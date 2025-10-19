ETV Bharat / state

Zubeen Garg's Death: Number Of Digital Protestors Seeking Justice Hits Record

People gather to pay tribute to Zubeen Garg during an event marking one month of his death in Guwahati on Sunday. ( PTI )

Guwahati: It's been a month since Assam's legendary singer Zubeen Garg's tragic death in Singapore, and his family, relatives, and fans are still struggling to secure justice for him. Digital protests were held on social media demanding justice for his death. The protests received full support from Garg's family, socio-cultural figures, fans, and the public.

What began as a protest demanding justice for the cultural icon has now become Assam's first and a unique digital protest, reaching two million people who have used #JusticeForZubeenGarg. This digital protest has become the largest movement in the world, perhaps unseen before.

Almost every Assamese has continued a unique protest by writing #JusticeForZubeenGarg on their social media handles, seeking justice for Garg's unnatural death. Along with sharing their own posts on Facebook, they commented on posts of many political leaders, including the Prime Minister of India and the Prime Minister of Singapore, demanding justice for Garg. Parallel to the people of Assam, Garg's wife, Garrima Saikia Garg, sister Pami Barthakur, and other family members also lodged their protests on social media.

Garrima wrote an emotional post on October 6, pleading for justice for her deceased husband, fuelling the digital movement.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday said people of Assam are still grieving the loss of Garg, describing the late singer as a true leader of Assamese society. His remarks came as fans and political leaders gathered in Guwahati to pay floral tributes, marking one month since the iconic singer's death. A large number of fans and prominent figures paid heartfelt tributes to honour the memory of Garg.

The Congress MP urged the government to ensure a thorough investigation into the charges against the accused and to see that justice is delivered. "People of Assam are still grieving; they miss Zubeen Garg tremendously. They miss his leadership, his courage... especially today, at this time, we need someone to lead the Assamese society the way Zubeen Garg did. Although he was apolitical, he was undoubtedly a leader of Assamese society, and we miss his guidance..." Gogoi said.

"We all want the truth and facts to come out and justice to be served... It is the government's duty to investigate, gather all the facts, and convincingly prove charges in court," he added.