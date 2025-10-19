Zubeen Garg's Death: Number Of Digital Protestors Seeking Justice Hits Record
The first and unique digital protest in Assam reached two million people who have used #JusticeForZubeenGarg in their own posts and while commenting on others'.
Guwahati: It's been a month since Assam's legendary singer Zubeen Garg's tragic death in Singapore, and his family, relatives, and fans are still struggling to secure justice for him. Digital protests were held on social media demanding justice for his death. The protests received full support from Garg's family, socio-cultural figures, fans, and the public.
What began as a protest demanding justice for the cultural icon has now become Assam's first and a unique digital protest, reaching two million people who have used #JusticeForZubeenGarg. This digital protest has become the largest movement in the world, perhaps unseen before.
Almost every Assamese has continued a unique protest by writing #JusticeForZubeenGarg on their social media handles, seeking justice for Garg's unnatural death. Along with sharing their own posts on Facebook, they commented on posts of many political leaders, including the Prime Minister of India and the Prime Minister of Singapore, demanding justice for Garg. Parallel to the people of Assam, Garg's wife, Garrima Saikia Garg, sister Pami Barthakur, and other family members also lodged their protests on social media.
Garrima wrote an emotional post on October 6, pleading for justice for her deceased husband, fuelling the digital movement.
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday said people of Assam are still grieving the loss of Garg, describing the late singer as a true leader of Assamese society. His remarks came as fans and political leaders gathered in Guwahati to pay floral tributes, marking one month since the iconic singer's death. A large number of fans and prominent figures paid heartfelt tributes to honour the memory of Garg.
The Congress MP urged the government to ensure a thorough investigation into the charges against the accused and to see that justice is delivered. "People of Assam are still grieving; they miss Zubeen Garg tremendously. They miss his leadership, his courage... especially today, at this time, we need someone to lead the Assamese society the way Zubeen Garg did. Although he was apolitical, he was undoubtedly a leader of Assamese society, and we miss his guidance..." Gogoi said.
"We all want the truth and facts to come out and justice to be served... It is the government's duty to investigate, gather all the facts, and convincingly prove charges in court," he added.
Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19, allegedly while swimming, a day before he was scheduled to perform at the Northeast India Festival. On Friday, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a statement that they do not suspect any "foul play" in the case, adding that the investigation is still underway. The SPF urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information about the singer's death.
"The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is aware of speculation and false Information circulating online regarding the circumstances of Mr Zubeen Garg's death. The case is currently being investigated by the SPF, in accordance with Singapore's Coroners Act 2010. Based on preliminary investigations, the SPF does not suspect foul play," DPF said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the Singapore Police authorities will meet the Assam Police team led by Special Investigation Team (SIT) chief and ADGP Munna Gupta on October 21 amid the ongoing probe into the death. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured the public of justice for Garg on Thursday. "Another step forward towards justice for our beloved Zubeen. The Singapore Police authorities will meet the Assam Police team led by Sri Munna Gupta, ADGP and Head of SIT, on 21st October. Our collective resolve remains, Justice for Zubeen will prevail," the Chief Minister wrote in a post on X.
According to the investigation led by the SIT and the CID of the Assam Police, the alleged accused in the case include the main event organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg's Manager, Siddharth Sharma, Sandipan Garg (a suspended APS officer), and two PSOs, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya.
On Wednesday, the CJI court in Guwahati sent five accused, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Sandipan Garg, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya, to judicial custody.
[With agency inputs]
