the second playable character.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis

Launch: 2026

2026 Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis sets the iconic hunt for the Scion, an artefact of immense power from the lost civilisation of Atlantis. Here, Lara Croft is the main character of this game. This game is intended to bridge the gap between the "Survivor" trilogy (2013–2018) and the original 1996 classics of Lara Croft.

Forza Horizon 6