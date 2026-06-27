ETV Bharat / state

Zubeen's Death Case Probe Appears To Be Moving In Right Direction, Hopeful Of Positive Result: Wife

Guwahati: The investigation and court proceedings into singer Zubeen Garg's death case appear to be moving in the right direction, and the family is hopeful of a "positive result", Garima Saikia Garg, wife of the deceased musician, said here on Saturday.

She expressed hope that the new generation will continue to take forward Garg's creations and ideology, adding that the trust to be formed in his name will also work in the same direction.

"The process is ongoing. As of now, that is a matter before the court, so I cannot say whether it is proceeding in the right direction or not. However, it appears to be moving appropriately," Saikia Garg told PTI Videos, on the progress in the investigation into her husband's death.

The singer-composer drowned under mysterious circumstances while swimming off Lazarus Island on September 19, a day before he was slated to perform at the North East India Festival in Singapore.

A Special Investigation Team of Assam Police's CID probed the death and filed its charge sheet before a local court here in December, naming seven accused. Four of them are facing murder charges.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in the state Assembly in November that Garg's death was a case of "plain and simple murder".

However, the Singapore Police, which has carried out a separate probe, has concluded that there is no evidence of foul play. Authorities in Assam have maintained that the Singapore probe will not impact the case in the northeastern state in any manner.