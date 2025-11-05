ETV Bharat / state

Zubeen Garg's Wife Hospitalised With Health Complications; Under Observation

Guwahati: Garima Saikia Garg, wife of late singer Zubeen Garg, was admitted to a private hospital in Guwahati on Tuesday night following health complications. Doctors said her condition is currently stable, though she continues to be under medical observation.

According to hospital sources, Garima was suffering from weakness and dehydration, likely triggered by mental stress in the aftermath of Garg's demise. Parag Dutta, director of facilities at the hospital, said, "Garima Saikia Garg was admitted around 10 pm on Tuesday. She was weak and had dehydration issues. Her condition has improved, but we cannot say yet when she will be discharged. All necessary tests, including blood, ultrasound, and ECG, have been performed. She is being treated under Dr Brajen Lahkar from the medicine Department."

The hospital further clarified that she can take her meals normally and is responding well to treatment. Garima is being accompanied by Zubeen's sister, Palmi Borthakur, at the hospital.

Notably, Garima's health has been fragile since the passing of her husband. Reports suggest that for the last 48 days, she has barely been able to sleep at night, deeply affected by the irreparable loss.

The celebrated singer died in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the fourth edition of the North East India Festival (NEIF).