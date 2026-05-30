007 First Light Sells 1.5 Million Copies In 24 Hours, Becoming IO Interactive's Fastest Selling Game Ever
IO Interactive's 007 First Light title has sold 1.5 million copies within 24 hours of launch across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: 007 First Light, the long-awaited James Bond action-adventure game, has sold 1.5 million copies in the first 24 hours of its launch. The game is developed by IO Interactive, which developed the famous Hitman series, including Hitman: Codename 47, Hitman 2: Silent Assassin, Hitman: Blood Money, and Hitman 3. The developer shared this achievement on X.
OO7 First Light is available across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X. According to SteamDB, the title has peak concurrent player count of 68,477, with the game also available through the Epic Games Store on PC.
1.5 million copies sold!— IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) May 28, 2026
Thank you for showing up to the launch of 007 First Light, for your overwhelming enthusiasm and for sharing your experience with the game.
Play our re-imagined James Bond origin story today and #EarnTheNumber. Available now.https://t.co/svbhiUOym0… pic.twitter.com/xf4gzZ95YM
Critical Acclaim Drives Strong Commercial Performance
The commercial milestone is based on widespread critical praise. 007 First Light currently holds a Metacritic score of 87 and an OpenCritic rating of 88, placing it among the highest-rated games released in 2026 so far. Sales figures are expected to climb further over the coming days as word of mouth builds momentum.
IO Interactive described the reception as "deeply moving" in a lengthier statement published on Friday across its social media channels. "This week has been one of the most emotional moments in IOI's history," the studio wrote. "Across all five of our studios, we've shared excitement, relief, gratitude, and many unforgettable moments together. From launch countdowns to tears of joy when players around the world finally stepped into 007 First Light, this week has meant more to us than words can fully express after years of pouring our hearts into this game."
This week has been one of the most emotional moments in IOI’s history.— IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) May 29, 2026
Across all five of our studios, we’ve shared excitement, relief, gratitude, and many unforgettable moments together. From launch countdowns to tears of joy when players around the world finally stepped into… pic.twitter.com/X07A2A8wcj
The studio added that it would be sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses from launch week, giving players a look inside its studios and at the developers behind the project.
A New Bond for a New Generation
007 First Light reimagines James Bond as a younger, self-assertive version of the iconic British spy. Actor Patrick Gibson portrays Bond as a Royal Navy air crewman newly recruited by MI6, working to earn his coveted "00" status. The game tells a standalone origin story rather than adapting any existing Bond film or novel.
The title launched after a period of delays and several high-profile leaks in the lead-up to release. A Nintendo Switch 2 version has been confirmed and is expected to follow later this year.