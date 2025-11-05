Zubeen Garg's Wife Hospitalised With Health Complications; Under Observation
Guwahati: Garima Saikia Garg, wife of late singer Zubeen Garg, was admitted to a private hospital in Guwahati on Tuesday night following health complications. Doctors said her condition is currently stable, though she continues to be under medical observation.
According to hospital sources, Garima was suffering from weakness and dehydration, likely triggered by mental stress in the aftermath of Garg's demise. Parag Dutta, director of facilities at the hospital, said, "Garima Saikia Garg was admitted around 10 pm on Tuesday. She was weak and had dehydration issues. Her condition has improved, but we cannot say yet when she will be discharged. All necessary tests, including blood, ultrasound, and ECG, have been performed. She is being treated under Dr Brajen Lahkar from the medicine Department."
The hospital further clarified that she can take her meals normally and is responding well to treatment. Garima is being accompanied by Zubeen's sister, Palmi Borthakur, at the hospital.
Notably, Garima's health has been fragile since the passing of her husband. Reports suggest that for the last 48 days, she has barely been able to sleep at night, deeply affected by the irreparable loss.
The celebrated singer died in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the fourth edition of the North East India Festival (NEIF).
On Tuesday, hundreds of people marched through Guwahati demanding justice for Garg. The protest march was organised by Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP), which saw the participation of 25 other indigenous and students' outfits.
The rally began at Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara. "It has been 47 days since Zubeen Garg's death, yet we do not know how he died. The SIT says the case is under investigation, but the CM says Garg was murdered. Why is SIT not holding a press meet to reveal the facts?" AJYCP president Palash Changmai asked.
He accused the authorities of withholding crucial information despite the public's demand for clarity. Changmai appealed to the government to ensure a transparent and strict investigation so that the real culprits can be brought to book. He said if the government fails to provide satisfactory updates related to the case soon, AJYCP will launch a statewide movement.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police is currently probing Garg's death case after more than 60 FIRs were lodged across the state. Later, the government set up a one-man judicial commission, headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court, to probe the death of the singer-lyricist-composer.
