ETV Bharat / technology

007 First Light Sells 1.5 Million Copies In 24 Hours, Becoming IO Interactive's Fastest Selling Game Ever

007 First Light is available across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X. ( Image Credit: IO Interactive )

Hyderabad: 007 First Light, the long-awaited James Bond action-adventure game, has sold 1.5 million copies in the first 24 hours of its launch. The game is developed by IO Interactive, which developed the famous Hitman series, including Hitman: Codename 47, Hitman 2: Silent Assassin, Hitman: Blood Money, and Hitman 3. The developer shared this achievement on X. OO7 First Light is available across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X. According to SteamDB, the title has peak concurrent player count of 68,477, with the game also available through the Epic Games Store on PC. Critical Acclaim Drives Strong Commercial Performance The commercial milestone is based on widespread critical praise. 007 First Light currently holds a Metacritic score of 87 and an OpenCritic rating of 88, placing it among the highest-rated games released in 2026 so far. Sales figures are expected to climb further over the coming days as word of mouth builds momentum.