Zubeen Garg Death Probe: Commission Extends Date For Submitting Statements Till Dec 12

Guwahati: The one-man commission probing the death of singer Zubeen Garg has extended the date for recording statements and submission of evidence till December 12, officials said on Monday.

The commission, headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia, had begun recording statements and receiving evidence in connection with the incident from November 3. The earlier deadline was November 21, but it has now been extended, the commission’s member-secretary Aroop Pathak said.

In a notice issued on Friday, Pathak stated that all having knowledge of the facts and circumstances relating to the above incident can submit their statements by way of a duly notarised affidavit till December 12 from 10.30 am to 4 pm on all days except Sundays.

"All persons, intending to furnish their statements before the Commission must also furnish a list of documents in support of the facts stated in the affidavit by them, on which they propose to rely upon along with the originals or true copies of such documents in their possession or control and shall also state the name/(s) and address/(es) from whom the remaining documents may be obtained," the notice stated.