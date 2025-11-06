ETV Bharat / technology

100 5G Labs Set up Across India To Boost 6G Research Ecosystem: Govt

New Delhi: India has set up 100 5G labs across the country to develop use cases and enhance the 6G research and development ecosystem, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said on Wednesday. The government’s collaborative platform Bharat 6G Alliance has also signed 10 international collaborations with global 6G bodies, aiming for a 10 per cent share of global 6G patents by 2030, an official statement said.

Neeraj Mittal, Secretary (Telecom), made these comments as DoT led the thematic session on ‘Digital Communication’ at the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave here. Mittal emphasised that it is the bedrock of all productive activity and that India’s telecom revolution has a direct bearing on national economic growth, adding that India has achieved one of the fastest 5G rollouts globally.

The 100 5G labs will position the nation for leadership in 6G technologies, he said. Mittal highlighted that the Government’s approach to next-generation communication is multi-pronged, supporting research and development, encouraging domestic manufacturing, and building strong bridges between academia, industry, and government.