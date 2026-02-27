ETV Bharat / state

Zubeen's Wife Welcomes Assam Govt's Push For Fast-Track Court For His Death Case Trial

Guwahati: The Assam government's decision to request the Gauhati High Court for a fast-track court to expedite the trial in the Zubeen Garg death case was welcomed by the celebrated singer's wife on Friday. Garima Saikia Garg asserted that the family, along with fans and well-wishers of her husband, want the most stringent punishment for those responsible for his death.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said on Thursday that the state Cabinet had decided to request the Gauhati High Court for a fast-track court, maintaining that the decision was taken following a request by Garg's family, even though the government was happy with the existing court where the case is being heard.

Garg had died while swimming in the sea on September 19 last year in Singapore, when he was there to attend the 4th North East India Festival. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police's CID had investigated the death and filed its charge-sheet before a local court here, naming seven accused.

Reacting to the Cabinet decision, Garima told reporters here, "We seek that the case is taken forward in a water-tight manner and the most stringent punishment is handed down to the accused…we hope that the judge will consider this a special case."

"We don't want any of the accused to get bail. No one who loved Zubeen Garg will want it," she said, in an apparent reference to the CM claiming that there was a "design" of a media group and the Congress to change the judge and ensure bail for the accused before the election to blame the BJP. Garima maintained that the SIT's "flawless enquiry" has resulted in the identification of the culprits and submission of the charge-sheet in the case.