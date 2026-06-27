Zubeen's Death Case Probe Appears To Be Moving In Right Direction, Hopeful Of Positive Result: Wife
A Special Investigation Team of Assam Police's CID probed the death and filed its charge sheet before a local court here in December
By PTI
Published : June 27, 2026 at 9:04 PM IST
Guwahati: The investigation and court proceedings into singer Zubeen Garg's death case appear to be moving in the right direction, and the family is hopeful of a "positive result", Garima Saikia Garg, wife of the deceased musician, said here on Saturday.
She expressed hope that the new generation will continue to take forward Garg's creations and ideology, adding that the trust to be formed in his name will also work in the same direction.
"The process is ongoing. As of now, that is a matter before the court, so I cannot say whether it is proceeding in the right direction or not. However, it appears to be moving appropriately," Saikia Garg told PTI Videos, on the progress in the investigation into her husband's death.
The singer-composer drowned under mysterious circumstances while swimming off Lazarus Island on September 19, a day before he was slated to perform at the North East India Festival in Singapore.
A Special Investigation Team of Assam Police's CID probed the death and filed its charge sheet before a local court here in December, naming seven accused. Four of them are facing murder charges.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in the state Assembly in November that Garg's death was a case of "plain and simple murder".
However, the Singapore Police, which has carried out a separate probe, has concluded that there is no evidence of foul play. Authorities in Assam have maintained that the Singapore probe will not impact the case in the northeastern state in any manner.
On two of the main accused, festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Garg's manager Siddhartha Sharma, approaching higher courts for bail, Saikia Garg said, "They have now approached the Supreme Court, and they are within their rights to use the legal provisions. We have faith in our legal system and the law of the land. We hope that we will get a positive result."
An exclusive fast-track court is hearing the case in Guwahati. On the proposed trust in the name of Garg that was announced by her and other family members in January, she said the process will commence soon.
"We will have to build a house at our property at Chenikuthi (in Guwahati) for that. We have to first set up the office and then build the museum. It will take some time," Saikia Garg said.
She said the succession certificate is vital to take forward the plans, and though the court has passed the order allowing her access to select financial assets of her late husband, she is yet to receive the document.
"The succession certificate is in process. The order has been passed but it is not with me yet," she added.
Saikia Garg said that some steps are being taken in the social and cultural fields through the Kalaguru Artistes Foundation, which was founded by Garg to work in the cultural sector in the state. Asked about plans for developing Garg's cremation ground at Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati, she said, "The government has not informed us what they are going to do. The media will know better than me in this regard."
She expressed hope that the new generation will carry on Garg's creations and understand those. "The new generation will carry forward not just his music, but everything that he had practised, including his ideology, and he will stay immortal," she added.
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